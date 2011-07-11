How To Manage Trading And Portfolios With Paper And Pencil Only

Summary

  • A Single (the C/C Ratio only) System with a shadow A-A Decision.
  • The Innovative “Paper-and-Pencil-Only” (“PPO”) Approach.
  • The Continuous Five-Week Surges and One-Week Pause in the S&P 500.
  • Tracking Up-Momentum and Uptrend.
  • Six Long-Term Portfolio Templates with Charles Schwab ETFs.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The title seems to be really eccentric, as you can see. The transition process to the formal stage from the shadows in my previous article in almost six weeks is also remarkably unique.

An adage says, “An Epoch makes A Hero.” An epoch is the recent trendless and directionless market data in October and November. A hero would be my “Paper-Pencil-Only (‘PPO’)” Approach.

The Focus

A well-wrapping up of what I have done in my article is the focus. My solid uptrend tracking is an extremely minority claim which would easily discontinue or reverse the course in the coming weeks. So, continuing to monitor the fragile uptrend seems to be challengeable.

A Single (the C/C Ratio only) System with a shadow A-A Decision

The C/C Ratio and the A-A Decision were mutually constrained: in a short term (in a couple of months), the A-A Decision would dictate by rebalancing toward a target allocation, leaving the C/C Ratio disrupted temporarily. while, in a near term (in a couple of weeks), the C/C Ratio is somewhat free to maneuver to take an advantage when any security is mis-priced, disregarding a target of the A-A Decision (i.e., a 60:40), on the other hand.

Two well-diversified ETF Portfolios, however, were replaced by two online Savings accounts in 2020, so it become no longer available that the luxury of a dual system with two controls (A-A Decision and C/C Ratio), mutually well-constrained along in a short-term Trend and in a near term Momentum…

As a consequence, the system evolved to a Single (the C/C Ratio only) System with a shadow A-A Decision from a Dual System with the C/C Ratio and the A-A Decision with two ETF portfolios. (From my article)

The article has “updated” every Saturday five times on Oct. 22, on Oct. 29, on Nov. 5, on Nov. 12, and on Nov. 19. These five updates were “approved,” by the SA Corrections Team.

The wrapping-up update shows clearly 1) How to manage Portfolios, 2) How to Control Trading with the C/C Ratio and the Shadow A-A Decision, 3) How to Start the current Upswing Trend, and 4) How Long the Upswing would continue.

The Innovative “Paper-and-Pencil-Only” (“PPO”) Approach

My unusual “PPO” Approach with a minimum help of EXCEL demonstrated a clear track on the coming up-/down-momentum and up/down trend which has not been detected by clever algorism (i.e., moving average) or sophisticated graphics or charts.

By my PPO Approach, perhaps I would be a bit edge on tracking the current uptrend, started six weeks ago, and penned the results on my article, still I’m on the stiff learning curve of investing.

As a result, it seems crucial that monitoring the current Up-Momentums and Uptrend acutely every week in a couple of months further.

It's I would say a somewhat innovative approach to fill a "missing" outcome on traditional methods. The recent trendless and directionless market data would shed some light on my new approach but I'm not totally confident yet.

The Continuous Five-Week Surges and One-Week Pause in the S&P 500

A Friday gain in the equity market was very rare in recent years. We, however, had the Friday’s rally five times in a row:

1. A Jumbo +2.4% on Oct. 21.

2. A Whopping +2.5% on Oct. 28.

3. A Very Unusual Dramatic +1.4% Gain in the Last Minute after fluctuations on Nov. 4.

4. A Decent +0.92 Again on Nov. 11.

5. A Weak +0.48% on Nov. 18, but the inching was very special because it was a really last-minute U-turn of S&P 500 which moved up and down persistently, after Nasdaq joined the DOW, which was in the plus column all session. The market weakened in the last three weeks.

On Nov. 21, the S&P 500 was in A Pause (or Virtually No-Change, registered -0.03%, as shown in Table 1). I have been losing my confidence in the current somewhat bullish market, as a final leg of the current bull (not bear) market which started on March 09, 2009, according to “the bear market criteria.”

Table 1: Momentum & Trend Tracking, and ACH Transfer

S&P 500

CS CHECKING

DATE

CLOSE

%CH

m/P

DEBIT

CREDIT

10/21/22

3,752.75

2.37%

P

$4,000

$3,000

10/24/22

3,797.34

1.19%

P

10/25/22

3,859.11

1.63%

P

$3,000

10/26/22

3,830.60

-0.74%

m

$3,000

10/27/22

3,807.30

-0.61%

m

$1,000

10/28/22

3,901.06

2.46%

P

10/31/22

3,871.98

-0.75%

m

11/01/22

3,856.10

-0.41%

m

$500

$2,500

11/02/22

3,759.69

-2.50%

m

11/03/22

3,719.89

-1.06%

m

11/04/22

3,770.55

1.36%

P

$4,000

11/07/22

3,806.80

0.96%

P

11/08/22

3,828.11

0.56%

P

$3,000

11/09/22

3,748.57

-2.08%

m

11/10/22

3,956.37

5.54%

P

$5,000

$2,500

11/11/22

3,992.93

0.92%

P

11/14/22

3,957.25

-0.89%

m

11/15/22

3,991.73

0.87%

B

$10,000

11/16/22

3,958.79

-0.83%

m

$5,900

11/17/22

3,946.56

-0.31%

m

11/18/22

3,965.34

0.48%

P

$4,200

11/21/22

3,949.94

-0.39%

m

$4,000

11/22/22

4,003.58

1.36%

P

11/23/22

4,027.26

0.59%

P

11/25/22

4,026.12

-0.03%

*

$7,000

SUM

$42,400

$20,200

NOTE

1. CLOSE: The S&P 500 Index's Closing

2. %CH: The Percent Change

3. m/P: minus/Plus

4. *: No Change (between +0.05 and -0.05)

5. DEBIT: Withdrawal to Savings.

6. CREDIT: Deposit from Savings

7. Data Source: Yahoo Finance

Tracking Up-Momentum and Uptrend

  • The week (10/17–10/21): We had a solid Up-Momentum, reading on Monday a Jumbo Surge 2.7%, snapping the strong 6 minus momentum, on Tuesday a good advance 1.14%, then on Wednesday and Thursday two negligent m (e.g., -0.67% and -0.8, respectively), and finally Friday a Whopping Spike +2.4%.
  • And then the week (10/24-10/28): We had an Almost Identical (compared with the week before): on Monday another good advance 1.19%, maintaining the strong 3 Plus Momentum (on 10/17, 10/18, and 10/21), on Tuesday another good advance 1.63%, then on Wednesday and Thursday another two negligent m (e.g., -0.7% and -0.6%, respectively), and finally Friday a Repeating Whopping Spike +2.5%.
  • The fireworks on the market on Friday (10/28 when three major market indices were simultaneously closed by more than 2% higher) were on the New Uptrend!
  • And the week (10/31-11/04) g)4 MS (10/31-11/03, that consisted two negligent m: -0.75% on Mon, and -0.4% on Tue, respectively, and followed by -2.5% on Wed, and -1.06% on Thu), but on Friday the extremely choppy swings (strong up, strong down, and last minutes strong Up), ended by h) a remarkable +1.4%.
  • As of Friday (11/04), Seven Momentum (10/17, 10/18, 10/21, 10/24, 10/25, 10/28, and 11/04) and A Solid Uptrend (that has been anticipated over a year or so) had been finally arrived. The dramatic U-turn upswing on Friday (11/04) clearly witnessed the massive underlying strength of the new Uptrend.
  • And the week (11/07-11/11), two moderate advances on Monday and on Tuesday +1% and +0.6%, respectively, wiped out the 4 MS, and made the three-day solid continuous momentum (11/04, 11/07, and 11/08), and confirming the solid uptrend started three weeks ago. On Wednesday (11/09), a strong bear attack, however, maneuvered, by pulling -2.1% down, resulting in uncertainty about the fate of our current uptrend.
  • We had a 3-day strong Up Momentum (Nov. 4 thru Nov. 8). Then the skyrocketed market spike on Thursday (11/10) paved the current uptrend in the coming months, until perhaps Q2 of 2023.
  • On Thursday (11/10), a highest one-day overall market surge since Apr. 2020 came up, the S&P 500’s registering a Super Jumbo +5.54%! The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed out the session up 3.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index skyrocketed 7.4%. U.S. government bond yields also recorded their steepest one-day decline in more than a decade, with the rate on the 10-year Treasury falling 32 basis points to 3.82%.
  • Money transfer between Charles Schwab Checking Account and two Goldman Sachs Bank’s online Savings Accounts through ACH (Automatic Clearing House), that seems not to be known broadly, but it is the most secured, fast, and free money-transfer service, provided by the U.S. government.
  • For five weeks, 10 withdrawals ($42,400) to GS and 6 deposits ($20,200) from GS. Notice some countercyclical or contrarian transfers which made withdrawals when getting gains, and deposits when having losses. During weeks (10/21-11/25) $22,200 (= $42,400 - $20,200) transferred to Savings (which earns 3.0% APR at Marcus: Goldman Sachs Bank) from Charles Schwab Checking account which had more money from two brokerage accounts (in Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade) which gained more in the current upswing market.

Table 2: The C/C Ratio, The Shadow A-A Decision, S&P 500

"A-A D"

S&P 500

DATE

TRD

SAV

C/C R

"STOCK"

"BOND"

CLOSE

%Ch

10/21/22

100

77.3

43.6%

56.4%

43.6%

3,752.75

2.37%

10/24/22

95.8

80.6

45.7%

54.3%

45.7%

3,797.34

1.19%

10/25/22

91.5

84.0

47.8%

52.2%

47.8%

3,859.11

1.63%

10/26/22

96.3

84.0

46.6%

53.4%

46.6%

3,830.60

-0.74%

10/27/22

94.3

85.1

47.4%

52.6%

47.4%

3,807.30

-0.61%

10/28/22

96.1

85.1

47.0%

53.0%

47.0%

3,901.06

2.46%

10/31/22

94.7

85.9

47.6%

52.4%

47.6%

3,871.98

-0.75%

11/1/22

95.0

85.9

47.5%

52.5%

47.5%

3,856.10

-0.41%

11/2/22

97.6

79.6

44.9%

55.1%

44.9%

3,759.69

-2.50%

11/3/22

96.7

79.6

45.1%

54.9%

45.1%

3,719.89

-1.06%

11/4/22

98.5

78.5

44.4%

55.6%

44.4%

3,770.55

1.36%

11/7/22

95.6

81.9

46.1%

53.9%

46.1%

3,806.80

0.96%

11/8/22

95.8

81.8

46.1%

53.9%

46.1%

3,828.11

0.56%

11/9/22

101.0

81.8

44.8%

55.2%

44.8%

3,748.57

-2.08%

11/10/22

107.7

80.3

42.7%

57.3%

42.7%

3,956.37

5.54%

11/11/22

99.4

85.9

46.3%

53.7%

46.3%

3,992.93

0.92%

11/14/22

98.6

85.9

46.6%

53.4%

46.6%

3,957.25

-0.89%

11/15/22

89.4

97.0

52.0%

48.0%

52.0%

3,991.73

0.87%

11/16/22

84.6

99.2

54.0%

46.0%

54.0%

3,958.79

-0.83%

11/17/22

82.4

99.2

54.6%

45.4%

54.6%

3,946.56

-0.31%

11/18/22

81.7

99.2

54.8%

45.2%

54.8%

3,965.34

0.48%

11/21/22

79.7

99.2

55.4%

44.6%

55.4%

3,949.94

-0.39%

11/22/22

85.6

94.4

52.4%

47.6%

52.4%

4,003.58

1.36%

11/23/22

87.2

94.4

52.0%

48.0%

52.0%

4,027.26

0.59%

11/25/22

81.7

99.2

54.8%

45.2%

54.8%

4,026.12

-0.03%

MEAN

48.4%

51.6%

48.4%

3,883.43

0.39%

NOTE

1. TRD: Two Trading A/Cs. SAV: Two Savings A/C.

2. The figures are index, based on the $ value of TRD on Oct. 21 (100).

3. C/C R: The C/C Ratio. "A-A D": The Shadow A-A Decision.

4. "STOCK": The Shadow Stock Component.

5. "BOND": The Shadow Bond (actually, C/C R) Component.

7. CLOSE: The S&P 500 Index's Closing

8. %CH: The Percent Change.

9. Data Source: Yahoo Finance

The New Control System: The C/C Ratio and The Shadow A-A Decision

As shown in Table 2, the new system:

· consists of two components: a) The C/C Ratio that is a single real component, and b) The shadow “A-A Decision” that has the shadow “Stock” and the shadow “Bond”: The former is the residual of the C/C ratio, and the latter is a duplicate of the C/C Ratio which is the only fixed income or bond category.

· The single control (the C/C Ratio) has a range (i.e., 30% to 40%), which gives a room to move toward to either the target of the C/C Ratio (i.e., 40%) or the target of the shadow “A-A Decision” (i.e., “Stock”: “Bond” is 60%:40%).

· During between Oct. 21 and Nov. 25, the C/C Ratio has moved along 48.4% (average), recording a peak (55.4%) on Nov. 21, and a trough (43.6 %) on Nov. 21). It started at 43.6% on Oct. 21, and ended at 54.8% on Nov. 25 (Friday).

· You can clearly see my contrarian strategy, which is a pillar on top of two pillars in the System (C/C Ratio and the Shadow A-A Decision). When the S&P 500 was in a lower range between 3,750-3,800 on Oct. 21 and Oct. 24, the C/C Ratio was smaller (e.g., 43.6% and 45.7%, respectively). When the S&P was higher (e.g., around the 4,000 level) in the last two weeks, the C/C Ratios were boosted to be higher than 52%.

The Concluding Remark

Market cycles, business cycles, and inflation seem not to be well-analyzed by any heavy software: They are still analyzed mainly with a pencil-and-paper approach, (as Burns and Mitchell did), with a minimum help from computers, as is investing.

As shown in the post, my simple approach surely yields some fruits on the highly complex topic to monitor the trend of market cycles. The incoming data in a few weeks are crucial for the fate of the current upswing of the market.

The Standard and Poor's 500 Index (S&P 500) is tracking the performance of 500 large companies. The S&P 500 is a sort of the global benchmark for major equities because SPY (which is the S&P ETF) is trading globally all the time so the movement of the S&P is most important for the current Uptrend in the coming weeks.

Six Long-Term Portfolio Templates with Charles Schwab ETFs

For Long-Term (in three years or longer) investors, three portfolio templates with six Charles Schwab ("CS") ETFs:

· Six CS ETFs: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB), Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC), Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF), Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ), Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP), and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (BWX).

Three CS Portfolios:

· A: SCHB (50%) SCHZ (50%)

· B: SCHB (30%) SCHC (20%) SCHZ (40%) BWX (10%)

· C: SCHB (30%) SCHC (15%) SCHF (5%) SCHZ (30%) SCHP (15%) BWX (5%)

"We are thus led to put forward for most of our readers what may appear to be an oversimplified 50–50 formula. Under this plan, the guiding rule is to maintain as nearly as practicable an equal division between bond and stock holdings.” (From Graham’s "The Intelligent Investor")

