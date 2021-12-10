Welcome to the November 2022 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. We have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2023 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that many of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid and late 2020s to supply the booming electric vehicle and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance and a longer time frame.
November saw another very strong month for lithium prices and enormous interest in the lithium juniors. The juniors are progressing very well.
Asian Metal reported during the past 30 days, the 99.5% China lithium carbonate spot price was up 1.6% and the China lithium hydroxide price was up 1.56%. The Lithium Iron Phosphate (Li 3.9% min) price was minus 0.08%. The Spodumene (6% min) price was up 0.98% over the past 30 days.
Benchmark Mineral Intelligence reported China lithium prices of (battery grade carbonate - RMB 568,500 ($80,150), hydroxide RMB 564,000 ($79,525), and Benchmark stated (paywalled): "Contacts reported to Benchmark that rumours were circulating the market regarding cell manufacturers limiting their production in November, weighing on lithium demand sentiment, however these speculations are yet to be confirmed, with some players confirming publicly that operations were running as normal... overall demand in 2023 is expected to continue to rise, meaning any softening is likely to be transitory."
Metal.com reported lithium spodumene concentrate (6%, CIF China) price of CNY 39,058 (~USD 5,470/mt), as of November 22, 2022.
In mid-November Pilbara Minerals reported the results of their latest 5,000t spodumene BMX auction stating: "....the highest bid of US$7,805/dmt (SC5.5, FOB Port Hedland basis) which on a pro rata basis for lithia content and inclusive of freight costs equates to a price of ~US$8,575/dmt (SC6.0, CIF China basis)."
China Lithium carbonate spot price 5 year chart - CNY 591,500 (~USD 82,838)
Rio Tinto forecasts lithium emerging supply gap (chart from 2021) - 60 new mines the size of Jadar needed
For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read: "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of November 2022" article. Highlights include:
Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTCQB:SYAXF)
On October 27, Sayona Mining announced: "Further advances on NAL restart." Highlights include:
On October 31, Sayona Mining announced: "September 2022 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:
.....Western Australia
Post‐Quarter
On November 14, Sayona Mining announced: "Strategic acquisition offers potential swift increase to NAL resource, production capacity." Highlights include:
On November 17, Sayona Mining announced: "Northern lithium hub expands in major acquisition." Highlights include:
Upcoming catalysts include:
Piedmont Lithium (PLL) [ASX:PLL]
Piedmont Lithium 100% own the Carolina Lithium spodumene project in North Carolina, USA; as well as 25% of North American Lithium [NAL].
On October 24, Piedmont Lithium announced:
Piedmont Lithium partner Atlantic Lithium confirms high-grade mineralization, completing drilling program for Ghana Project. Plans advance for Atlantic Lithium's flagship Ewoyaa project in Ghana, which is expected to be a primary source of spodumene concentrate for Piedmont's Tennessee Lithium project.....
Upcoming catalysts include:
You can view the company's latest presentation here
Atlantic Lithium Limited [LSE:ALL] [ASX:A11] (OTCQX:ALLIF)
Atlantic Lithium is progressing its Ewoyaa Project in Ghana towards production. Piedmont Lithium has a 50% project earn-in share.
On October 27, Atlantic Lithium Limited announced: "Quarterly activities and cash flow report for the quarter ended 30 September 2022." Highlights include:
On November 2, Atlantic Lithium Limited announced: "Highest reported grade to date of 4.52% Li2O over 1m multiple high-grade and broad drill intersections Ewoyaa Lithium Project Ghana, West Africa."
On November 9, Atlantic Lithium Limited announced: "Mineralisation extended - multiple intersections ongoing resource extension and infill drilling results significant potential for resource upgrades Ewoyaa Lithium Project Ghana, West Africa." Highlights include:
Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] (OTCPK:LINRF)
Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia. DFS completed in November 2021.
On October 31, Liontown Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ended 30 September 2022." Highlights include:
You can view the company's latest presentation here.
Upcoming catalysts include:
Liontown Resources is fully funded for production start in H1 2024
Vulcan Energy Resources [ASX: VUL] (OTCPK:VULNF)
Vulcan Energy Resources state that they have "the largest lithium resource in Europe" with a total of 15.85mt LCE, at an average lithium grade of 181 mg/L. The Company is in the development stage developing a geothermal lithium brine operation (geothermal energy plus lithium extraction plants) in the Upper Rhine Valley of Germany.
On October 27, Vulcan Energy Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report September 2022." Highlights include:
On November 2, Vulcan Energy Resources announced:
Vulcan commences strategic expansion of Zero Carbon Lithium™ business into France. Expansion endorsed by Stellantis and Renault, France's largest automakers.
On November 14, Vulcan Energy Resources announced: "Vulcan successfully develops in-house lithium extraction technology: VULSORB™....."
Upcoming catalysts include:
POSCO [KRX:005490] (PKX)
On October 31, Batteries News reported:
POSCO Holdings to invest in salt water lithium factory in Argentina. The board of POSCO Holdings approved investment regarding annual production of 25,000t of lithium…scale of 600,000 electronic vehicle units. Early investment to respond actively to customer demand for lithium supply…Stages 3 and 4 are also progressing rapidly to produce 100,000t annually. Lithium carbonate will be produced in Argentina, then undergo final processing to lithium hydroxide in Korea. The salt water, ore, and dead battery lithium businesses are expected to produce 300,000t/year by 2030.
On November 1, Battery Industry reported:
POSCO accelerates production of lithium in Argentina with early stage 2 investment.....The total amount of the investment is about $1.09 billion (about KRW 1.5 trillion), and financing will be conducted by POSCO Argentina and a newly established domestic corporation.
On November 11, Bloomberg reported: "Ford, GM in talks with Posco Chemical on Battery Metal Hubs." Highlights include:
Upcoming catalysts include:
Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFY) (took over Kidman Resources)
The Mt Holland Lithium Project is a 50/50 JV between Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFF) and SQM (SQM), located in Western Australia. There's also a proposal for a refinery located in WA. Wesfarmers acquired 100% of the shares in Kidman for A$1.90 per share, for US$545 million in total.
No lithium news for the month.
You can view the latest company presentation here and news on the Mt Holland construction here.
Upcoming catalysts include:
Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLI] (SLI)
On October 27, Standard Lithium announced:
Standard Lithium successfully commissions first direct hydroxide conversion pilot plant. Provides additional updates for Project sites in Arkansas and expansion activities.....
On November 1, Standard Lithium announced: "Standard Lithium announces notice of allowance for U.S. patents covering DLE process for recovering lithium from brines."
On November 10, Standard Lithium announced: "Standard Lithium reports fiscal first quarter 2023 results, achieves key project milestones towards commercialization."
Leo Lithium Limited [ASX:LLL] (Firefinch Limited spinout 50/50 JV with Ganfeng Lithium)
On October 25, Leo Lithium Limited announced: "Quarterly report for the quarter ended 30 September 2022." Highlights include:
Corporate
Project Development and Site Works
On November 3, Leo Lithium Limited announced: "Resource drilling reveals thick, high grade spodumene intercepts." Highlights include:
On November 15, Leo Lithium Limited announced: "Port services agreement formalised for export of spodumene concentrate."
Critical Elements Lithium Corp. [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)
On November 2, Critical Elements Corp. announced:
Critical Elements Lithium receives certificate of authorization for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project in Quebec.....The issuance of the CA is an important milestone that will allow Critical Elements to advance project financing discussions to start mine construction following the issuance of the mining lease by the Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests ("MNRF")......has now obtained all main environmental authorizations enabling it to move forward with the Rose Project.
Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.
Upcoming catalysts include:
You can read the latest Trend Investing Critical Elements Lithium article here.
AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)
AVZ Minerals owns 51% of its Manono Lithium & Tin Project in the DRC, after selling 24% of it to Suzhou CATH Energy Technologies for US240m. DRC-owned firm Cominiere has a 25% share.
On October 31, AVZ Minerals announced: "Positive results from initial Roche Dure extension drilling program." Highlights include:
On November 15, AVZ Minerals announced:
Request for extension to voluntary suspension. AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ, OTC: AZZVF) ("AVZ" or "Company") refers to the Company's request for an extension to its voluntary suspension dated 31 October 2022, in relation to the finalisation and release of an announcement with respect to its mining and exploration rights for the Manono Lithium and Tin Project (Manono Project).
Upcoming catalysts include:
Note: July 2022 - AVZ Minerals 'confident' despite Manono dispute remaining unresolved
Global Lithium Resources [ASX:GL1]
On October 24, Global Lithium Resources announced: "Quarterly report for the period ending 30 September 2022....."
On October 26, Global Lithium Resources announced:
Firm commitments received for a$111.4m placement to fund the Manna transaction, exploration initiatives and the Manna feasibility study.
On October 26, Global Lithium Resources announced: "Breaker divests Manna stake for A$60 million in cash plus a royalty."
On November 2, Global Lithium Resources announced: "Share purchase plan opens.....GL1 is seeking to raise up to A$10.1 million (before costs) under the SPP."
On November 15, Global Lithium Resources announced: "Manna Lithium Project update drilling on track for resource upgrade in December." Highlights include:
On November 15, Global Lithium Resources announced: "Completion of Manna transaction and strategic placement."
Lake Resources NL [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1] (OTCQB:LLKKF)
Lake Resources own the Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina. Lake has been working with Lilac Solutions Technology (private, and backed by Bill Gates) for direct lithium extraction and rapid lithium processing.
On October 31, Lake Resources announced: "Quarterly report for the quarter ended 30 September 2022." Highlights include:
On November 2, Lake Resources announced: "Lilac Solutions demonstration plant delivers "at spec" product from Lake Resources Kachi project."
On November 21, Lake Resources announced: "Lake Resources provides Kachi Project update." Highlights include:
ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] [GR:4G1] (OTCPK:GSCCF) (IONR)
ioneer ltd. announced in September 2021 the sale of 50% of its flagship lithium boron project to Sibanye Stillwater for US$490m.
On October 31, ioneer Ltd announced: "Correction to September 2022 quarterly cashflow & activities report....."
Upcoming catalysts include:
European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTCPK:ERPNF) (OTCQX:EMHLF)(OTCQX:EMHXY)
On October 31, European Metals Holdings announced: "Simplified extraction process delivers exceptionally clean battery-grade lithium product with improved economics." Highlights include:
On October 31, European Metals Holdings announced: "Quarterly activities report September 2022....."
Upcoming catalysts include:
You can read a recent Trend Investing update article on EMH here.
European Lithium Ltd [ASX:EUR] (OTCQB:EULIF)
On October 26, European Lithium Ltd. announced: "European Lithium Limited announces merger with NASDAQ listed Sizzle Acquisition Corp., equity consideration of US$750 million for Wolfsberg Lithium Project." Highlights include:
Key Figures
On October 31, European Lithium Ltd. announced: "Quarterly report quarter ended 30 September 2022."
Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] [GR:SAV] (OTCPK:SAVNF)
On November 9, Savannah Resources announced: "Heads of agreement for potential divestment of last remaining Mozambique Mining Concession."
Upcoming catalysts include:
H1, 2023 - EIA permit potentially due.
2024 - DFS due.
Galan Lithium [ASX:GLN]
Galan is developing their flagship Hombre Muerto West ("HMW") Lithium Project located on the west side edge of the high grade, low impurity Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina. In total Galan Lithium has 3.0m tonnes contained LCE @858mg/L.
On October 31, Galan Lithium announced: "Quarterly activities report September 2022." Highlights include:
On November 2, Galan Lithium announced: "Application to Scale Up Piloting Stage of HMW Project." Highlights include:
On November 22, Galan Lithium announced: "Flow rate data continues to support 4ktpa LCE Pilot Plant - Other HMW work streams progressing well."
Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCQX:CYDVF)
Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada.
On October 27, Cypress Development Corp. announced:
Cypress Development engages Thyssenkrupp Nucera dor design and engineering of Chlor-Alkali Plant in feasibility study.
Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTCQX:LITOF)
Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 26,774 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum [LCT] type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).
On November 16, Frontier Lithium announced: "Frontier intersects 338m of pegmatite averaging 1.64% Li2O, including a 68m zone of 2.00% Li2O." Highlights include:
Investors can read the recent Trend Investing article here and the recent CEO interview here.
Patriot Battery Metals [TSXV:PMET] (OTCQB:PMETF)
Patriot Battery Metals own the Corvette Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec. No resource yet but some great long length drill results.
On November 2, Patriot Battery Metals announced: "Patriot Battery Metals provides exploration and corporate update." Highlights include:
Investors can read the recent Trend Investing article here.
Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)
LPI owns 100% of the Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile, plus plans to demerge its Australian assets into a new company called Western Lithium Ltd in Q1 2023.
On October 25, Lithium Power International announced: "Activity report for the quarter ended September 2022." Highlights include:
On October 31, Lithium Power International announced: "LPI consolidates 100% of the Maricunga Project."
On November 4, Lithium Power International announced:
Key facts regarding media reports on the Maricunga Project.....In response to news that appeared in the Chilean press regarding the exploitation of Lithium in the Salar de Maricunga, LPI confirms that the standing of its concessions and permitting according to Chilean law is solid. This has been reinforced by multiple legal positions during the last three years from the large and specialist law firms in Chile.
On November 17, Lithium Power International announced: "LPI produces battery grade lithium carbonate with 99.92% purity from Maricunga Project."
Upcoming catalysts:
American Lithium Corp. [TSXV: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF) (acquired Plateau Energy Metals Inc.)
On November 2, American Lithium announced: "American Lithium announces financial and operating results for the period ended August 31, 2022." Highlights include:
Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)
Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars. Also the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Ignace REE Lithium Property in Ontario, Canada.
No lithium related news.
Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.
E3 Lithium Ltd. [TSXV:ETL] [FSE:OW3] (OTCQX:EEMMF) (Formerly E3 Metals)
E3 Lithium Ltd. is a lithium development company focused on commercializing its extraction technology and advancing the world's 7th largest lithium resource with operations in Alberta. E3 has an Inferred Resource of 24.3mt LCE.
On November 10, E3 Lithium Ltd. announced:
E3 Lithium announces concentration results from first well..... Based on brine samples retrieved from five zones, the P501 lithium concentration from E3 Lithium's (E3) first well is 76.5 mg/L.
You can read the company's latest presentation here.
Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCQB:BVTEF)/ Nevada Lithium Corp. [CSE: NVLH]
Joint Venture (Nevada Lithium Corp. earn in option to 50%) in the Bonnie Claire Project in Nevada, USA; with an Inferred Resource of 18.68 million tonnes LCE.
On November 18, Iconic Minerals announced: "Iconic files amended Preliminary Economic Assessment report on Bonnie Claire....."
Arena Minerals [TSXV:AN] (OTCQX:AMRZF)
On November 9, Arena Minerals announced:
Arena Minerals drills high grade discovery hole at Sal de La Puna Project: 641 mg/l lithium over 255 metres.....The rotary exploratory hole intersected two brine aquifers and was drilled down to a total depth of 620 metres below surface. The two brine aquifers consist of: 90 metres (90-120m) averaging 538 milligrams per litre ("mg/l") lithium ("Li"). 255 metres (365-620m) averaging 641 mg/l Li.
Investors can view a recent Trend Investing article on Arena Minerals here.
Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO] (RIO)
No lithium related news.
Lithium South Development Corp. [TSXV:LIS] (OTCQB:LISMF)
On November 1, Lithium South Development Corp. announced: "Two wells return high grade lithium results." Highlights include:
On November 10, Lithium South Development Corp. announced:
Lithium South drill program advances to hole five..... The current resource expansion program is located within the Alba Sabrina claim block. The claim block is comprised of 2,089 hectares and is the largest of the 3,287-hectare salar located claim package.
Alpha Lithium [NEO: ALLI] (formerly TSXV: ALLI) [GR:2P62] (OTCPK:APHLF)
No news for the month.
Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF)
Avalon has three projects in Ontario, Canada, and five in total throughout Canada. Avalon's most advanced project is the Separation Rapids Lithium Project in Ontario with a M& I Petalite Zone Resource of 6.28mt grading 1.37% Li2O, plus an Inferred Resource of 0.94mt at 1.3%. Avalon also has a Partnership JV Agreement with Indian conglomerate Essar to establish Ontario's first regional lithium battery materials refinery in Thunder Bay.
No news for the month.
Snow Lake Lithium (LITM)
On November 3, Snow Lake Lithium announced: "Snow Lake Lithium provides update following successful completion of the Grass River Drilling Campaign." Highlights include:
Essential Metals [ASX:ESS] (OTCPK:PIONF)
Essential Metals has 9 projects (lithium, gold, gold JV, and nickel JV) all in Western Australia. Their flagship Pioneer Dome Lithium (spodumene) Project has a JORC Compliant Total Resource of 11.2Mt at 1.21% Li2O.
On October 27, Essential Metals announced: "Receipt of lithium assays from latest round of drilling paves way for Resource update. Updated Dome North lithium Mineral Resource expected towards the end of November, to underpin Pioneer Dome Scoping Study."
On October 31, Essential Metals announced:
September 2022 quarterly report. Pioneer Dome Lithium Project: Resource drilling, metallurgical test work and mining lease application completed - Scoping Study and engagement with prospective offtaker/financiers underway.
On November 16, Essential Metals announced:
Multiple lithium targets identified at the Pioneer Dome Lithium Project.....The updated Dome North Mineral Resource is expected to be completed in three weeks. Together with metallurgical test work results, this will underpin the Scoping Study that is currently underway and expected to be completed by mid-January 2023.
Green Technology Metals [ASX: GT1]
Green Technology Metals [ASX:GT1] ("GT1") has several very promising lithium projects near Thunder Bay in Ontario, Canada. The current JORC Total Mineral Resource is 4.8Mt @ 1.25% with a projects (spodumene) wide target resource of 50-60 MT @ 0.8-1.5% Li2O.
On October 28, Green Technology Metals announced: "Thick high grade spodumene from surface at Root Lithium Project." Highlights include:
On October 31, Green Technology Metals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 30 September 2022....."
On November 7, Green Technology Metals announced:
Completion of transaction. Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) (GT1 or the Company) is pleased to advise that purchase of the remaining 20% interest of the Ontario Lithium Projects from Ardiden Limited has completed. The Company notes that Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited acted as financial advisor and Hamilton Locke acted as legal advisor for the transaction.
On November 8, Green Technology Metals announced: "New discovery at Seymour." Highlights include:
On November 22, Green Technology Metals announced:
Highest grade intercept to date at Root Project 4.06% Li2O.....Maiden Root Mineral Resource estimate on track for Q1 2023.
International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] [FSE: IAH] (OTCQB:ILHMF)
No news for the month.
Lithium Energy Limited [ASX:LEL]
On October 31, Lithium Energy Limited announced:
Early exercise of option to acquire Solaroz Lithium Brine Project concessions. Lithium Energy Limited.....is pleased to advise that it has exercised its option to acquire the mineral concessions comprising the Solaroz Lithium Brine Project in Argentina in consideration of a cash payment of US$3.84 million.
On November 16, Lithium Energy Limited announced: "Drilling completed at maiden drillhole at Solaroz Lithium Brine Project." Highlights include:
Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB: OTCQB:PNXLF)
On October 25, Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. announced:
Argentina Lithium announces positive results from third and fourth drill holes at Rincon West. "The fourth exploration hole has produced our best results to date. Lithium brines start at 38 metres depth, but the exciting result is the interval from 95 m to 227 m, with lithium values ranging from 334 to 382 mg/litre over a continuous 132 m interval......
On November 21, Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. announced:
Argentina Lithium increases and closes non-brokered private placement.....$9,085,237 consisting of 36,340,948 units (the "Units")at $0.25 per Unit.
Winsome Resources Limited [ASX:WR1] [FSE:4XJ]
On October 27, Winsome Resources Limited announced: "Quarterly activities/appendix 5B cash flow report....."
On October 28, Winsome Resources Limited announced: "Significant pegmatite intercept at Adina from early drill holes." Highlights include:
On November 1, Winsome Resources Limited announced:
Update on Adina drilling.....Samples and core have been dispatched to SGS for analysis and laboratory results which will be reported in full in a future report.
On November 15, Winsome Resources Limited announced:
Winsome to raise A$6.8m to advance Lithium Projects at Cancet and Adina.....A$6.8m to be raised utilising the "Flow-Through Shares" provisions under Canadian tax law. The Flow-Through Shares will be placed at A$1.67 per share, representing a 98% premium to Winsome's last close price.....
Battery recycling, lithium processing and new cathode technologies
Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK](OTCQX:RCKTF)
On October 31, Rock Tech Lithium announced: "Chairman Dirk Harbecke reassumes CEO post."
On November 3, Rock Tech Lithium announced: "Rock Tech completes project study for converter....."
On November 16, Rock Tech Lithium announced: "Last section for converter application submitted....."
On November 16, Rock Tech Lithium announced:
Georgia Lake Project: Pre-Feasibility Study published. An Indicated Mineral Resource of 10.6 million tonnes of lithium oxide and an additional Inferred Mineral Resource of 4.2 million tonnes - that is one fact that the Rock Tech Lithium's Pre-Feasibility Study outlines for its 100%-owned Georgia Lake Project in Ontario, Canada. Together, with a 1,000,000 tonne-per-annum spodumene concentrator, the pre-tax net present value is 223 million US-Dollar and supports the viability of lithium mining activities and the concentration of spodumene.
Neometals (OTC:RRSSF) (RDRUY) [ASX:NMT]
On October 31, Neometals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 30 September 2022." Highlights include:
Corporate
Lithium Chemicals Project (earning into 50:50 JV with Bondalti Chemicals SA via Reed Advanced Materials Pty Ltd ("RAM") (NMT 70:30 Mineral Resources Ltd)
Nano One Materials (TSX: NANO) (OTCPK:NNOMF)
On November 1, Nano One announced:
Nano One announces closing of Candiac Acquisition from Johnson Matthey.......The only existing North American lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") production facility......An 80,000 square foot, 2,400 tpa capacity LFP production facility on 9.5 acres, strategically located near Montréal. Certification systems supplying tier 1 cell manufacturers for the automotive sector.......
On November 11, Nano One announced:
Nano One provides quarterly progress update and reports Q3 2022 results.....Working capital of ~$45.8 million; cash of ~$45.9 million.
Other lithium juniors
Other juniors include: 5E Advanced Materials Inc [ASX:5EA] (FEAM), American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTCPK:AMLM), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Ardiden [ASX:ADV], Arizona Lithium [ASX:AZL] (OTCQB:AZLAF), Atlantic Lithium [LON:ALL] (OTCQX:ALLIF), Atlas Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:ATLX), Bradda Head Lithium Limited [LON:BHL] (OTCQB:BHLIF), Bryah Resources Ltd [ASX:BYH], Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX:CNB], Critical Resources [ASX:CRR], Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], Eramet [FR: ERA] (OTCPK:ERMAF) (OTCPK:ERMAY), Foremost Lithium Resources & Technology [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Greenwing Resources Limited [ASX:GW1] (OTCPK:BSSMF), HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. [TSXV:HX] (formely Dajin Lithium Corp. [TSXV:DJI]), Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], International Battery Metals [CSE: IBAT] (OTCPK:IBATF), Ion Energy [TSXV:ION], Jadar Resources Limited [ASX:JDR], Jindalee Resources [ASX:JRL] (OTCQX:JNDAF), Jourdan Resources [TSXV:JOR] (OTCQB:JORFF), Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Larvotto Resources [ASX:LRV], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX:LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lepidico [ASX:LPD] (OTCPK:LPDNF), Liberty One Lithium Corp. [TSXV:LBY] (LRTTF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCPK:LTMCF), Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:LTUM), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI](OTCPK:LXENF), Lithium Ionic Corp. [TSXV:LTH], Lithium Plus Minerals [ASX:LPM], Lithium Springs Limited [ASX:LS1], Loyal Lithium [ASX:LLI], Metals Australia [ASX:MLS], MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MinRex Resources [ASX:MRR], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), New Age Metals [TSXV:NAM] (OTCQB:NMTLF), Noram Lithium Corp. [TSXV:NRM] (OTCQB:NRVTF), One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Power Metals Corp. [TSXV:PWM] (OTCQB:PWRMF), Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Quantum Minerals Corp. [TSXV:QMC] (OTCPK:QMCQF), Spearmint Resources Inc [CSE:SPMT] (OTCPK:SPMTF), Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:NILI] (OTCPK:NILIF), Tantalex Lithium Resources [CSE:TTX], [FSE:1T0], Ultra Lithium Inc. [TSXV:ULI] (OTCQB:ULTXF), United Lithium Corp. [CSE:ULTH] [FWB:0UL] (OTCPK:ULTHF), Vision Lithium Inc. [TSXV:VLI] (OTCQB:ABEPF), Xantippe Resources [ASX:XTC], Zinnwald Lithium [LN:ZNWD].
November saw lithium chemicals prices and spodumene prices both higher again.
Highlights for the month were:
As usual all comments are welcome.
