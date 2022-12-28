2 Big Discounts On Mortgage REITs

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Marketplace

Summary

  • We're ending one of our prior calls.
  • We're still bullish on some choices in the sector.
  • We'll share two picks with massive discounts to book value.
  • The REIT Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

A funny dancing dog stands on its hind legs with its front legs wide apart. French bulldog stands in a comic pose

It's time for a dance.

vizland/iStock via Getty Images

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

We’re going to keep this quick. There are several shares I want to touch on, so each topic will be brief.

NLY-F vs NLY-G vs NLY-I

On November 3rd, I wrote an article about opportunities in mortgage REITs and preferred shares. There were two major points. One was about the preferred shares and the other was highlighting one of our common share picks.

Regarding the preferred shares, we argued that there was no reasonable basis for investors to value NLY-F at $24.00, NLY-G at $20.87, and NLY-I at $20.63. The relative prices were simply absurd. I wrote:

“The difference in performance is absurd. Investors in AGNCN and NLY-F are roughly even year-to-date (including dividends). Maybe down as much as 2%. That’s amazing given the 20% drop on other shares. How much would you pay to have shares float two years earlier? 20%? That would be a really dumb idea. Who pays 20% so they can get two years of collecting about 11% rather than collecting about 8.3%? Is an extra 3% or so for two years’ worth 20%? No, because math still works. Paying 20% to get back somewhere around 6% is just an awful idea.

Paying more today than can hope to get back in the future is not investing. That’s literally the opposite of investing. Terrible.”

What happened?

Shares of NLY-G and NLY-I absolutely dominated NLY-F since then. You can see the swing in relative valuations using the $100k chart to see how much needed to be invested on any prior day to reach $100k today:

Chart

The REIT Forum

If you’re not familiar with reading that chart, you can use the change in share prices since the article was published:

Chart

The REIT Forum

For preferred shares from the same REIT that all have a fixed-to-floating feature, that’s a huge swing in relative performance.

If you took the opportunity to enhance your returns, you’re welcome. If not, better luck next time.

Relative valuation today is dramatically more reasonable. Shares are not perfectly even when valued with discounted cash flows, but the gap is dramatically smaller. In my opinion, from most attractive to least attractive the ranking today would go:

  1. NLY-I at $24.69
  2. NLY-F at $22.98
  3. NLY-G at $23.39

The gap between NLY-I and NLY-F is tiny now. The higher rate on NLY-I nearly offsets the entire difference in price over the next 7 dividends. If we focus on short-term projections, NLY-F may actually have slight edge. For investors who just want to buy and hold, the two shares are pretty close to equal.

NLY-G may seem more attractive to some investors as it has more “upside” than NLY-F to call value. However, the difference in the floating spreads is material and it makes NLY-F slightly more attractive than NLY-G today. I don’t think NLY-G will be called.

There are still some opportunities to trade between shares and I'll be preparing another article on the topic for members of The REIT Forum.

Rithm Capital Corp

Our other commentary was to highlight Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM). As it stands, RITM is still attractive, but we caught a bottom in the price:

Chart

Seeking Alpha

As it stands, RITM still only trades at 72% of our estimate for book value per share. Consequently, RITM still has a substantial amount of upside and we’re still bullish on RITM. While the 10% rally since that call was good, it should still climb further. Shares still carry an 11.3% dividend yield.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp.

Before I say anything else, I’ll remind investors that we actively trade in the sector. A mortgage REIT with no dividend can be a viable choice if we have a good reason to believe the share price will eventually increase. However, we are not looking for prices to increase over the span of several years. We’re trading in and out of positions based on swings in the price-to-book ratio. It’s simply a better technique. Our strategy delivered dramatically better performance than the sector. From the start of 2016 through the end of October, we were up 107.27%. MORT (one of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs) only delivered 8.7% during that period. Arlington Asset Investment (AAIC) has been even worse during that period. However, AAIC’s dreadful performance was leading up to the middle of 2020. The REIT has done a much better job protecting book value lately and still trades at an enormous discount.

AAIC has been able to improve results on book value per share by repurchasing common shares and preferred shares at significant discounts. This is a technique more REITs should learn to use. In Scott’s update on Q3 2022 earnings for AAIC, OCSL, and PFLT, he wrote:

AAIC also reported BV accretion of $0.07 per common share directly due to the repurchase of 0.4 million net shares of common stock and 0.1 million shares of preferred stock during the third quarter of 2022. The weighted average price paid on the common stock was $3.14 per share while being $20.54 per share on the preferred stock.

As it stands AAIC still trades at a 0.46 price-to-book ratio (using our estimate for book value per share). While we believe AAIC should trade a significant discount to our projected book value of $6.65, they have dramatic upside from $3.06. However, investors should be aware that liquidity is pretty weak as AAIC is a very small mortgage REIT.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC

Residential Agency

Residential Hybrid

Residential Originator and Servicer

Commercial

BDC

AGNC

CIM

PMT

BXMT

MAIN

NLY

EFC

RITM

GPMT

CSWC

DX

NYMT

WMC

ARCC

ORC

MFA

RC

TSLX

ARR

MITT

TPVG

CHMI

AAIC

OCSL

TWO

GAIN

IVR

GBDC

EARN

SLRC

ORCC

PFLT

TCPC

FSK

PSEC

MFIC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Note: The chart for our public articles uses the book value per share from the latest earnings release. Current estimated book value per share is used in reaching our targets and trading decisions. It is available in our service, but those estimates are not included in the charts below. PMT and NYMT are not showing an earnings yield metric as neither REIT provides a quarterly “Core EPS” metric.

Residential mortgage REIT price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
Residential mortgage REIT dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
Residential mortgage REIT earnings yield chart

The REIT Forum

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

Commercial mortgage REIT price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
Commercial mortgage REIT dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
Commercial mortgage REIT earnings yield chart

The REIT Forum

BDC Charts

BDC price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
BDC dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
BDC earnings yield chart

The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Charts

I changed the coloring a bit. We needed to adjust to include that the first fixed-to-floating shares have transitioned over to floating rates. When a share is already floating, the stripped yield may be different from the “Floating Yield on Price” due to changes in interest rates. For instance, NLY-F already has a floating rate. However, the rate is only reset once per 3 months. The stripped yield is calculated using the upcoming projected dividend payment and the “Floating Yield on Price” is based on where the dividend would be if the rate reset today. In my opinion, for these shares the “Floating Yield on Price” is clearly the more important metric.

Preferred share price comparison chart

The REIT Forum
Preferred share stripped yield comparison chart

The REIT Forum
Preferred share floating yield comparison chart

The REIT Forum
preferred share price comparison for higher risk shares

The REIT Forum
preferred share stripped yield comparison for higher risk shares

The REIT Forum
preferred share floating yield comparison for higher risk shares

The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

  • Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts
  • BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)
  • S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts
  • Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon
  • FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts
  • NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)
  • Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.
  • WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)
  • QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Ticker

Price

BoF

S-Yield

Coupon

FYoP

NCD

WCC

QO Link

P-Link

AGNCM

$20.08

FTF

8.68%

6.88%

11.45%

4/15/2024

$7.51

AGNCM

Prospectus

AGNCN

$24.23

Floating

9.63%

9.19%

10.32%

12/28/2022

$1.25

AGNCN

Prospectus

AGNCO

$21.08

FTF

7.81%

6.50%

11.69%

10/15/2024

$7.18

AGNCO

Prospectus

AGNCP

$19.83

FTF

7.82%

6.13%

12.04%

4/15/2025

$9.01

AGNCP

Prospectus

AGNCL

$21.69

FTF

9.13%

7.75%

9.77%

10/15/2027

$13.17

AGNCL

Prospectus

NLY-F

$24.69

Floating

9.04%

8.73%

10.07%

12/28/2022

$0.85

NLY-F

Prospectus

NLY-G

$23.39

FTF

7.07%

6.50%

9.69%

3/31/2023

$2.42

NLY-G

Prospectus

NLY-I

$22.98

FTF

7.48%

6.75%

10.77%

6/30/2024

$4.98

NLY-I

Prospectus

ARR-C

$19.96

8.80%

7.00%

8.80%

1/28/2025

$8.83

ARR-C

Prospectus

DX-C

$21.65

FTF

8.07%

6.90%

11.93%

4/15/2025

$7.66

DX-C

Prospectus

FBRT-E

$18.73

10.18%

7.50%

10.18%

12/28/2022

$6.65

FBRT-E

Prospectus

EFC-A

$20.90

FTF

8.18%

6.75%

12.04%

10/30/2024

$7.56

EFC-A

Prospectus

RITM-A

$20.65

FTF

9.18%

7.50%

12.90%

8/15/2024

$7.64

RITM-A

Prospectus

RITM-B

$20.15

FTF

8.94%

7.13%

13.01%

8/15/2024

$7.98

RITM-B

Prospectus

RITM-C

$17.78

FTF

9.07%

6.38%

13.80%

2/15/2025

$10.82

RITM-C

Prospectus

RITM-D

$19.05

FTF

9.29%

7.00%

13.43%

11/15/2026

$12.97

RITM-D

Prospectus

PMT-A

$22.35

FTF

9.30%

8.13%

12.09%

3/15/2024

$5.70

PMT-A

Prospectus

PMT-B

$21.95

FTF

9.32%

8.00%

12.50%

6/15/2024

$6.56

PMT-B

Prospectus

PMT-C

$18.18

9.50%

6.75%

9.50%

8/24/2026

$13.48

PMT-C

Prospectus

AIC

$24.20

Bond

7.10%

6.75%

7.10%

12/28/2022

$1.27

AIC

Prospectus

AAIN

$23.02

Bond

6.57%

6.00%

6.57%

8/1/2023

$3.10

AAIN

Prospectus

CIM-A

$20.01

10.20%

8.00%

10.20%

12/28/2022

$5.48

CIM-A

Prospectus

CIM-B

$20.59

FTF

9.91%

8.00%

13.04%

3/30/2024

$7.41

CIM-B

Prospectus

CIM-C

$18.42

FTF

10.75%

7.75%

13.15%

9/30/2025

$12.40

CIM-C

Prospectus

CIM-D

$19.90

FTF

10.26%

8.00%

12.97%

03/30/2024

$8.10

CIM-D

Prospectus

Second Batch:

Ticker

Price

BoF

S-Yield

Coupon

FYoP

NCD

WCC

QO Link

P-Link

TWO-A

$19.73

FTF

10.44%

8.13%

13.35%

04/27/2027

$14.41

TWO-A

Prospectus

TWO-B

$18.72

FTF

10.32%

7.63%

13.65%

07/27/2027

$15.33

TWO-B

Prospectus

TWO-C

$18.61

FTF

9.87%

7.25%

13.26%

1/27/2025

$10.47

TWO-C

Prospectus

MFA-B

$19.74

9.72%

7.50%

9.72%

12/28/2022

$5.72

MFA-B

Prospectus

MFA-C

$18.19

FTF

9.13%

6.50%

14.16%

3/31/2025

$10.88

MFA-C

Prospectus

GPMT-A

$18.28

FTF

9.73%

7.00%

14.68%

11/30/2026

$13.93

GPMT-A

Prospectus

CHMI-A

$21.90

9.51%

8.20%

9.51%

12/28/2022

$3.44

CHMI-A

Prospectus

CHMI-B

$20.86

FTF

10.05%

8.25%

12.63%

4/15/2024

$7.16

CHMI-B

Prospectus

IVR-B

$19.92

FTF

9.96%

7.75%

12.75%

12/27/2024

$9.47

IVR-B

Prospectus

IVR-C

$19.86

FTF

9.66%

7.50%

12.91%

9/27/2027

$14.55

IVR-C

Prospectus

NYMTM

$20.67

FTF

9.68%

7.88%

13.72%

1/15/2025

$8.77

NYMTM

Prospectus

NYMTN

$19.75

FTF

10.30%

8.00%

13.43%

10/15/2027

$15.25

NYMTN

Prospectus

NYMTL

$18.25

FTF

9.57%

6.88%

15.12%

10/15/2026

$13.63

NYMTL

Prospectus

NYMTZ

$16.57

10.75%

7.00%

10.75%

1/15/2027

$15.87

NYMTZ

Prospectus

AAIC-B

$20.24

8.80%

7.00%

8.80%

12/28/2022

$5.12

AAIC-B

Prospectus

AAIC-C

$21.70

FTF

9.69%

8.25%

12.22%

3/30/2024

$6.31

AAIC-C

Prospectus

MITT-A

$17.19

12.37%

8.25%

12.37%

12/28/2022

$8.35

MITT-A

Prospectus

MITT-B

$16.13

12.80%

8.00%

12.80%

12/28/2022

$9.40

MITT-B

Prospectus

MITT-C

$17.40

FTF

11.83%

8.00%

16.58%

9/17/2024

$11.57

MITT-C

Prospectus

ACR-C

$21.31

FTF

10.29%

8.63%

12.72%

7/30/2024

$7.47

ACR-C

Prospectus

ACR-D

$18.87

10.61%

7.88%

10.61%

5/21/2026

$13.14

ACR-D

Prospectus

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

  1. Prices are inefficient.
  2. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value.
  3. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially.
  4. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

Seeking Alpha best service beating four dividend ETFs

The REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker

Exposure

MORT

One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs

PFF

One of the largest preferred share ETFs

VNQ

Largest equity REIT ETF

KBWY

The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Ratings: Bullish on RITM and AAIC.

Get your 2 week free trial subscription today! | InsiderAdvantageGeorgia

You should try our service. Unlike most services, our service is backed by a real portfolio. Not a "model" portfolio. Not hypothetical positions. Not 7 different portfolios we made up in Google Sheets so we can brag about the good one. None of that crap. 

You get real-time alerts on every trade. See current and past positions. I'm sick of analysts who have to retroactively pick a "portfolio" or get creative about defining "returns". Beat the index or get out. 

Ask your analyst to share their portfolio value each month so you can verify their returns. When they object, try us.

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
56.39K Followers
Author of The REIT Forum
The #1 REIT Service For Those Targeting Strong Total Returns
You want to be on The REIT Forum because it is the #1 REIT research service on Seeking Alpha measured by returns. Period. See our Tipranks page. How did we get there? We did a better job of managing risk and discovering opportunities. We didn’t jump into trashy high-yield equity REITs with the rest of the crowd. We cover securities for trading and securities for the buy-and-hold investor. We are clear about the difference and that enabled us to perform better since inception and better in 2020.


Securities for the buy-and-hold investor generally carry much lower risk. If we enter a high-risk position, we plan to capitalize on a change in the valuation. We monitor those positions very carefully, rather than hoping everything turns out well over the next several years. That’s why we have so few losses in our investing.


We post our portfolio for you. You also get real-time alerts on every trade we place. Our reasoning for placing a trade is explained in clear English. You can even see the exact trades with the images we include from our stock accounts. We don’t offer you several different “portfolios”, instead, we show you exactly what we own, when we bought it, and how we are doing in that position. We make it simple for investors to follow our strategy.


You’ll find several reports on The REIT Forum that don’t get posted to the public side of Seeking Alpha. Many of our public reports are dramatically reduced versions of subscriber articles. If you enjoy our public articles, you’ll love the content we keep for subscribers.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNCO, DX-C, RITM-D, AGNCP, NYMTL, MFA-B, CIM-B, AGNCM, ARR-C, FBRT-E, RITM, SLRC, AAIC, MFA, GPMT, RC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Colorado Wealth Management Fund and Scott Kennedy are supporting contributors for The REIT Forum. Our ratings and outlooks will often overlap.
Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.
I have an indirect conflict of interest with ABR and STWD. Neither I, nor any contributor for The REIT Forum, will provide investment advice, reply to questions, or engage in discussions regarding these two mREIT stocks.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.