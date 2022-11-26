Sean Gallup

Thesis

Shopify Inc.'s (NYSE:SHOP) Q3 earnings release corroborated what we have emphasized for a few months: the worst is likely over. As we saw the setup heading into its October lows (pre-Q3 earnings), we discussed why a successful re-test against its November 2019 lows was constructive.

Therefore, we postulate the market had drawn bearish investors into its October bottom astutely. Hence, we aren't surprised that SHOP surged nearly 80% toward its November highs. Accordingly, SHOP also hit our medium-term price target (PT) ahead of time, proffering investors a fantastic opportunity to take profits.

SHOP has expectedly pulled back from those levels as the market digested its post-earnings surge. While we believe investors should be patient in waiting for a more meaningful retracement, we maintain our thesis that the worst is likely over.

Shopify's operating metrics should continue to improve from these levels as it focuses on increasing its cross-selling momentum. In addition, management's commentary in Q3 suggests that the company has been making solid progress in its Deliverr integration, uplifting its ability to deliver greater value for its merchants. Therefore, it has significantly improved its value proposition for its merchants, bolstering its full-stack approach.

We discuss why SHOP has continued to make constructive inroads through its direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategy. Its underlying operating metrics have remained healthy, and its gross merchandise value (GMV) normalization also seems to be bottoming out.

Hence, we urge investors waiting on the sidelines to consider adding exposure at its next meaningful pullback, riding the potential uptrend recovery in SHOP.

Shopify: GMV Likely Bottoming Out

Data by YCharts

US e-commerce sales have shown signs of bottoming in Q3, increasing by 10.8% YoY, above Q2's 7.2% uptick. As such, it has also benefited the e-commerce players whose performance has been battered after the unsustainable pandemic-induced surge.

Shopify GMV change % (Company filings)

Accordingly, Shopify posted a GMV growth of 10.5% YoY in Q3, down slightly from Q2's 11.1% uptick. Shopify's GMV growth moderation showed signs of stability after a remarkable digestion from its unsustainable growth rates from early 2021.

As seen above, Shopify's GMV trend is similar to the underlying growth in US e-commerce growth. Hence, we are increasingly confident that SHOP will not likely break below its October lows in its next pullback.

Shopify Merchant Solutions revenue change % and Subscription solutions revenue change % (Company filings)

As such, we observed broad-based recovery in its Merchant and Subscription solutions. In addition, merchant solutions growth was also lifted by Deliverr, suggesting that it's making an accretive impact on Shopify's topline recovery, despite gross margin dilution.

Shopify segment gross margins % (Company filings)

Shopify posted a gross margin of 37.2% in Merchant solutions for FQ3, down from FQ2's 40.3%. Therefore, Merchant solutions' gross margins profile has normalized back to its 2019 levels.

Management's commentary suggests it expects Merchant Solutions to continue driving topline growth moving forward. Therefore, it's critical to assess whether Shopify has been able to improve its take rates on the Merchant Solutions and corporate levels. That should give investors more confidence in expecting Shopify to recover its operating leverage markedly moving ahead and justify its significant growth premium.

Shopify Merchant solutions take rate % (Company filings)

And that's precisely what we observed, as Shopify has continued to improve its take rate, boosted by Deliverr. Despite that, we believe Shopify has tremendous potential to continue lifting its take rate, which it has done so over the past three years.

Therefore, we assess that Shopify's operating model and platform stickiness have been proven as it continues to add more value for its merchants. So, the D2C model has proved its relevance against Amazon's (AMZN) leadership, giving power back to the merchants.

As such, we are confident in management's profitability outlook for FY22, which was way ahead of the Street's previous estimates. Notably, management's Q4 guidance indicated an adjusted EBIT outlook that was "fairly comparable" to its Q3 metrics.

Accordingly, Shopify posted an adjusted EBIT loss of $45.1M in Q3, way below the previous consensus estimates of $105M in losses. Furthermore, Wall Street had penciled in an adjusted EBIT loss of $57M for Q4. Hence, Shopify's guidance suggests that the Street was overly pessimistic.

Hence, we believe it has boosted investors' confidence in management's commitment to return to profitability, as Shopify President Harley Finkelstein accentuated:

So we're a company that likes profitability. If you look over the 7 years since IPO, 5 of those years, we've been profitable. We plan on becoming profitable again. We said [2022] is an investment year, but this is a company that thinks deeply about managing expenses, [while] growing revenue. But ultimately, this is a company that likes to be profitable, and we will get back there. (Shopify FQ3'22 earnings call)

Is SHOP Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

SHOP Forward EBITDA multiples valuation trend (S&P Cap IQ)

SHOP last traded at an NTM Revenue multiple of 6.8x, well above its peers' median of 3.1x (according to S&P Cap IQ data). For now, it remains unprofitable.

Even if we look ahead to FY24, it implies an FY24 EBITDA multiple of 108x.

Therefore SHOP is still priced at a steep premium. Hence, it behooves management to continue executing well, with little room for error. Hence, we continue to view any position in SHOP as speculative.

Given the remarkable surge from its October lows, we urge investors to remain patient for a deeper pullback first.

Revising from Speculative Buy to Hold for now.