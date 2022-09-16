Starbucks Will Perk Up Its Revenue Within 4 Years (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • Technical analysis for Starbucks shows the optimal time to take market entries. However, there is a concern for upward momentum as RSI overbought market condition was reached recently.
  • Forward guidance for Starbucks indicates a 40+% rise within four years. If so, the stock price might rise relative to this revenue growth.
  • Even the CEO and Founder of Starbucks made recent purchases to show confidence in his outlook.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is a large high-end coffee retailer based out of Seattle, Washington. This company has shown some flat growth via fundamentals analysis, with the stock price nearly doubling in four years. Simple moving average periods have demonstrated relative positive strength over the last 200 working days. As a result, the stock price has accelerated by 15% in the previous month.

It seems wise to look at this company for your portfolio for both short-term return and long-term growth.

Fundamentals Show Revenue will Double in 4 Years

Ratios

The current ratio was most substantial in 2018, and Starbucks' current ratio has been lower in the last five years. The quick ratio, as well as the cash ratio, have similar patterns to the current ratio.

Metric

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Period

F.Y.

F.Y.

F.Y.

F.Y.

FY

Current ratio

2.198

0.917

1.063

1.197

0.767

Quick ratio

1.862

0.612

0.820

0.951

0.476

Cash ratio

1.540

0.436

0.592

0.792

0.308

Days of sales outstanding

24.341

14.049

21.657

14.232

13.304

Data

This current year has been a solid year for Starbucks, with its simple moving average of over 200 days has been relatively strong. Additionally, as the U.S. stock market appears to be bottoming, the latest 20 days simple moving report strength has also been very robust.

Metric

Values

SMA20

8.18%

SMA50

10.33%

SMA200

16.72%

Source: FinViz

Enterprise

Despite weaker fundamental ratios, the stock price has accelerated from 2018 to nearly double up to 2021. This year shows a more inadequate market cap and stock price performance, but Starbucks may fully recover its 2021 levels with the most recent returns.

Metric

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Symbol

SBUX

SBUX

SBUX

SBUX

SBUX

Stock price

58.590

84.130

90.050

111.450

87.100

Number of shares

1.309 B

1.185 B

1.173 B

1.180 B

1.153 B

Market capitalization

76.700 B

99.660 B

105.656 B

131.511 B

100.452 B

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Estimate

With current revenue growth underway, if the USA stock market can sustain its momentum, Starbucks may be able to live up to its forecasted numbers with some relative strength into 2026. There will be some decent growth with a strong stock dividend yield and solid performance, a rare feature for any American stock. Also, Starbucks' net profit should grow by 50% as projected into 2026.

YEARLY ESTIMATES

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Revenue

32,158

35,841

39,756

43,774

47,618

Dividend

1.97

2.16

2.32

2.46

3.18

Dividend Yield (in %)

2.01 %

2.20 %

2.37 %

2.51 %

3.25 %

EPS

2.87

3.40

4.00

4.71

5.35

P/E Ratio

34.14

28.81

24.50

20.82

18.31

EBITDA

6,101

7,006

7,951

9,030

-

Net Profit

3,320

3,891

4,489

5,178

5,573

Source: BusinessInsider

Technical Analysis Shows Optimal Time for Market Orders

Fibonacci

If one was to look at the Fibonacci levels based on the most recent Starbucks price action, the timing is near perfect for taking market entries to get quick returns. It might take a while for the Starbucks Fibonacci trendline to update itself on the recent stock price. It is hard to optimize when to take market entries, but sometimes you can use the 382 Fibonacci level to mark potential entries. You want to take advantage of potential profitable returns as you wait for the stock price to cross the trend line.

fibonacci sbux

fibonacci sbux (custom platform )

Bollinger Bonds

As one can see with the Bollinger upper band, as Starbucks' stock price quickly moves up, the upper band tries to keep up to date with its solid momentum. The real concerns about this momentum are how long this upswing will last.

bollinger sbux

bollinger sbux (custom platform)

RSI

As the stock price of Starbucks has very high momentum, it has nearly reached the RSI overbought condition. It is common to see stock prices pull back from this to allow new rates to come into the market to adjust the RSI on the latest stock price moves.

sbux rsi

sbux rsi (custom platform)

Prediction via AI

Monte Carlo

This Monte Carlo simulation reveals some extreme upward-moving prediction paths confirming that the stock price of Starbucks should be reasonably sustainable over the short term. Also, the accompanying normalized distribution shows more significant estimates on the right side of the latest value in stock price.

monte carlo sbux

monte carlo sbux (custom platform)

Regression

Another way to verify sustainable stock price moves is using the forecasted 30-day red regression line using artificial intelligence. Here you can see how the Starbucks stock price continues to increase, which is not flat. So, the stock price momentum will moderate slower but should outperform the overall S & P 500 stock index.

regression sbux

regression sbux (custom platform)

Risk is Lower for Higher Price Returns

Price vs. Short Volume

It is very encouraging to see the acceleration of Starbucks' stock price shorting volume against the total volume drop. The CEO and founder have repurchased Starbucks, which confirms investors' confidence in the performance of the stock price of Starbucks as it continues to accelerate up. If there were a further concern about the stock price to be questioned, you would see the shorting volume be over 50% of the total amount traded.

short sbux

short sbux (custom platform)

Source: StockGrid

Recommendation

As one can see, many market analysts can see the strong buy signals from Starbucks. Therefore, based on the most recent data, they put out a solid buy. As one can surmise, the strong buy should percolate over weekly and maybe even monthly intervals.

Interval

RECOMMENDATION

BUY

SELL

NEUTRAL

One month

BUY

10

6

10

One week

BUY

15

3

8

One day

STRONG_BUY

16

1

9

Source: Trading View

Sustainability

As we know, Starbucks is a relatively high-profile social justice company. Still, when its sustainability or ESG rating is only average performance, the company should focus on its product with its market messaging instead.

Metric

Value

Social score

14.5

Peer count

44

Governance score

4.21

Total esg

24.83

Highest controversy

3

ESG performance

AVG_PERF

Peer group

Consumer Services

Environment score

6.11

Source: Yahoo Finance

Due Diligence

Price Target

target sbux

target sbux (custom platform )

Source: BusinessInsider

Insider

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz also purchased a high volume of Starbucks shares in September, showing extra confidence in the company. It also says other executives feel the same way, reflecting upon Starbucks's future as a fast-growing company.

Insider Stats

Metric

X

Filing Date

Trading Date

Ticker

Insider

Title

Trade Type

Price

Quantity

Owned

Delta Own

Value

0

nan

2022-09-16 18:01:39

2022-09-15

SBUX

Hobson Mellody L

Dir

P - Purchase

$92.58

+54,750

716,400

+8%

+$5,068,536

1

D

2022-09-16 17:59:52

2022-09-15

SBUX

Jenkins Zabrina

acting evp, G.C.

S - Sale+OE

$93.00

-4,020

36,337

-10%

-$373,860

2

nan

2022-09-16 17:56:45

2022-09-15

SBUX

Allison Richard E Jr

Dir

P - Purchase

$92.53

+10,000

23,658

+73%

+$925,320

Source: Open Insider

Insider Activity

Date

Shares Traded

Shares Held

Price

Type

Option

Insider

Trade

2022-09-14

54,750.00

433,254.03

92.58

Buy

No

SCHULTZ HOWARD D

54750.0

2022-09-30

43,912.00

43,912.00

nan

Buy

No

SCHULTZ HOWARD D

43912.0

2022-11-09

56.00

36,369.21

96.26

Sell

No

SCHULTZ HOWARD D

-56.0

2022-11-09

990.00

39,527.00

96.26

Sell

No

Jenkins Zabrina

-990.0

2022-11-09

1,599.00

52,366.42

96.26

Sell

No

Jenkins Zabrina

-1599.0

2022-11-10

234.00

39,293.00

97.38

Sell

No

TERUEL JAVIER G

-234.0

2022-11-10

67.00

36,302.21

97.38

Sell

No

Ramo Joshua Cooper

-67.0

2022-11-10

1,507.00

50,859.42

97.38

Sell

No

Campion Andrew

-1507.0

2022-11-13

241.00

36,061.21

97.42

Sell

No

KNUDSTORP JORGEN VIG

-241.0

2022-11-13

3,311.00

47,548.42

97.42

Sell

No

Shih Clara

-3311.0

Source: BusinessInsider

Conclusion

Starbucks is entering an exciting time with the recent acceleration in its stock price. When you have the CEO and founder buying stock, take note to do the same. The same case can be said for market analysts' recommendations, which follow a strong buy most recently. Forward guidance also indicates a potential increase of 40+% within four years. Based on where the current stock price is at the optimal time to make trades as it reaches a Fibonacci level of 0.382 level. As a result, the result makes sense on the timing for entries and potential short terms with long-term include with 40+% revenue increase.

This article was written by

Quantlabs.net is a quantitative trading website managed by Bryan Downing that focuses on quantitative analysis, trading models and high-frequency trading (HFT) algorithms and tutorials using open source code projects including R, QuantLib, Marketcetera, and others. With an emphasis on practical quant training and teaching, Quantlabs.net helps new, experienced, independent and professional quant traders quickly get up to speed on key techniques, strategies, and software shortcuts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (5)

