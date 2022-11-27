7postman/E+ via Getty Images

The last time I covered NVE Corp. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:NVEC) was in September. I was bullish mainly because of the high profitability and the company's ability to pay dividends. Subsequently, the stock went up by more than 20%, as shown in the chart below.

This is the sort of price action you usually see when a company is set to be acquired. For NVEC, this was partly due to its whopping 57% YoY revenue growth for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2023, ended in September. By comparison, in the prior quarter, sales had risen by only 2.6%.

Now, growth is only part of the reason for the upside. My objective here is to provide insights into the advantages of a U.S-based component sourcing strategy. Many electronic product manufacturers are still suffering from supply chain-related issues, as much of China is still suffering from COVID-19.

The "Stay at Home" Rationale

One of the main differences between when I last covered this stock and now is the state of the company's supply chain. Back in Q1, the company was still "challenged by supply chain shortages" and the revenue growth of 2.6% was due mostly to a 32% increase in contract research-related services, with product sales having seen only a 2% increase.

In Q2, things changed completely, with product sales constituting the bulk of the revenue increase at 98% of the total (as seen in the table below). This was due to "improvements in the supply chain execution, which allowed for increased product shipments."

Additionally, the fact that the company derives money from contract research works carried out for other companies implies that if there are further component shortages - which are highlighted as continuing risks by management - or a drop in demand due to a severe economic slowdown, NVEC could generate more service-related income. In addition to having resolved its supply chain issues, NVEC has benefited from an inflow of new customers switching away from companies using older technologies. For this purpose, it uses spintronics to design its semiconductors, which is nanotechnology relying on the spin of electrons instead of the more conventional charging technique in order to store or transmit data.

The company bagged more contracts from companies wanting shorter lead times, namely an average of 12 weeks compared to 84 weeks for competitors. Now, according to the executives, these shorter lead times - about 7x shorter than the competition - are explained by the fact that NVEC was able to improve on supply chain execution due to timely investment in key production areas, both in terms of personnel and equipment in 2021.

Therefore, NVEC's investment in production capacity - while its peers were hesitant because of economic uncertainty - has been a determining factor to win over new customers. It did translate into higher capital expenses, though, with the company having a capex/sales ratio of 1.4%, lower than the IT sector's median of 2.45% by nearly 43%. This signifies that the company generates fewer revenues as a percentage of capital expenses. On the other hand, the investment has enabled it to generate higher revenue growth of 57%.

This growth is likely to be sustained as one of the company's advantages relative to peers is that its supply chain - especially for the semiconductor part - remains U.S.-based, unless there are demand-related issues. Along those same lines, there are increasing risks of a recession hitting the U.S. in 2023 as per the latest data coming from the Federal Reserve. Moreover, high inflation is also expected to hurt growth in the healthcare sector, from which NVEC derives a significant portion of its income, according to a study by McKinsey.

In these circumstances, it is important to assess whether this $320 million market cap company can continue to deliver growth as well as profitability, especially given the fact that it does not have the same level of visibility into end markets as its customers, who sell directly to end-consumers.

Assessing Growth and Profit Prospects Amid Risks

There was indeed some weakness in medical devices as per the Q2 earnings call, but this was more than offset by an order for a defense contract covering anti-tamper items or security products. Looking into it further, the company has a contract with medical devices company Abbott Labs (ABT) that is due for renewal at the end of 2022. This company - along with Sonova AG (OTCPK:SONVF) and Digi-Key Corp. - are NVEC's important customers, and any delay in renewal could cast doubt on revenue growth for the current fiscal year ending in March 2023.

As I touched on earlier, the management points to component shortages as a continuing risk going forward. To mitigate this risk, NVEC continues to buy new capital equipment to beef up production capacity. Thus, at least $1 million is planned to be invested in new testing equipment for the rest of the 2023 fiscal year. Now, with cash from operations of $6 million in Q2 vs. debt of only $0.5 million, the company can leverage on its strong balance sheet to invest.

Also, it has increased raw materials and work-in-progress inventories by $337K and $474K, respectively, for further insulation against any potential supply chain disruption. When talking profitability and competition, a rise in gross profits in addition to sales (as per the charts below) shows that the company has the pricing power to pass on additional costs to customers. In fact, NVEC has maintained 77.4% of gross margins in the last five quarters.

Continuing on a positive note, operating income has also seen an uptrend as pictured above. The fact that the company has been able to increase margins from 59.9% to 67.3% during the last five quarters points to the optimization of R&D, administrative, and marketing expenses.

Dividend Safety, Cash Generation, and Valuations

This ability to increase profitability has been key for sustaining the dividend payments of $1 and at a forward yield of 7%, despite NVEC's cash dividend payout ratio of 129.19% (see table below), which is higher than the sector median by a staggering 338%. Consequently, some metric-oriented income seekers might choose to refrain from buying the stock.

This makes it imperative to look further into the sustainability of cash generation. The company has a levered FCF margin of 32% as pictured above, which is above the sector median by a whopping 328%. Its cash from operations of $6.3 million obtained in Q2 represented a 91% growth over the same period last year. Thus, NVEC is not only highly profitable, but its operations have a high cash generation capacity.

Going forward, and as mentioned above, capital expenses of $1 million are planned for fiscal 2023, which would represent a 100% increase over the amount incurred in fiscal 2022. Also, with demand being "lumpy" and the performance of Q2 not likely to be repeated in Q3, despite the company having more defense business, growth is likely to come under pressure in case the renewal of the Abbott contract is delayed.

Consequently, just like there was upside to Q2's upbeat revenue growth, the opposite might occur in Q3 if sales do not compare favorably with the $6.3 million obtained in Q3 2021. That could lead to a high degree of stock volatility.

Nevertheless, the company could gain more customers looking for better product delivery times. Also, for value investors focused on the longer term, this is a stock to buy and hold. Hence, with a GAAP price/earnings ratio of 18.28x, NVEC is undervalued with respect to its peers in the IT sector by over 20% (as shown in the table above). Thus, the stock could move to the $72 (66 x 1.1) level with 10% upside based on its current share price of around $66.

Conclusion

I am also optimistic that NVEC can maintain its higher profitability due to its pricing power, made possible by delivery times that are 7x faster than competitors. This ability should come into focus as Chinese authorities now have to grapple with people all over the country protesting against the highly restrictive lockdowns. This could be detrimental to supply chains extending to East Asia.

Furthermore, with its ability to monetize its R&D facilities, NVEC can operate more as a service company if a severe economic downturn was to reduce demand for its products. Along the same lines, it can also commercialize the expertise it has developed in magnetoresistive random access memory, called MRAM, and related patents.

On the other hand, investors will note that after delivering revenue growth of 57% in Q2, there should be some moderation going forward. Also, after such an upside, the stock should dip slightly in the third week of January before third-quarter results are announced, which will be an opportunity to buy. By that time, there will also be some certainty about the Abbott contract renewal. However, do not expect severe downside since this is a company focused on keeping its supply chain at home - i.e., on American soil.

Finally, the stock could be volatile because of the growth factor, but I have valued it based on its profitability. As such, it is a buy.