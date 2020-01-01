mtcurado

My last take on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) dates back to October 2020 when the major announced a huge deal, as it reached a $13 billion deal to acquire Concho Resources at the time. Calling the transaction really big, given the decline in valuation seen at the time already, while liking the deal from a strategic and financial angle, I failed to initiate a position at the time.

A Recap

Conoco announced a big deal towards the end of 2020, although that investors did not fully benefit from lower valuations as this was an all-stock deal with regard to the equity component of the transaction, while some net debt was assumed as well.

The deal to acquire Concho was driven by a rationale to add large reserves, a lot of production and cost-effective operations, with synergies (operational and financing) pegged at half a billion from 2022 onwards. The deal was substantial as investors in Concho combined would own 21% of the shares in Conoco. It was a painful ride for investors in Concho as the shares traded around $47 at the time, down more than $100 from a high just two years before.

Shares of Concho traded at $34 at the time as the deal looked a bit cheap, on a relative basis, and hence good to Conoco in the meantime. The fact that shares of Concho were down two-thirds from their high made the deal well-timed, yet by paying in stock, investors in Conoco did not really benefit as its shares were down 60% as well. Nonetheless, there were synergies in terms of diversification, scale, reserves, and capabilities.

With Conoco being well-positioned to ride out the storm, we had to make an educated guess on the profitability of the firm, which used to come in around $5 per share back in 2018. The idea was that even if the business might go extinct (for ESG reasons, for instance) in 20/30/100 years, huge cash flows at a time of high prices and low long-term CAPEX might result in great value for long-term investors.

Too Cautious

Not having participated in Conoco has been a mistake as shares have nearly four-folded to current levels of $127 per share, and at these levels shares are even down ten dollars from their highs. As oil prices recovered in 2021 shares rallied to the $70 mark as the real acceleration has been seen this year, obviously for the wrong reasons, unfortunately.

Conoco did see terrible results in 2020, which should not come as a surprise as revenues only came in at $19.3 billion on which a $3.1 billion operating loss was reported. Revenues rose in a rapid fashion to $48.3 billion in 2021, amidst a recovery in pricing and the added volumes contributed by Concho as that deal caused dilution that year. More important, the increase in the production resulted in a profit boom, with operating profits reported at $12.7 billion.

The company ended the year with $14 billion in net debt, a very modest amount after the 2020 losses and absorption of Concho, certainly given the lack of profitability at the time. The company posted earnings of $6 per share in 2021, higher than I could foresee in 2020 as the run rate came in at $8 per share based on the fourth quarter results already.

Momentum has been even stronger as quarterly results in 2022 run at a similar revenue rate as all of 2020 (on a quarterly basis). To date revenues come in at $63 billion already, with operating profits reported at $15 billion. This reveals earnings power to the tune of $16 per share, numbers unheard of and unthinkable at the time of the outbreak of the pandemic.

Net debt is down to $6 billion here as Conoco has been keeping net capital spending flat here, like so many majors, albeit that organic capital expenditures exceed depreciation charges, offset by some divestments over time. The company has increased the quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.51 per share, as most of the excess cash flow went to debt reduction and $6.5 billion in share buybacks year to date, albeit at high levels of course.

There is a small risk to that as the company is aggressively buying shares here, yet the balance sheet continues to strengthen as well. What is noticeable is that operating earnings have been falling in a modest fashion so far this year (on a sequential basis) even as the mix of pricing continues to increase and inflation is eating into the cost base of the company as well. Moreover, realizations have fallen quite a bit in recent weeks amidst concerns about global economic growth following aggressive rate hikes.

Concluding Remark

Timing to invest in commodity players is very difficult. Right now all looks good as record profits do tend to rise faster than shares, leaving investors tricked into the appeal of low earnings multiple. The issue is that a current run rate around $16 per share is outright non-sustainable, unless you fear hyperinflation and/or long-term political concerns. It can be debated what normal earnings power should be, but let's say we peg this at $5-7 per share. In such a case, current valuations are coming in around 18-25 times earnings, which for a GDP company (or less if you believe in phasing out production) simply feels too rich.

The good thing is that the company is deleveraging the balance sheet a lot and is handing out cash and if it was candy to investors, yet the cyclicality is the biggest concern of all. This comes despite a balanced capital allocation approach here, as buybacks and dividends are complemented by targeted capital spending, notably in LNG in various parts of the world, as the company locks in long term profits with the energy hungry European Union, or individual countries.

Despite the good news, there are some signs of concerns as well, relating to inflation and lower realized prices, as I am cautious here for the reason mentioned above. That said, Conoco has proven to be an excellent long-term steward of value (albeit with some excess volatility here).