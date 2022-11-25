Our Flummoxed Bond Markets

Summary

  • The bond markets are setting themselves up for additional but lesser hikes in interest rates, with some kind of hoped-for “pivot” coming in 2023.
  • The 2-year Treasury has the highest yield of any maturity at present, and now yields 77 basis points more than the 10-year and 72 basis points more than the 30-year Treasury. Given the cost and risks of duration, this is a clear signal of where to put fixed income money now.
  • Once the Fed begins to actually “pivot,” you can move to longer maturities to pick up additional yield as the yield curve swings to a more normal cycle.

The word bonds on wooden cubes with office desktop. Business finance stock exchange

cagkansayin

U.S. Treasury Bonds (As of the November 25, 2022, Close)

Maturity Yield
T 4 ½ 11/30/24 4.453%
T 4 ½ 11/15/25 4.199%
T 3 ⅞ 11/30/27 3.858%
T 3 ⅞ 11/30/29 3.773%
T 4 ⅛ 11/15/32 3.678%
T 4 11/15/42 3.951%
T 4 11/15/52 3.733%

*Data provided by Bloomberg

Let me start by presenting some data. Our bond markets are going through a massive change at present, and yet, little has been said about it. This is all being caused by the Fed, as you might imagine. In fact, much of the focus for our upcoming week will be focused on Jerome Powell’s speech on Wednesday, November 30, at 1:30 PM ET at the Brookings Institution.

You will note above the yield curve inversion, as the 2-year Treasury has the highest yield of any maturity at present. The 2-year now yields 77 basis points more than the 10-year and 72 basis points more than the 30-year Treasury. Given the cost and risks of duration, this is a clear signal, in my view, of where to put fixed income money now. We are also always looking at the spreads in the secondary bond markets, but the spread to what is now a serious consideration.

Security Last 30 Days Year-to-Date
U.S. Treasuries +2.03% -12.28%
IG Corporate Bonds +4.83% -15.43%
HY Corporate Bonds +1.72% -10.65%
MBS Bonds +3.27% -11.48%
Municipal Bonds +4.16% -9.32%

*Data provided by Bloomberg

The bond markets, in my view, are setting themselves up for additional but lesser hikes in interest rates, with some kind of hoped-for “pivot” coming in 2023. From my perspective, I would stay relatively short in your purchases for now and take advantage of spreads off the 2-year Treasury. Both the duration risk and the credit risk would be minimized by this strategy. Then, once the Fed begins to actually “pivot,” you can move to longer maturities to pick up additional yield as the yield curve swings to a more normal cycle.

The other point of note here is that IG Corporates are leading the charge in spread now. They are the quickest turn in the major bond markets. Something to keep in mind.

One other consideration now is the Agency markets. The spreads are abnormally wide to Treasuries now, and they may be a decent substitute for other classes of bonds in your portfolios. I especially like the step-up Agencies, as this gives you some additional protection against how the Fed is actually going to play out their battle with inflation. Some of you, of course, are concerned about the calls, but a called bond also gives you the opportunity to invest the money at the rates at that time, and in our current environment, that is less of a problem, in my opinion, than when the bond markets are functioning in their normal condition.

This is neither the best of times nor the worst of times, but it is a time that is an abnormality.

The Fed is controlling the roll of the dice - and fighting the Fed, I can assure you, is a very large mistake. You can forget about fighting City Hall. The Fed has a much bigger stick.

“Whoever controls the volume of money in any country is absolute master of all industry and commerce.”

- James A. Garfield, President of the United States

This article was written by

Mark J. Grant profile picture
Mark J. Grant
6.27K Followers
Mark J. Grant is the Chief Global Strategist at Colliers Securities, LLC. The highlights of a 48-year career in the financial services industry include positions as President of an investment bank, head of Capital Markets for four investment banks, and serving on the Board of Directors of four investment banks. He has been designated as a Bloomberg Prophet, one of only 15 globally. Mark is one of the longest serving guests on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, is frequently interviewed on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, and is regularly quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and other business publications. His commentary, “Out of the Box,” is subscribed to by over 5,000 money managers and financial institutions in more than 46 countries. He is also the author of a book titled “Out of the Box and onto Wall Street.” While Mark’s institutional clients include some of the largest money managers in the world, he also works with high-net worth individual investors. His unique investment strategy is especially useful for people who need yield and monthly cash flows. He employs carefully chosen closed-end funds and exchange traded funds and notes to produce monthly income for his clients, currently he is able to provide yields are 10%+, however current performance is no guarantee of future results. For additional information, email Mark at Markjgrant@Bloomberg.net.

