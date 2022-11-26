There has been a significant divergence in strategy between US oil majors like Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) and the European oil majors like BP (BP) and Shell (SHEL). The US majors have focused on maximizing returns, while the European majors have repeatedly emphasized their lower return, virtue signaling, "alternative energy" investments. The divergence in their share price performance has been staggering:
Unfortunately for BP and Shell shareholders, this has been predictable. BP famously doubled down on their alternative energy investments last year, despite their under-performance up until that point:
I highlighted a major red flag at the time, the focus on virtue signaling and under emphasis on delivering positive shareholder returns:
the CEO answers "personally, no, I do not think we have moved too fast, and here is why" - his why is not "I own a lot of BP shares too, and this strategy will maximize the return on my shares." Instead, the focus is on being "in step" with society, not the maximization of returns or profits.
Is it any surprise that BP (and Shell, with a similar approach) has under-performed since then? If anything, it seems like this under-performance is accelerating:
This is particularly important in the context of repeated recommendations to purchase BP and Shell stock, by fund managers, investment bank research analysts, and finance publications. The argument for these stocks is generally along the lines of a "reversion to the mean".
Even Barron's makes this argument in "Exxon Stock Is Up. Oil Is Down. Something’s Got to Give":
Among the big oils, Shell SHEL +1.05% looks like the best play, its stock having lagged behind Exxon’s by more than 50 percentage points this year. At $57, Shell trades for five times projected 2023 earnings and yields 4% (based on an anticipated dividend boost), against 3.2% for Exxon. Shell’s European domicile hurts due to a hostile operating climate for Big Oil, but the discount to Exxon seems too steep.
With BP and Shell continuing to focus on alternative energy investments rather than return maximizing oil and gas investments, their under-performance seems likely to continue. And calls for reversion to the mean seem unlikely to be correct. If their strategies were to change, their lower valuations could offer meaningful upside. But absent that sort of change, BP and Shell seem likely to continue to underperform.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author and funds the author advises may buy or sell shares without any further notice.
Comments (7)