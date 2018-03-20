November saw a slight rise in vanadium prices after three months of stalling prices as China starts to increase stimulus to their property sector. VRFBs continue to gain momentum in China and now look like having a big VRFB project in Australia.
Vanadium is traditionally used to harden steel. Chinese rebar standards are requiring more vanadium. Also Vanadium Flow Batteries [VRFBs] are becoming increasingly popular especially for commercial energy storage, most notably in China. Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] is used in VRFBs and Ferrovanadium [FeV] is used in the steel industry.
Europe Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% 1 year chart - Price = USD 7.70/lb (China price not given)
China and Europe Ferrovanadium [FeV] 80% prices - China = USD 37.00/kg, Europe = USD 31.75/kg
An April 2021 Wood Mackenzie report stated:
Global energy storage deployment surged a remarkable 62% in 2020, with 5 GW/9 GWh of new capacity added. This brought the total energy storage market to more than 27 GWh. Furthermore, we expect the global (energy storage) market to grow 27-fold by 2030.
Woodmac forecasts high growth ahead for solar, wind and energy storage
Vanadium demand is projected to surge from now to 2025 (source)
Global VRFB forecast growth by region 2022-2031
In 2017 Robert Friedland stated: "We think there’s a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries...."
On November 2 Rethink Research reported:
China wants over 100 GW energy storage by 2025......in September 2021 the National Energy Administration published a plan for 62 GW of pumped hydro to be operational come 2025, double the 2021 figure......As for batteries, EPC contracts rose to 13.82 GW / 27.7 GWh in the first eight months of 2022 – a year-on-year increase of almost 500%......The National Energy Administration’s target for 2025 is only 30 GWh, which it calls “only the basic goal.”......Chinese renewable projects are increasingly required to have co-located battery capacity......Shenzhen city......has just this week brought in a subsidy of $27.5 per MWh for battery projects over 1 MW in size......By no means is this all about lithium-ion......Other more direct competitors to lithium-ion are also on the take-off strip – such as flow battery technologies which can be more affordably scaled to longer durations. Vanadium flow appears to be foremost among these. A recent 5.5 GWh tender assigned 1 GWh to vanadium redox flow......Vanadium also had a 500 MW, 2 GWh factory commissioned in Henan province in early October, while Yunnan Province’s Chuxiong Prefecture intends to “build a national all-vanadium flow battery highland” from an announcement a week ago. Already this year vanadium battery projects amounting to 300 MW / 1104 MWh have been commissioned.
On November 25 Ferroalloynet reported (paywalled): "Sichuan: Target to reach 1GW/Year of vanadium battery system integration by 2025."
On November 25 Vanadiumprice reported:
Now for our first Vanadium Redox Flow Battery. Australia was the first in the world with a lithium-ion big battery, now North Harbour Clean Energy is promising to build out first big Vanadium Redox Flow Battery. The company, in a joint venture with international battery company CellCube, today announced their first project is to develop the continent’s largest VRFB, which generates 4MW-16MWh......The pair also plan to build an assembly and manufacturing line in Eastern Australia to meet GWh demand for long-duration energy storage in the National Electricity Market.
On November 25 Bloomberg reported:
China Central Bank boosts stimulus to aid COVID-hit economy. Reserve requirement ratio for banks cut by 25 basis points. PBOC wants to keep liquidity ample, bolster real economy......The PBOC’s move comes after significant government actions recently to help the economy, including a rescue package for the property sector and an adjustment of some COVID curbs to reduce the damage to the economy......The central bank has also cut its key interest rates twice this year, with the most recent move in August.
Vanadium producers
Glencore [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] (OTC:OTCPK:GLCNF)
Glencore is a large vanadium producer, but vanadium production represents only a small portion of their revenue.
On October 28, Glencore announced:
Third quarter 2022 production report. Glencore Chief Executive Officer, Gary Nagle: "Operational performance over the third quarter was impacted by a range of events including extreme weather in Australia, industrial action at nickel assets in Canada and Norway (since resolved) and the emergence of significant supply chain issues in Kazakhstan stemming from the Russia/Ukraine war. Full-year 2022 production guidance has, accordingly, been reduced for those affected commodities."
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)
AMG Vanadium is a leading provider of products and services for the metals, manufacturing, refinery and petrochemical industries. AMG Vanadium produces ferrovanadium and related ferroalloys from spent refinery catalysts using a proprietary pyrometallurgical process.
On November 2, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV announced: "Lithium performance drives AMG to all-time record earnings and increased full year guidance." Highlights include:
Vanadium
On November 21, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV announced:
AMG update on energy transformation: LIVA Batteries. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (“AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: “AMG”) announces that its subsidiary, AMG LIVA, has put its first battery Hybrid Energy Storage System (“HESS”) into fully automatic operation mode in Hauzenberg, Germany. The HESS battery system is an ecosystem combining Lithium-Ion and Vanadium Redox Flow batteries with artificial intelligence routines and self-learning algorithms to maximize efficiency, safety and lifetime of the batteries, integrating the HESS with the facility’s power system, renewable energy sources, and the electrical grid.
AMG update on expansion plans (source)
Bushveld Minerals Limited [LN- AIM:BMN] (OTC:BSHVF)
Bushveld is a diversified AIM-listed resources company with a portfolio of vanadium, tin and coal assets in Southern Africa and Madagascar.
No news for the month.
Largo Inc. [TSX:LGO] [GR:LR81] (LGORF)(NASDAQ:LGO)
Largo Inc. is a pure-play vanadium pentoxide producer from their Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil as well as a producer of VRFBs.
On November 9, Largo Inc. announced: "Largo reports third quarter 2022 financial results; continues its focus on two-pillar growth strategy." Highlights include:
Vanadium Market Update4
Energy Fuels Inc. [TSX:EFR] (UUUU)
Energy Fuels state they are "the No. 1 uranium producer in the U.S. with a market-leading portfolio," as well as being a small vanadium producer.
On November 8, Energy Fuels Inc. announced: "Energy Fuels announces Q3-2022 results, including continued robust balance sheet and market-leading U.S. uranium & rare earth positions." Highlights include:
On November 14, Energy Fuels Inc. announced:
Energy Fuels executes definitive agreement to sell Alta Mesa ISR Project to enCore Energy for $120 million, facilitating the Company's plans to accelerate both uranium and rare earth production.....
Ferro-Alloy Resources [LON:FAR]
FAR is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya Oblast of southern Kazakhstan. FAR state: "The ore at this site has a significantly higher grade than all other primary vanadium extraction sites, which allows for much lower processing costs."
No significant news for the month.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX:WSTRF)
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. own the Sunday Mine Complex which is an advanced stage mine property consisting of five interconnected underground mines in Colorado, USA.
On November 2, Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. announced:
Western Uranium & Vanadium provides companyupdates..... Mining Operations – Sunday Mine Complex......Mining operations are targeted to restart in January 2023.
Vanadium developers
Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCPK:RDRUY) (OTCPK:RRSSF)
Neometals 100% own the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project in Western Australia. Barrambie's Eastern Band is one of the highest grade hard rock titanium deposits globally.
On October 31, Neometals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 30 September 2022." Highlights include:
Corporate
Core Battery Materials Business Units
Vanadium Recovery Project (“VRP”) (earning into 50:50 JV with Critical Metals Ltd)
Upstream – Mineral Extraction
Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium Project (“Barrambie”) (100% NMT)
On November 3, Neometals announced: "Successful commercial-scale smelting trials for Barrambie."
On November 17, Neometals announced: "Robust outcomes from Barrambie Titanium Project PFS." Highlights include:
Australian Vanadium [ASX:AVL] [GR:JT71] (OTCQB:ATVVF)
Australian Vanadium is an emerging vanadium producer focused on their Australian Vanadium Project in Western Australia. VSUN Energy was launched by AVL in 2016 to target the energy storage market for vanadium redox flow batteries [VRFBs].
On November 21, Australian Vanadium announced: "AVL receives $618,904 R&D refund for 2021/21 tax year."
Catalysts include:
Technology Metals Australia [ASX:TMT]
The Company's primary exploration focus is on the 100% owned Gabanintha Vanadium Project located 40km south east of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia. Technology Metals Australia is studying ("Integration Study") to combine the high grade, high quality Yarrabubba deposit with the Gabanintha Vanadium Deposit to form the Murchison Technology Metals Project (MTMP).
On November 7, Technology Metals Australia announced: "MTMP Global mineral resource upgrade. Delivers 26% increase to measured and indicated resource." Highlights include:
TNG Ltd [ASX:TNG] [GR:HJI] (OTCPK:TNGZF)
TNG is an Australian resources company focused on the evaluation and development of its Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron project. The Mount Peake Project is located 235km north-northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia. TNG Ltd is well advanced with a massive $4.7b NPV8%, but relies on titanium and iron with a lower grade vanadium by-product.
On October 26, TNG Ltd. announced: "September 2022 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:
On November 22, TNG Ltd. announced:
Management update......Paul Burton will step down as Managing Director and CEO on 25 November 2022 to pursue new career opportunities after 16 years of service to the Company.
Vanadium Resources Limited [ASX:VR8] [GR:TR3]
Vanadium Resources is a junior exploration company established with the purpose of exploring and developing gold zinc, lead, copper and other mineral opportunities. Vanadium Resources owns 74% of a globally significant vanadium project, the Steelpoortdrift [SPD] Project, in Gauteng Province, South Africa.
On October 27, Vanadium Resources Limited announced: "Activities report – September quarter 2022." Highlights include:
Post Quarter Highlights
King River Resources [ASX:KRR] (formerly King River Copper)
King River holds 785 square kilometres of mineral leases covering a unique geological feature in the Eastern Kimberley of Western Australia, called the Speewah Dome. The company state on their website: "The focus of King River Copper Limited is the exploration for Gold, Silver and Copper." However their deposits also contain vanadium.
No significant news for the month.
VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. [TSXV:VRB][GR:NWN] (OTCPK:VRBFF)
VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. 100% owns the Lac Dore Vanadium-Iron-Titanium project in Quebec Canada. The Company also has royalties on the Raglan Nickel-PGM mine. The Company is looking to take a vertically integrated approach and is also developing leading process technologies ‘VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology’ and "Electrochem globally patented Electrowinning" technology.
No news for the month.
Richmond Vanadium Technologies Pty Ltd ("RVT") ASX IPO planned for late 2022 - Spin-off from Horizon Mining [ASX:HRZ]
RVT now owns 100% of the Richmond Vanadium Project. It has a global Mineral Resource of 1.8Bt @ 0.36% Vanadium Pentoxide (V2O5).
On October 25. Proactive Investors announced:
Horizon Minerals has priority offer in Richmond Vanadium Technology IPO. The IPO to raise between $25 million and $35 million opened on October 24, 2022, with funds raised to primarily be used for a bankable feasibility study at the Richmond Vanadium Project in North Queensland.
On November 16, Richmond Vanadium Technologies Pty Ltd announced: "IPO indicative demand exceeds minimum subscription." Highlights include:
Phenom Resources Corp. [TSXV:PHNM] (OTCQX:PHNMF) (formerly First Vanadium Corp.)
The Carlin Gold-Vanadium Property hosts one of North America’s largest richest primary vanadium deposits, located in Nevada. Its West Jerome project targets a large scale high grade copper and zinc deposit in Arizona. Carlin has a Historic Inferred Resource 28Mt at 0.525% V2O5 (2010 SRK).
On November 23, Phenom Resources Corp. announced:
Phenom Resources expands the vanadium deposit on its flagship Nevada Project. Paul Cowley, President and CEO of the Company, states, "The 2022 summer drilling program met its objectives by expanding the size of the vanadium deposit in three of the four sectors (north, west and east) beyond the limits of previous drilling showing continuity of consistent good vanadium grades and widths near surface. With the success of this program, it opens up the deposit to further expansion in four new areas, outlined in Figure 1, which will be drilled before a new resource estimate is done."
November saw slightly higher V2O5 prices and slightly higher ferrovanadium prices.
Highlights for the month include:
As usual all comments are welcome.
