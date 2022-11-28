Sean Gallup

After our follow-up note on STMicroelectronics (STM), today we're back to comment about Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX:IFNNY) (OTCQX:IFNNF). Our most devoted readers know that we have an overweight to the semiconductor sector and we can clearly say that it was a good call. Speaking of numbers, since our publication called Infineon Is A Screaming Buy, the company is up by more than 20% compared to the S&P 500 returns.

Infineon Is A Screaming Buy

Source: Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Here at the Lab, we positively view Infineon's investment case for three micro and macro reasons. Today, we're going back to our initial assumption detailed our initiation of coverage in order to see how the company is performing. During the Q4 results presentation, Infineon presented a shorter Capital Market Day with a key focus on the medium-long term horizon growth demand. To sum up, we can say that our thesis is very much in line with the company's objectives and expectations.

We said that "more semis are going into everyday products from smart watches to electric toothbrushes." Infineon recently announced a new development in the air conditioner semis industry to support cooling and heating system around the globe; As already mentioned, the company has a "leading position in EV production." Here again, the company just presented two new partnerships to support this growth: One with Stellantis (another company covered by our team) for a multi-year delivery of silicon carbide chips, and another one with VinFast, a Vietnamese smart electric car maker, to support its growth in the e-mobility segment; Aside from the usual macro trends, we emphasized CO2 savings and energy efficiency, and Infineon is making clear progress in contributing to the decarbonization process for its clientele; We declared that the EU Chips Act could boost its EU production, in Q4 results, the company announced a factory lab expansion in its home market for a total CAPEX of approximately €5 billion and subject to public funding.

Infineon macro trends

Source: Infineon Technologies AG Q4 results presentation

Q4 results, Valuation and Conclusion

The company delivered an extremely good set of numbers in its Q4 accounts. Infineon's top-line sales reached €4.14 billion with an operating profit of €1.0 billion and a margin of 25.5%. FCF reached €709 million and totally confirmed our thesis. The company not only exceeds its performances on a yearly basis but is also accelerating the quarterly results.

Infineon Q4 financials

Source: Infineon Technologies AG Q4 press release

It's key to report the new outlook provided by the company. Infineon increased its guidance both on the revenue growth (now double digit) as well as on the segment profit margin set at 25%. The company also announced a dividend increase to €0.32 from €0.27, confirming an FCF at 10/15% of revenue over the cycle. We believe that Infineon provided relief for its 2023 forecast and also raised the bar for the medium-term horizon results. This should support equity research analysts to price in earnings upgrades and also de-risked investors' near-term expectations. Post Q4 results and thanks to the business's updated target operating model, here at the Lab, we expect Wall Street to value the company with an EPS of €3 in 2024. Applying a lower P/E ratio, in line with last year's average (at approximately 21x), we continue to overweight the company with a target price of €48 per share.