VIGI: Foreign Dividend Growers Bask In A Weaker-Dollar Environment

Summary

  • The dividend growth factor is among the best factors in 2022.
  • With a lower U.S. Dollar Index from two months ago, it might be time to see if ex-U.S. dividend growers are the place to be.
  • I assert that a pullback might be in store for this group that is actually not all that cheap.

Collage image of hand dropping coins into another hand

We Are

Goldman Sachs reports that the year-to-date factor performance picture favors dividend growth companies in the U.S. Right now, though, with a weakening U.S. dollar and foreign stocks that are beating domestic equities in 2022, I’m turning my eyes to the ex-U.S. market.

One popular index fund offers exposure to non-U.S. dividend growth companies – and the fund has rallied huge in the last several weeks. Is there more upside to come, or is it time for a breather? Let’s dig in.

Goldman Sachs: Year-to-Date U.S. Equity Performances

Goldman Sachs Investment Research

Goldman Sachs Investment Research

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) gives investors exposure to large-cap equity, emphasizing stocks from developed and emerging markets, excluding the United States, with a record of growing dividends year over year, according to Vanguard. With an expense ratio of just 0.15% and a median 30-day bid/ask spread of only five basis points, it is an efficient and effective way to access foreign companies with a track record of growing payouts to shareholders.

The fund holds 313 stocks with a median market cap of $70 billion. Impressively, the average earnings growth rate among its holdings is high at 11.4%, but the P/E ratio is also a bit pricey at 18.0x, per Vanguard. Still, that yields a PEG ratio under one, which is still somewhat attractive to me, but not as cheap as the broad non-U.S. market.

VIGI generally features higher-than-market growth and middle-of-the-road total yield, per Morningstar. The factor profile in the table below is a useful gauge of what investors can expect out of the fund. What’s ideal is that it is a low-volatility product, but it can also have weak liquidity. The overall dividend yield is 2.4% (it is higher if you include capital gain distributions).

VIGI: Factor Profile & Key Portfolio Statistics

Morningstar

Morningstar

In terms of the portfolio composition, you can get ex-U.S. equity exposure without worrying much about the volatile China market through this fund. The world’s second-biggest economy is just 3.2% of VIGI while Hong Kong is merely 3.6% of the ETF. In all, emerging markets comprise 12.7% of the fund, smaller than its roughly 25% weight in the ACWI ex-U.S. index. Most of the holdings are domiciled in Canada, Europe, and the Pacific regions, which can offer more stability compared to the emerging world.

VIGI: Primarily A Developed-Markets Fund

Vanguard

Vanguard

What is also reassuring for risk-conscious investors is that VIGI is not a highly-concentrated product – the biggest holding as of October 31, 2022, is Novo Nordisk at 4.9%. In all the top 10 holdings makeup 36% of the ETF, according to Morningstar, which is not bad considering the total holding count.

VIGI Portfolio: Major Foreign Names in the Top 10

Morningstar

Morningstar

The Technical Take

VIGI is right at a key spot on the chart. Notice how shares have rallied sharply to the falling 200-day moving average for the first test of this key long-term trend indicator line since the start of the year. With a very high RSI, which I often take as a bullish sign, the fund could be due for a near-term pullback.

Buttressing that argument is a significant amount of bearish supply as measured by the volume by price indicator on the left side of the chart. A decent low looks to have been put in back in October, but it is common for securities to retreat on a first attempt at a big resistance level on the chart. A buy-the-dip strategy is appropriate here.

VIGI: Some Resistance Near-Term at the 200-Day Moving Average

Stockcharts.com

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I am a hold on VIGI as shares are not too cheap and the technical picture suggests some caution here. Still, for long-term investors, VIGI is a solid choice due to its liquidity, tradability, and diversification. Moreover, cash and low-risk bond funds are not bad places to hang out as you wait for better opportunities to buy equities.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

