Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) stock has met our expectations of a sharp reversal from its capitulation lows in October. We urged investors to tune out from the noise in October as market pessimism over business development companies (BDC) led to significant market volatility.
Given Main Street's lower middle market (LMM) focus, it raised investors' concerns about whether the company would be impacted more significantly than its peers. As such, the company's Q3 earnings release calmed investors' nerves, as it raised its dividend for Q1'23 while posting a double beat on net investment income (NII) per share and net asset value (NAV) per share.
However, we postulate that the market had already anticipated a robust Q3 release, as it formed its lows in October (pre-earnings). With a 26% price surge from its October bottom toward its November highs, we discuss why MAIN is less appealing now, as its valuation seems more well-balanced.
MAIN's price action suggests caution, as it faces resistance by its critical 50-week moving average. Therefore, we encourage investors to remain patient for a potential pullback before considering the opportunity to add more positions.
Revising from Buy to Hold for now.
Investors were justifiably concerned about whether Main Street's LMM exposure would hurt its portfolio companies more as the macroeconomic environment worsened in Q3.
However, Main Street posted an overall fair value accretion from its LMM and private loan segment, suggesting that its portfolio companies have performed relatively well on average.
We had a number of companies that continued to perform well and also de-lever or improve their capital structure, both of which impacted our valuations [positively.] [We had] net fair value increases of $4.1 million in our lower middle market investment portfolio and $1.8 million in our private loan portfolio. (Main Street FQ3'22 earnings call)
Therefore, it wasn't too challenging for Main Street to outperform the Street's revised estimates on its NAV per share in Q3 ($25.94 actual Vs. $25.47 consensus).
Furthermore, the company has continued to leverage the Fed's rapid rate hikes, given its mainly floating-rate debt portfolio (76% of portfolio) relative to its mostly fixed-rate debt obligations (73% of obligations).
The company's interest rate sensitivity computations suggest a $0.23 accretion to its annualized NII per share based on a 100 bps hike. Currently, the market's expectations of the forward Fed fund rates (FFR) indicate a terminal rate of about 5% through H1'23.
Therefore, we postulate that the growth tailwinds in its NII per share could taper off moving forward, even though Main Street's earnings power should remain elevated.
Hence, we assess that the revised Wall Street estimates indicating normalization in its NII per share growth through FY23 are credible.
Moreover, coupled with a more challenging environment in originations and repayments, the opportunities for above-average capital recycling/investment opportunities should remain challenging as the market adjusts to a higher debt load while keeping the risk-adjusted returns attractive.
MAIN last traded at an NTM dividend yield of 7.22%, broadly in line with its 10Y average of 7%. Notably, it has fallen from its dislocated levels in October, as it surged to 8.1%, or toward the one standard deviation zone above its 10Y average.
Therefore, we believe that the company's base dividend per share raise to $0.225 per month (from $0.22 previously) from Q1'23 is constructive to sustain its valuation. However, with the marked normalization in its valuation, we don't find the current levels as attractive for investors to enter.
We assess that the market has reverted MAIN's price action from the panic selloff from its August highs.
As such, MAIN seems to be facing considerable selling pressure after a sharp recovery, which suggests caution is warranted. Therefore, investors should consider waiting patiently for a potentially deeper pullback leading to consolidation before assessing whether to add more positions.
Revising from Buy to Hold for now.
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm JR, the lead writer and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service. Our team is committed to bringing more clarity to investors in their investment decisions.
Our marketplace service focuses on a price-action-based approach to growth and technology stocks, supported by fundamental analysis. In addition, our general SA site discusses stocks from various sectors and industries.
Our discussion mainly focuses on a short- to medium-term thesis. While we hold stocks for the long-term, we also use appropriate opportunities to benefit from short- to medium-term swings, leveraging long (directionally bullish) or short (directionally bearish) set-ups.
My LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/seekjo
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (3)