Pinduoduo: Shares Encounter Resistance Ahead Of An Expected Strong Earnings Report

Summary

  • China stocks are off their rebound highs but remain well above the May and October lows.
  • A major consumer player, Pinduoduo, reports Q3 results first thing Monday Morning, and big top and bottom line gains are forecast.
  • I see resistance on the chart, though. I outline key price levels investors and traders must watch.

In April 2022, a medical worker wearing protective clothing was conducting nucleic acid testing and sampling for a woman in Shanghai, China

shisheng ling

A popular emerging markets play over the past year-plus has been investing ex-China. The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (EMXC) has beaten the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) by more than 80 percentage points in the last two years.

Recently, though, China has made a comeback. MCHI, while retreating last week, rallied more than 30% off its late October low. For now, it looks like just a dead cat bounce, but I suggest monitoring relative price action between the ex-China EM fund and MCHI for clues on how China might do going forward.

China vs the Rest of EM Trying to Recover

Stockcharts.com

China Growth Forecast to Rebound

Goldman Sachs Investment Management

Near-term, though, an important consumer company has earnings on tap that will certainly move China's market this week.

Earnings Season Winding Down

Wall Street Horizon

According to Bank of America Global Research, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is one of China's top e-commerce platforms that provides buyers with a broad selection of cost-effective merchandise and a dynamic social shopping experience. Buyers can make team purchases on either PDD's platform directly or through social channels, such as Wexin and QQ. Leveraging social networks is an effective and efficient instrument to attract users and improve user engagement, and PDD accomplished 76 billion total orders with 869 million active buyers in 2021.

The Shanghai-based $84.4 billion market cap Internet & Direct Marketing Retails industry company within the Consumer Discretionary sector trades at a high 30.8 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and does not pay a dividend, according to The Wall Street Journal. Back in August, PDD reported quarterly earnings that blew past analysts' expectations.

Recently, shares have enjoyed a rebound in the broader China market despite ongoing negative headlines of renewed zero-covid lockdown measures returning. All eyes are now on Monday morning when the firm reports Q3 results.

The consensus forecast calls for a massive 112% y/y surge in EPADS while sales are seen as having grown 29% from the same period last year. Seeking Alpha reports that PDD has beaten on the bottom line in each of the past eight quarters and that there have been an impressive seven upward EPS revisions - this comes during a time when analyst downgrades have been common across Wall Street.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings having risen sharply this year, then cooling in 2023 before another acceleration in 2024. No dividends are expected out of this growth name. Meanwhile, free cash flow per share is impressive with a forecast FCF yield north of 10% in 2023, and the stock trades at 16.6 times next year's expected total cash flow, which is a little on the expensive side.

What's positive, though, is that PDD's operating P/E turns very attractive as earnings normalize, though the EV/EBITDA multiple is a little high. Overall, I like the growth prospects and reasonable valuation. Of course, the elephant in the room is uncertain policies from President Xi who is quite anti-business.

PDD: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q3 earnings date of Monday, November 28 BMO with a conference call following results hitting the tape. You can listen live here. The event calendar is light aside from this week's earnings.

Corporate Event Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

PDD is back at critical resistance on the chart. Three months ago, I pointed out that the stock looked like a favorable risk/reward opportunity. Indeed, the consumer stock rebounded sharply amid broad market weakness. I am more cautious today.

The bulls want to see a breakout above the September peak of $73. If shares rise above that resistance, then a measured move price objective of $107 is triggered using the $39 October low and $73 resistance. There is also possible resistance just above $107 from an important pivot point seen during the middle of last year.

I also spot what was almost bearish momentum and price divergence. It was not technically so since price failed to make a new high earlier this month, but it is at least a sign of some loss of upside momentum.

Overall, PDD is in a holding pattern on the charts after a stellar rebound off its May and October lows.

PDD: Shares Rise to Critical Resistance, Monitoring an Upside Target

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I like PDD's valuation now more than earlier this year given proven growth trends, but I am less sanguine about the technical situation compared to my view in August. Overall, shares are a hold - a breakout above $73 would be bullish. Still, long-term investors can place some of their more speculative money with Pinduoduo given its GARP nature.

CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

