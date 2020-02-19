lerbank

By Rob Isbitts

Summary

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) is an overlooked equity fund that has had the type of year in 2022 I used to see in the mutual fund business all the time. It goes under the radar, gathers a modest amount of assets, and then outpaces much of the equity market. So, in a year when investors have been starving for positive returns from their stock investments, this one was generally overlooked. Now that it has gained a modest following, the question is whether it can still deliver, given its niche.

Strategy

EQRR aims to replicate the movement of the Nasdaq U.S. Large Cap Equities for Rising Rates Index. That's a mouthful. It means that this ETF's passive investment process tries to profit from owning big company stocks that thrive when interest rates are going up, as they have this year. Frankly, if there were ever a year for this fund to prove its worth, it was 2022. And it has.

Holding Analysis

EQRR is pre-disposed to crowd into 5 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors. Energy, Basic Materials and Financials and each occupy more than 20% of the ETF as of 11/25/2022, with the latter's exposure being the highest (more than 28%). Industrials comprise another 17% and Telecommunications makes up about 11%. The other six sectors, including Technology, Healthcare and Consumer stocks are intentionally absent. This creates a focused mix that allows EQRR to be a role player in a larger equity portfolio. The ETF owns 50 stocks, with the top-weighted names each taking up about 3% of the portfolio each.

Strengths

EQRR is likely an answer to a question more and more investors are asking as inflation and interest rates rise: "what stocks can I invest in that will go up when rates and inflation do?" The fund is well-constructed, clear in its mission, and has stuck to that mission in its five full years.

Weaknesses

That rising-rate-tracking mission has caused EQRR to be a severe market laggard when rates are flat, low or otherwise not rising. It fell over 18% in 2018 and dropped more than 10% during 2020, which were both well below the return of the S&P 500. This ETF is the sports equivalent of a "platoon player," not intended to be owned throughout the full market cycle, other than by true long-term investors.

The bigger weakness depends on what level of investor you are, in terms of assets. EQRR is what we'd call an "undiscovered" ETF with only $76mm in assets, and a daily trading volume that averages less than $700,000. This means that individuals may be able to buy and sell it more easily than, say, a financial advisory firm or institutional investor moving many millions of dollars into or out of EQRR. That said, since the underlying holdings are stocks, and those stocks are liquid, the liquidity may not be as big an issue as it would be for, say a microcap equity fund.

Opportunities

The current market environment has many investors starting to think that the inflation and rising rates of 2022 are a very short-term phenomenon. If that turns out not to be the case (and let's face it, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell keeps trying to tell stock investors that rates are going still higher), EQRR has a good chance to be a continued standout in a stock bear market.

Threats

The biggest question for this ETF is not whether rates rise. If they do, there's a good chance that investors will follow the traditional script and EQRR's 5 key sectors will outperform the broad stock market. However, one of those sectors was by far the biggest influence on performance in 2022, and that is at risk of reversing. If that happens, it could threaten to ruin the game plan for EQRR.

The chart above shows the performance of those 5 sectors this year, as portrayed by the sector SPDR ETFs that track them. You'll notice that Energy, based on its surge from January through May, has carried the other 4. That said, all but Communications have hung in there in a rough year for stocks, and that lagging sector had a lot to do with a pair of FAANG stocks that are not likely to land in EQRR's holdings. Even if they do, their weight in the ETF will not be nearly what it is in the Communications sector ETF noted in the chart.

Conclusions

ETF Quality Opinion

This is a solid niche strategy that goes about its business of offering investors a way to package up the "rising rate equity" theme. Few funds do so. If the smaller size is more a feature than a bug, it is one to keep on the radar, especially if fund owner ProShares can gather more assets into it, and if the inflation trend continues higher into 2023.

ETF Investment Opinion

Still, the risk exists in all bear markets that at some point, all sectors will fall significantly, and that there will be nowhere to hide from a sector standpoint. That makes EQRR just another equity fund, with major risk of loss. This is nothing like any investment environment we have seen. As such, while the below chart shows that EQRR has actually outperformed the S&P 500 Index by a wide margin since the pandemic-induced market decline starting on 2/19/2020, this is the past.

The bottom line for us is that this is a Hold-rated ETF, but one to look at more closely if two things happen: inflation continues to rise, and the traditional inflation-fighting equity sectors are judged to have positive performance potential, not just outperformance potential.