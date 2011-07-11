The title seems to be really eccentric, as you can see. The transition process to the formal stage from the shadows in my previous article in almost six weeks is also remarkably unique.
An adage says, “An Epoch makes A Hero.” An epoch is the recent trendless and directionless market data in October and November. A hero would be my “Paper-Pencil-Only (‘PPO’)” Approach.
A well-wrapping up of what I have done in my article is the focus. My solid uptrend tracking is an extremely minority claim which would easily discontinue or reverse the course in the coming weeks. So, continuing to monitor the fragile uptrend seems to be challengeable.
The C/C Ratio and the A-A Decision were mutually constrained: in a short term (in a couple of months), the A-A Decision would dictate by rebalancing toward a target allocation, leaving the C/C Ratio disrupted temporarily. while, in a near term (in a couple of weeks), the C/C Ratio is somewhat free to maneuver to take an advantage when any security is mis-priced, disregarding a target of the A-A Decision (i.e., a 60:40), on the other hand.
Two well-diversified ETF Portfolios, however, were replaced by two online Savings accounts in 2020, so it become no longer available that the luxury of a dual system with two controls (A-A Decision and C/C Ratio), mutually well-constrained along in a short-term Trend and in a near term Momentum…
As a consequence, the system evolved to a Single (the C/C Ratio only) System with a shadow A-A Decision from a Dual System with the C/C Ratio and the A-A Decision with two ETF portfolios. (From my article)
The article has “updated” every Saturday five times on Oct. 22, on Oct. 29, on Nov. 5, on Nov. 12, and on Nov. 19. These five updates were “approved,” by the SA Corrections Team.
The wrapping-up update shows clearly 1) How to manage Portfolios, 2) How to Control Trading with the C/C Ratio and the Shadow A-A Decision, 3) How to Start the current Upswing Trend, and 4) How Long the Upswing would continue.
My unusual “PPO” Approach with a minimum help of EXCEL demonstrated a clear track on the coming up-/down-momentum and up/down trend which has not been detected by clever algorism (i.e., moving average) or sophisticated graphics or charts.
By my PPO Approach, perhaps I would be a bit edge on tracking the current uptrend, started six weeks ago, and penned the results on my article, still I’m on the stiff learning curve of investing.
As a result, it seems crucial that monitoring the current Up-Momentums and Uptrend acutely every week in a couple of months further.
It's I would say a somewhat innovative approach to fill a "missing" outcome on traditional methods. The recent trendless and directionless market data would shed some light on my new approach but I'm not totally confident yet.
A Friday gain in the equity market was very rare in recent years. We, however, had the Friday’s rally five times in a row:
1. A Jumbo +2.4% on Oct. 21.
2. A Whopping +2.5% on Oct. 28.
3. A Very Unusual Dramatic +1.4% Gain in the Last Minute after fluctuations on Nov. 4.
4. A Decent +0.92 Again on Nov. 11.
5. A Weak +0.48% on Nov. 18, but the inching was very special because it was a really last-minute U-turn of S&P 500 which moved up and down persistently, after Nasdaq joined the DOW, which was in the plus column all session. The market weakened in the last three weeks.
On Nov. 21, the S&P 500 was in A Pause (or Virtually No-Change, registered -0.03%, as shown in Table 1). I have been losing my confidence in the current somewhat bullish market, as a final leg of the current bull (not bear) market which started on March 09, 2009, according to “the bear market criteria.”
Table 1: Momentum & Trend Tracking, and ACH Transfer
|
S&P 500
|
CS CHECKING
|
DATE
|
CLOSE
|
%CH
|
m/P
|
DEBIT
|
CREDIT
|
10/21/22
|
3,752.75
|
2.37%
|
P
|
$4,000
|
$3,000
|
10/24/22
|
3,797.34
|
1.19%
|
P
|
10/25/22
|
3,859.11
|
1.63%
|
P
|
$3,000
|
10/26/22
|
3,830.60
|
-0.74%
|
m
|
$3,000
|
10/27/22
|
3,807.30
|
-0.61%
|
m
|
$1,000
|
10/28/22
|
3,901.06
|
2.46%
|
P
|
10/31/22
|
3,871.98
|
-0.75%
|
m
|
11/01/22
|
3,856.10
|
-0.41%
|
m
|
$500
|
$2,500
|
11/02/22
|
3,759.69
|
-2.50%
|
m
|
11/03/22
|
3,719.89
|
-1.06%
|
m
|
11/04/22
|
3,770.55
|
1.36%
|
P
|
$4,000
|
11/07/22
|
3,806.80
|
0.96%
|
P
|
11/08/22
|
3,828.11
|
0.56%
|
P
|
$3,000
|
11/09/22
|
3,748.57
|
-2.08%
|
m
|
11/10/22
|
3,956.37
|
5.54%
|
P
|
$5,000
|
$2,500
|
11/11/22
|
3,992.93
|
0.92%
|
P
|
11/14/22
|
3,957.25
|
-0.89%
|
m
|
11/15/22
|
3,991.73
|
0.87%
|
B
|
$10,000
|
11/16/22
|
3,958.79
|
-0.83%
|
m
|
$5,900
|
11/17/22
|
3,946.56
|
-0.31%
|
m
|
11/18/22
|
3,965.34
|
0.48%
|
P
|
$4,200
|
11/21/22
|
3,949.94
|
-0.39%
|
m
|
$4,000
|
11/22/22
|
4,003.58
|
1.36%
|
P
|
11/23/22
|
4,027.26
|
0.59%
|
P
|
11/25/22
|
4,026.12
|
-0.03%
|
*
|
$7,000
|
SUM
|
$42,400
|
$20,200
NOTE
1. CLOSE: The S&P 500 Index's Closing
2. %CH: The Percent Change
3. m/P: minus/Plus
4. *: No Change (between +0.05 and -0.05)
5. DEBIT: Withdrawal to Savings.
6. CREDIT: Deposit from Savings
7. Data Source: Yahoo Finance
|
The New Control System: The C/C Ratio and The Shadow A-A Decision
As shown in Table 2, the new system:
· consists of two components: a) The C/C Ratio that is a single real component, and b) The shadow “A-A Decision” that has the shadow “Stock” and the shadow “Bond”: The former is the residual of the C/C ratio, and the latter is a duplicate of the C/C Ratio which is the only fixed income or bond category.
· The single control (the C/C Ratio) has a range (i.e., 30% to 40%), which gives a room to move toward to either the target of the C/C Ratio (i.e., 40%) or the target of the shadow “A-A Decision” (i.e., “Stock”: “Bond” is 60%:40%).
· During between Oct. 21 and Nov. 25, the C/C Ratio has moved along 48.4% (average), recording a peak (55.4%) on Nov. 21, and a trough (43.6 %) on Nov. 21). It started at 43.6% on Oct. 21, and ended at 54.8% on Nov. 25 (Friday).
· You can clearly see my contrarian strategy, which is a pillar on top of two pillars in the System (C/C Ratio and the Shadow A-A Decision). When the S&P 500 was in a lower range between 3,750-3,800 on Oct. 21 and Oct. 24, the C/C Ratio was smaller (e.g., 43.6% and 45.7%, respectively). When the S&P was higher (e.g., around the 4,000 level) in the last two weeks, the C/C Ratios were boosted to be higher than 52%.
The Concluding Remark
Market cycles, business cycles, and inflation seem not to be well-analyzed by any heavy software: They are still analyzed mainly with a pencil-and-paper approach, (as Burns and Mitchell did), with a minimum help from computers, as is investing.
As shown in the post, my simple approach surely yields some fruits on the highly complex topic to monitor the trend of market cycles. The incoming data in a few weeks are crucial for the fate of the current upswing of the market.
The Standard and Poor's 500 Index (S&P 500) is tracking the performance of 500 large companies. The S&P 500 is a sort of the global benchmark for major equities because SPY (which is the S&P ETF) is trading globally all the time so the movement of the S&P is most important for the current Uptrend in the coming weeks.
Six Long-Term Portfolio Templates with Charles Schwab ETFs
For Long-Term (in three years or longer) investors, three portfolio templates with six Charles Schwab ("CS") ETFs:
· Six CS ETFs: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB), Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC), Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF), Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ), Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP), and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (BWX).
Three CS Portfolios:
· A: SCHB (50%) SCHZ (50%)
· B: SCHB (30%) SCHC (20%) SCHZ (40%) BWX (10%)
· C: SCHB (30%) SCHC (15%) SCHF (5%) SCHZ (30%) SCHP (15%) BWX (5%)
"We are thus led to put forward for most of our readers what may appear to be an oversimplified 50–50 formula. Under this plan, the guiding rule is to maintain as nearly as practicable an equal division between bond and stock holdings.” (From Graham’s "The Intelligent Investor")
