Much of the normal global trading around Thanksgiving saw volume at about half its normal level.
Pundits and at least half the politicians are bullish. They believe we have seen a stock market bottom and are discounting a rising economy.
Here we take a look at some snippets which may point to significant trends in the coming weeks.
In the earlier days of popular US television, there was a program of satirical commentary. It was an American version of a British program with the same name, abbreviated TWTWTW.
Looking for leads related to writing my weekly blog, I studied the four-day Thanksgiving week and concluded there really wasn’t much there. Evidently, much of the normal global trading around “turkey day” saw volume at about half its normal level.
Nevertheless, there were some snippets which may point to significant trends in the coming weeks. I found the following briefs of possible value in thinking about future periods:
The dollar index has dropped to 105 from 115 recently.
Taxable bond fund inflows were the largest since the week of January 8th, 1982.
The 2-year Treasury yield remained stable at 4.48%, while 10- and 30-year rates were 3.70% and 3.75%, respectively.
S&P warned that the corporate default rate could double if inflation remains high.
Goldman’s strategist believes the bear market would last into ’23.
BofA predicts 2023 gains of 25% for copper, 15-20% for gold, 12-13% for US investment grade bonds, 7-8% for US Treasuries, and 5-6% for oil.
My son Steve commented for Royce Partners that small-caps on average gain 12% and 16% in even-numbered years during the November-April period. (These are Presidential and Mid-term years.)
Howard Marks reminded us of the inevitably of change. He also commented that the private equity and venture capital markets are too crowded. (Remember the losing percentage of favorites at the racetrack.)
China region US-registered mutual funds were the worst performers in the shortened week. Over the weekend, there were riots in the industrial and financial capital of Shanghai and elsewhere. These riots were the response to hardships caused by lockdowns to prevent COVID-19 spreading. (Apparently, the Chinese vaccine is not as powerful those produced in US and Europe.)
Many will view this list as bearish but recognize that pundits and at least half the politicians are bullish. They believe we have seen a stock market bottom and are discounting a rising economy. It is possible they may be correct.
To those who have studied economic and market history, it would be ironic if they were right, as it would be just a matter of time before a major recession/depression occurs. Societies often need these dislocations to initiate the kind of structural change necessary to correct for deep imbalances.
A. Michael Lipper is a CFA charterholder and the president of Lipper Advisory Services, Inc., a firm providing money management services for wealthy families, retirement plans and charitable organizations. A former president of the New York Society of Security Analysts, Mike Lipper created the Lipper Growth Fund Index, the first of today’s global array of Lipper Indexes, Averages and performance analyses for mutual funds. After selling his company to Reuters in 1998, Mike has focused his energies on managing the investments of his clients and his family. His first book, MONEY WISE: How to Create, Grow and Preserve Your Wealth (St. Martin's Press) was published in September, 2008. Mike’s unique perspectives on world markets and their implications have been posted weekly at Mike Lipper’s Blog since August, 2008.
Recommended For You
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Comments (1)