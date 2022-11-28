After our follow-up note on STMicroelectronics (STM), today we're back to comment about Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX:IFNNY) (OTCQX:IFNNF). Our most devoted readers know that we have an overweight to the semiconductor sector and we can clearly say that it was a good call. Speaking of numbers, since our publication called Infineon Is A Screaming Buy, the company is up by more than 20% compared to the S&P 500 returns.
Source: Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication
Here at the Lab, we positively view Infineon's investment case for three micro and macro reasons. Today, we're going back to our initial assumption detailed our initiation of coverage in order to see how the company is performing. During the Q4 results presentation, Infineon presented a shorter Capital Market Day with a key focus on the medium-long term horizon growth demand. To sum up, we can say that our thesis is very much in line with the company's objectives and expectations.
Source: Infineon Technologies AG Q4 results presentation
The company delivered an extremely good set of numbers in its Q4 accounts. Infineon's top-line sales reached €4.14 billion with an operating profit of €1.0 billion and a margin of 25.5%. FCF reached €709 million and totally confirmed our thesis. The company not only exceeds its performances on a yearly basis but is also accelerating the quarterly results.
Source: Infineon Technologies AG Q4 press release
It's key to report the new outlook provided by the company. Infineon increased its guidance both on the revenue growth (now double digit) as well as on the segment profit margin set at 25%. The company also announced a dividend increase to €0.32 from €0.27, confirming an FCF at 10/15% of revenue over the cycle. We believe that Infineon provided relief for its 2023 forecast and also raised the bar for the medium-term horizon results. This should support equity research analysts to price in earnings upgrades and also de-risked investors' near-term expectations. Post Q4 results and thanks to the business's updated target operating model, here at the Lab, we expect Wall Street to value the company with an EPS of €3 in 2024. Applying a lower P/E ratio, in line with last year's average (at approximately 21x), we continue to overweight the company with a target price of €48 per share.
