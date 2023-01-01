Seeking Alpha's Editorial Team is excited to announce our next article competition: Top 2023 Pick!

Competition: Top 2023 Pick!

For this competition, we are looking for analysis of your highest conviction stock, ETF, or cryptocurrency that you believe will be your best pick in 2023. The thesis can be bullish (going long) or bearish (going short).

Entry Period

The contest will start today and will run until December 25 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The winners will be announced within two weeks of the close date.

Prizes

To celebrate our final stock contest this year, we are upping the ante and will be giving out more awards and prizes. Five winners - chosen by a team of editors, based primarily on compellingness and independent insights - will each receive a monetary award. All five articles will also be featured to SA's PRO subscribers.

First place: $1,500

Second place: $1,250

Third place: $1,000

Fourth place: $750

Fifth place: $500

As always, first place will also receive the opportunity to speak with management, as well as the option to be interviewed in our Seeking Alpha PRO Monthly Interview series.

Contest Guidelines

All contest entries should conform to SA article submission guidelines. In general, we're most interested in analysis that's actionable, well-supported, and detailed. Specifically, we're looking for the following:

1. The article should present a clear and compelling thesis that highlights why a stock, ETF or cryptocurrency is undervalued (long) or overvalued (short), and why it could be a winning pick in 2023.

2. The article should focus on a stock, ETF or cryptocurrency that is tradable in the United States or Canada, for which Seeking Alpha has a stock page. To avoid obscure and/or illiquid investments, the following minimums should apply:

Stocks should have a minimum of $200,000 in average daily trading volume.

ETFs should regularly have a bid-ask spread lower than 1%.

Cryptocurrencies should have a minimum total market cap of $2 billion.

Micro-cap stocks are eligible, but articles on micro-caps and penny stocks are subject to more scrutinous publication standards (see our policy here).

3. The article should include sections on valuation and risks.

4. Please avoid submitting articles for this contest on stocks, ETFs or cryptocurrencies that you have recently written about. The only exceptions are if your thesis has changed - from bullish to bearish or bearish to bullish - or a major event or catalyst has recently come about.

5. We highly encourage that all financial data/visuals presented in the article be in the form of screenshots from Seeking Alpha's screeners, links to any news/filings (if available), or using YCharts, which is located on the right end of the toolbar.

*We're accepting a maximum of 2 entries per contributor.

Next Steps

Please submit your article as you normally would, via the submissions form. Please note that we're only accepting "Exclusive" articles for this competition.

Important: All entries must be submitted by Dec. 25 - it doesn't have to be published by then. This allows for articles that have feedback to still be entered in the competition. Also, please leave a comment in the "Note to the editor" section requesting that your article be considered for the Top 2023 Pick competition. Without that note, your article won't be entered in the contest.

Best of luck! If you have any questions regarding the contest, please contact the Contributor Success Team directly at contributors@seekingalpha.com.