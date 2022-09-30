TXO Energy Partners Starts IPO Process For Debt Paydown

Nov. 26, 2022 11:19 PM ETTXO Energy Partners LP (TXO)
Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Marketplace

Summary

  • TXO Energy Partners, L.P. has filed to raise investment capital via a U.S. IPO.
  • The firm is an exploration & production company focused on conventional formations in the Permian Basin and San Juan Basin in the United States.
  • TXO has a top flight management team in what is essentially a distribution yield play on U.S. fossil fuel production.
  • I'll provide a final outlook when we learn more IPO details from management.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

Fracking Oil Well

grandriver

A Quick Take On TXO Energy Partners, L.P.

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. (TXO) has filed to raise an undisclosed amount in an IPO of its common units of limited partner interests, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm acquires and operates conventional oil and gas extraction sites in the Permian and San Juan Basins in the United States.

When we learn more about the IPO's pricing, valuation and expected distribution yield, I'll provide a final opinion.

TXO Energy Overview And Market

Fort Worth, Texas-based TXO Energy Partners, L.P. was founded as MorningStar Partners, L.P. to acquire, develop and produce oil & gas products from conventional formations in the Permian and San Juan Basin areas of the U.S.

Management is headed by MorningStar Oil & Gas, LLC Chairman and CEO Bob R. Simpson, who was previously Chairman of Southland and Chairman and CEO of XTO until it merged with Exxon for $41 billion.

As of September 30, 2022, TXO has booked fair market value investment of $549.5 million from investors including Global Endowment Management and Luther King Capital Management.

According to a 2022 market research report by GlobalData, the USA Permian Basin crude oil and condensate production capacity is an estimated 5 million barrels per day and natural gas capacity is approximately 19.9 million cubic feet per day.

It is the largest oil-producing basin in the U.S. and is primarily located in the state of Texas.

Also, management aims to focus its exploration efforts on low risk, low decline rate formations funded by cash flow from operating activities.

The firm expects its annual development budget to be approximately $30 million for 2022 and 2023.

Below are the firm's estimated oil and natural gas reserve metrics:

Estimated Proved Reserves

Estimated Proved Reserves (SEC)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

  • Chevron

  • Exxon Mobil

  • Occidental Petroleum

  • ConocoPhillips

  • Pioneer Natural Resources

  • Chesapeake Energy

  • Devon Energy

  • EOG Resources

  • Endeavor Energy Resources

  • Marathon Oil

  • Coterra Energy

  • Continental Resources

  • Laredo Petroleum

TXO Energy Partners Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

  • Growing topline revenue

  • Variable gross profit and gross margin

  • Fluctuating operating profit

  • Growing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue

Period

Total Revenue

% Variance vs. Prior

Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022

$ 204,038,000

46.9%

2021

$ 228,344,000

109.9%

2020

$ 108,764,000

Gross Profit (Loss)

Period

Gross Profit (Loss)

% Variance vs. Prior

Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022

$ 110,077,000

18.2%

2021

$ 159,088,000

166.8%

2020

$ 59,618,000

Gross Margin

Period

Gross Margin

Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022

53.95%

2021

69.67%

2020

54.81%

Operating Profit (Loss)

Period

Operating Profit (Loss)

Operating Margin

Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022

$ 1,394,000

0.7%

2021

$ 44,190,000

19.4%

2020

$ (155,300,000)

-142.8%

Net Income (Loss)

Period

Net Income (Loss)

Net Margin

Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022

$ 14,613,000

7.2%

2021

$ 52,475,000

25.7%

2020

$ (163,238,000)

-80.0%

Cash Flow From Operations

Period

Cash Flow From Operations

Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022

$ 103,668,000

2021

$ 73,726,000

2020

$ 18,964,000

(Glossary Of Terms)

(Source - SEC)

As of September 30, 2022, TXO had $11.1 million in cash and $352.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, was $121.8 million.

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. IPO Details

TXO intends to raise an undisclosed amount in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common units of limited partner interests.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase units at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under our revolving credit facility...

(Source - SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says it is 'remote that pending or threatened legal matters will have a material adverse impact on our financial condition.'

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Raymond James, Stifel, Janney Montgomery Scott and Capital One Securities.

Commentary About TXO's IPO

TXO is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to pay down its revolving credit facility and to create a public market for its limited partnership units.

The firm's financials have generated increasing topline revenue, fluctuating gross profit and gross margin, variable operating profit and higher cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, was $121.8 million.

The firm currently plans to pay cash distributions to unitholders on a quarterly basis and provided the following distribution history information in its S-1:

Pro forma cash available for distribution generated during the year ended December 31, 2021 and the twelve month period ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $89.6 million and $133.0 million, respectively.

The company's trailing twelve-month CapEx Ratio was 15.2, which indicates it has spent a relatively low amount on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for conventional production from the Permian and San Juan Basins is extremely large owing to their enormous reserve potential.

Raymond James is the lead underwriter and there is no IPO performance data on IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook as a public company is the recently volatile pricing environment for oil & gas products as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic followed by the war in Ukraine.

Additionally, the regulatory environment for oil & gas production in the U.S. has been uncertain and subject to changing political efforts.

TXO will essentially be a limited partnership dividend distribution play for investors interested in receiving dividends out of its operational profits.

When we learn more about the IPO's pricing, valuation and expected distribution yield, I'll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
18.65K Followers
Author of IPO Edge
Get IPO Edge with actionable research on next-generation high growth stocks

I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. IPO investing can involve significant volatility and risk of loss.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.