Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 12/8 12/30 0.16 0.17 6.25% 4.48% 7 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 12/29 1/11 0.61 0.63 3.28% 0.88% 16 HP Inc. (HPQ) 12/13 1/4 0.25 0.2625 5.00% 3.48% 13 Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 1/13 2/15 0.26 0.275 5.77% 2.23% 55 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 12/8 12/20 0.1575 0.16 1.59% 4.27% 9 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Nov 28 (Ex-Div 11/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 12/14 0.24 70.47 4.09% 10 The Allstate Corporation (ALL) 1/3 0.85 135.42 2.51% 12 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) 12/15 0.445 28.32 6.29% 6 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 12/30 0.14 46.56 1.20% 11 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 12/30 0.32 29.2 4.38% 13 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 12/30 0.36 37.76 3.81% 15 Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) 12/14 0.7 82.84 3.38% 6 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 12/15 0.5 125.85 1.59% 13 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 12/15 0.87 147.95 2.35% 29 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 12/15 0.26 21.13 4.92% 10 CSX Corporation (CSX) 12/15 0.1 32.02 1.25% 18 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) 12/8 0.27 72.07 1.50% 9 Dover Corporation (DOV) 12/15 0.505 142.99 1.41% 67 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 12/15 0.89 455.58 0.78% 24 Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 12/15 1.12 258.52 1.73% 15 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 12/13 0.13 311.13 0.17% 7 NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) 12/15 0.2075 46.36 1.79% 37 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) 12/14 0.28 119.55 0.94% 8 Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 12/15 0.4 57.1 2.80% 6 Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 12/30 0.18 77.95 0.92% 10 RLI Corp. (RLI) 12/20 0.26 133.72 0.78% 47 Stepan Company (SCL) 12/15 0.365 110.51 1.32% 55 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 12/15 0.3108 41.61 8.96% 11 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 12/15 0.121667 32.74 4.46% 12 Tennant Company (TNC) 12/15 0.265 63.23 1.68% 51 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) 12/15 0.1 22.45 1.78% 6 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Nov 29 (Ex-Div 11/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) 12/15 0.4 49.87 3.21% 7 Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 12/15 0.27 35.39 3.05% 29 Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 12/15 0.21 24.48 3.43% 11 Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 12/15 0.335 111.7 1.20% 13 Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 12/15 2.15 604.41 1.42% 20 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) 12/15 0.67 112.77 1.19% 28 FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) 12/15 0.09 8.05 4.47% 7 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 12/29 2.5 388.86 2.57% 12 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) 12/15 0.105 13.53 3.10% 6 The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 12/15 1.9 326.38 2.33% 13 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 1/4 0.43 75.97 2.26% 13 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) 12/15 0.3225 30.15 4.28% 10 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 12/15 0.29 34.5 3.36% 10 ITT Inc (ITT) 12/30 0.264 84.58 1.25% 10 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 12/22 0.49 191.42 1.02% 32 Kellogg Company (K) 12/15 0.59 72.8 3.24% 19 The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 12/15 0.44 62.69 2.81% 60 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 12/30 3 483.46 2.48% 19 ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN) 12/15 1.36 88.27 3.08% 12 McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 12/15 1.52 275 2.21% 47 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 1/3 0.54 383.34 0.56% 15 MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 12/15 0.4075 72 2.26% 47 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 12/30 0.66 367.59 0.72% 7 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 12/15 0.2375 34.47 2.76% 12 M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) 12/30 1.2 172.14 2.79% 5 MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) 12/15 0.17 24.38 2.79% 6 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 12/15 0.3 47.46 2.53% 10 Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 12/15 0.26 98.67 1.05% 8 Realty Income Corporation (O) 12/15 0.248 64.85 4.59% 29 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 12/19 0.64 92.47 2.77% 13 Polaris Inc. (PII) 12/15 0.64 112.38 2.28% 27 QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 12/15 0.75 123.45 2.43% 20 Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) 12/15 0.3 64.72 1.85% 6 Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 12/15 0.16 53.11 1.21% 19 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) 12/15 0.2 52.42 1.53% 5 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 12/20 0.8 83.08 3.85% 55 Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 12/15 0.46 67.33 2.73% 10 UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) 12/15 0.25 81.56 1.23% 10 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 12/15 0.12 96.42 0.50% 9 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) 12/15 0.3 156.06 0.77% 10 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Nov 30 (Ex-Div 12/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 12/16 0.51 199.29 1.02% 12 American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 12/16 0.3 38.02 3.16% 8 AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) 12/16 0.31 57.55 2.15% 10 Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 12/30 0.22 37.7 2.33% 9 Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 1/3 0.29 56 2.07% 6 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 12/19 0.265 74.94 1.41% 54 Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) 1/6 0.714 223.65 0.32% 12 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 1/3 0.61 98.76 2.47% 24 D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 12/12 0.25 83.89 1.19% 9 First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) 12/16 0.12 15.24 3.15% 6 Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 12/16 0.22 29.76 2.96% 21 First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 12/16 0.32 43.59 2.94% 11 First National Corporation (FXNC) 12/16 0.14 18.78 2.98% 9 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) 12/16 0.18 44.09 1.63% 6 Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 1/3 0.895 186.1 1.92% 66 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 12/15 0.53 99.81 2.12% 8 LCI Industries (LCII) 12/16 1.05 101.14 4.15% 7 Linde plc (LIN) 12/16 1.17 344.42 1.36% 29 Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 12/14 0.32 35 3.66% 11 Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 12/16 0.2 67.15 1.19% 11 Open Text Corporation (OTEX) 12/22 0.243 29.8 3.26% 10 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 12/15 0.18 28.99 2.48% 10 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 1/6 1.15 184.11 2.50% 50 Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 12/20 0.26 32.95 3.16% 20 Valvoline Inc. (VVV) 12/15 0.125 32.8 1.52% 6 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 12/16 0.65 164.46 1.58% 19 Click to enlarge

Thursday Dec 1 (Ex-Div 12/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) 12/15 0.76 167.09 1.82% 20 Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 12/15 0.29 43.34 2.68% 21 Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) 12/19 0.17 35.6 1.91% 9 Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 12/20 0.23 61.18 1.50% 36 Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) 12/21 1.28 513.86 1.00% 12 Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 12/30 0.85 205.32 1.66% 60 NIKE, Inc. (NKE) 12/28 0.34 105.96 1.28% 20 Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 12/15 0.23 24.44 3.76% 41 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 12/13 1.65 537.62 1.23% 13 Click to enlarge

Friday Dec 2 (Ex-Div 12/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 12/15 0.08 14.29 6.72% 11 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) 12/15 0.33 58.34 2.26% 11 H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 1/3 0.29 43.1 2.69% 7 Monro, Inc. (MNRO) 12/20 0.28 46.17 2.43% 18 Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 12/20 0.52 118.28 1.76% 12 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 11/30 0.4 10.9% Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 12/1 0.4 2.2% Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 11/30 0.25 1.6% Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) 11/30 0.45 4.8% Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 11/30 0.34 1.0% ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 12/1 0.65 3.9% American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) 12/1 0.655 1.7% American States Water Company (AWR) 12/1 0.3975 1.6% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 12/2 0.43 1.6% Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 12/1 0.625 3.5% Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 12/2 0.915 6.2% Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 12/2 0.07 0.6% Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) 12/1 0.2625 1.3% Chemed Corporation (CHE) 12/5 0.38 0.3% Cummins Inc. (CMI) 12/1 1.57 2.5% CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) 11/30 0.46 3.0% CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) 12/1 0.4 3.7% Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) 11/29 0 0.0% ConocoPhillips (COP) 12/1 0.51 1.6% Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 12/1 0.75 1.2% Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) 11/30 0.15 2.2% Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 12/1 0.19 0.4% Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 12/2 0.1375 3.0% Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) 12/1 0.205 2.4% Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 12/1 0.86 CAD 6.2% Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) 12/5 0.2 2.6% Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) 11/30 0.81 2.0% Entergy Corporation (ETR) 12/1 1.07 3.8% FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) 11/30 0.33 1.4% First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) 12/1 0.23 2.7% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 11/30 0.08 6.7% Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 11/30 0.14 0.7% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 11/30 0.02458 2.3% W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) 12/1 1.72 1.1% HNI Corporation (HNI) 12/1 0.32 4.3% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 12/2 1.03 1.9% Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (HR) 11/30 0.31 6.3% HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) 12/1 0.1 1.6% Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) 11/29 0 0.0% Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 12/2 0.14 1.3% IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 11/30 0.79 2.9% Intel Corporation (INTC) 12/1 0.365 5.0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) 11/29 0.3 3.1% KLA Corporation (KLAC) 12/1 1.3 1.4% The Kroger Co. (KR) 12/1 0.26 2.1% Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 11/30 0.0458 2.7% Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) 11/30 0.21 3.3% L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) 12/2 1.12 2.0% LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 12/1 0.125 1.1% Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 11/30 0.34 0.8% Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) 12/1 0.22 1.4% Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 12/2 0.3 0.7% Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) 12/2 0.245 1.1% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 12/5 1.19 5.5% Matson, Inc. (MATX) 12/1 0.31 1.9% Magna International Inc. (MGA) 12/2 0.45 2.9% MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 11/30 1.25 1.0% Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 12/1 0.3125 1.3% Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) 11/30 0.15 1.4% ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 12/1 0.62 2.8% PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) 11/30 0.3 6.0% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 12/5 0.4 3.3% Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 12/2 1.33 1.7% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 12/1 0.865 4.5% Phillips 66 (PSX) 12/1 0.97 3.5% Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 11/29 0.8 2.2% RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) 11/30 0.23 4.7% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 12/2 0.875 1.7% The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 12/2 0.6 1.0% Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 12/1 0.3 1.3% Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) 11/30 0.0242 1.5% The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 12/1 1.02 2.7% SJW Group (SJW) 12/1 0.36 1.9% Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 11/30 0.21 1.6% Switch, Inc. (SWCH) 12/1 0.0525 0.6% Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 12/1 0.62 3.5% Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 12/1 0.41 2.2% Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) 11/30 0.05 5.3% TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 12/2 0.56 1.8% Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) 12/1 0.52 4.4% The Timken Company (TKR) 12/2 0.31 1.7% United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) 12/1 1.52 3.3% Visa Inc. (V) 12/1 0.45 0.8% Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) 12/5 0.4 0.9% Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) 12/2 0.24 2.7% Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) 12/1 0.255 0.7% WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 12/1 0.7275 2.9% Wingstop Inc. (WING) 12/2 0.19 0.5% Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) 12/1 0.287 2.4% Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 12/1 0.325 0.9% Click to enlarge

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.