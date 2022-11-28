Author's note: This article was originally published on Dividend Kings on Monday, November 28th.
If you're anything like me you love high-yield blue-chips, and REITs are one of the best high-yield sectors long-term investors can own. Why?
REITs are a time-tested way to earn superior returns to the market, while enjoying generous, safe and growing income. REITs are like the infrastructure of the overall economy, representing a great way to profit from steady rental growth in every sector.
Thanks to the Pandemic "free money" bubble, many of the best REIT sectors, such as data centers and telecom towers, became overvalued. But then came the 2022 stagflation bear market and REITs took it on the chin.
That includes world-beater blue-chip REITs like Digital Realty (DLR) and Crown Castle (CCI), which fell into 40% to 50% bear markets.
Let me show you why DLR and CCI represent two sweet high-yield REIT bargains whose fundamentals remain fully intact, and why now might be a great time to buy them at their best valuations in years.
DLR isn't just the 2nd largest data center REIT in America, it's the 8th largest REIT period.
One that has a 17-year dividend growth streak that's expected to reach 22-years by 2027.
For context, just 13 REITs in the country avoided cutting their dividends during the Great Recession, and DLR was one of them.
DLR stands out among data center REITs thanks to global scale, including over 300 data centers, in 54 of the world's largest cities, on six continents.
"Digital Realty has transformed its business from one that merely provided large companies vast amounts of space and power (a typical wholesale data center) to one that can offer customers of all sizes the full spectrum of space, power, and connection needs. With a sizable presence across nearly every continent, it is primed to accommodate the needs of global enterprises that want a fluid solution across their data center footprint. Along with Equinix, we think this makes Digital Realty one of only two data center providers that can offer this breadth and set itself apart from the pack." - Morningstar
DLR is a one-stop-shop for companies trying to source their data center needs, and those needs are massive and rapidly growing.
Data center demand is expected to grow at 10% through 2026 and hyperscale data demand (what DLR specializes in) at 13%.
DLR's ServiceFabric Connect is an example of the one-stop-shopping experience DLR offers its more than 4,000 clients. It allows companies to connect their data systems to any cloud computing company and backs up data creating a safe, redundant system that avoids catastrophic data interruptions.
ServiceFabric Connect is now live in over half of DLR's cities and is being rapidly rolled out to the rest.
"In our view, Digital Realty was smart to get into the more attractive co-location and interconnection business, and we think its ability to provide those services in conjunction with the capacity to offer wholesale space to the largest cloud providers leaves it well positioned to win in an evolving technological landscape, where huge cloud providers drive the industry but need to connect to virtually all other enterprises." - Morningstar
DLR has great management that is able to skate to where the industry puck is going, including the most lucrative and least commoditized parts of the business.
DLR's empire has been built on the back of smart acquisitions, including the $1.9 billion Telx deal which is what launched DLR into the global inter-connect market.
DLR has successfully leveraged its global scale to access the some of the cheapest capital on earth with which to grow. That includes $27 billion in equity financing and borrowing in four currencies including at interest rates as low as 0.2%.
DLR has just $100 million in bonds maturing in 2023, the recession year, and just $1 billion maturing through 2024. The 2nd best credit rating in the industry means it should have no problem refinancing at reasonable rates
DLR's very safe 4.4% yield is well covered by cash flow, including an 82% AFFO payout ratio in the most recent quarter.
90% or less AFFO payout ratio is safe for data center REITs according to rating agencies
The last time DLR's payout ratio was above safety guidelines was in 2006.
51% of its revenue is from its 20 largest corporate clients, which includes AAA-rated Microsoft (MSFT), AA-rated Meta (META), and A-rated Comcast (CMCSA).
On average, those top 20 clients lease space in 44 of its centers around the globe.
There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
Big cloud providers' accumulating power in the market is a moderate risk for Digital Realty. We expect cloud providers' importance to continue growing, leaving Digital Realty more susceptible to these companies playing hardball." - Morningstar
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
See the risk section of this video to get an in-depth view (and link to two reports) of how DK and big institutions measure long-term risk management by companies
DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.
The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of how a company's risk management compares to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.
S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:
|Classification
|S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile
|
Risk-Management Interpretation
|
Risk-Management Rating
|BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL
|100
|Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world)
|Very Low Risk
|Digital Realty
|91
|
Exceptional
|
Very Low Risk
|Strong ESG Stocks
|86
|
Very Good
|
Very Low Risk
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|77
|
Good, Bordering On Very Good
|
Low Risk
|Ultra SWANs
|74
|Good
|Low Risk
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average (Bordering On Good)
|Low Risk
|Essex Property Trust
|66
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Low Volatility Stocks
|65
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Master List average
|61
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Dividend Kings
|60
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|59
|Average, Bordering On Above-Average
|Medium Risk
|Dividend Champions
|55
|Average
|Medium Risk
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|41
|Average
|Medium Risk
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
DLR's long-term risk-management is exceptional according to S&P, better than all but 9% of companies on earth.
When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
If DLR grows as expected and returns to historical fair value it could deliver 12% annual returns, with over 33% of that from dividends.
If DLR grows as expected over the next five years, it could deliver 10% annual returns.
DLR is a potentially reasonable and prudent high-yield REIT opportunity for anyone comfortable with its risk profile. Look at how it compares to the S&P 500.
The best way to profit from the rise of telecom data isn't with Verizon (VZ) or AT&T (T), it's with telecom tower REITs like CCI. Why?
CCI is a telecom infrastructure titan with over 40,000 US telecom towers, 115,000 small cell sites, and 85,000 miles of fiber optic lines.
It has $41 billion in contracted revenue coming in the next seven years. Management has a long-term growth target of 7% to 8% and analysts think they can easily achieve that.
That means a 12.8% CAGR long-term return potential for CCI, which is stupendous for a REIT.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Crown Castle International
|4.4%
|8.4%
|12.8%
|9.0%
|6.6%
|10.9
|1.90
|REITs
|3.9%
|6.1%
|10.0%
|7.0%
|4.7%
|15.4
|1.58
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|3.6%
|8.5%
|12.1%
|8.4%
|6.1%
|11.8
|1.81
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.6%
|8.5%
|11.1%
|7.8%
|5.4%
|13.2
|1.70
|S&P 500
|1.8%
|8.5%
|10.3%
|7.2%
|4.9%
|14.8
|1.61
|Nasdaq
|0.8%
|11.8%
|12.6%
|8.8%
|6.5%
|11.0
|1.88
(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar, Ycharts)
In the future, analysts thinks CCI won't just outperform the REIT sector, but also the aristocrats, S&P, and possibly even the Nasdaq.
CCI has been an industry leader in telecom towers, which have benefitted from 108X data usage growth in the last decade.
5G, which is video heavy, and the basis for connected-car tech, is the next major growth catalyst that will drive the need for even more cell sites, but especially fiber optic cables and small cells.
Don't let the name throw you, CCI is actually 100% US focused and American Tower (AMT) is the globally focused telecom tower REIT.
CCI is sticking to the US because this is the market with the most data usage and highest average revenue per user in global telecom.
That's why CCI enjoys 98.5% annual retention rates on its towers and small cell sites, with the average initial contract for 10 years.
By the time a tower or small-cell is fully leased up with 3 tenants it's generating around 15% cash flow yields.
CCI has invested $45 billion so far in towers and fiber and its tower cash yields has been rising relatively steadily (factoring in acquisitions) for 20 years. It's now 12%, about 50% higher than the REIT sector.
CCI's FCF margins are already 24% and expected to keep rising as its scales up its existing infrastructure.
CCI has a BBB stable credit rating, the best in its industry.
It's spent the last seven years during the low rate era steadily extending the duration of its bonds to 8.5 years and reducing its average borrowing cost to 3.3%.
CCI has $800 million in debt maturing in the 2023 recession, and 84% of its debt is fixed rate.
There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
See the risk section of this video to get an in-depth view (and link to two reports) of how DK and big institutions measure long-term risk management by companies
DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.
The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of how a company's risk management compares to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.
S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:
|Classification
|S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile
|
Risk-Management Interpretation
|
Risk-Management Rating
|BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL
|100
|Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world)
|Very Low Risk
|Strong ESG Stocks
|86
|
Very Good
|
Very Low Risk
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|77
|
Good, Bordering On Very Good
|
Low Risk
|Ultra SWANs
|74
|Good
|Low Risk
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average (Bordering On Good)
|Low Risk
|Essex Property Trust
|66
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Low Volatility Stocks
|65
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Master List average
|61
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Dividend Kings
|60
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|59
|Average, Bordering On Above-Average
|Medium Risk
|Dividend Champions
|55
|Average
|Medium Risk
|Crown Castle
|45
|Average
|Medium Risk
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|41
|Average
|Medium Risk
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
CCI's long-term risk-management is average according to S&P, better than 45% of all companies it rates.
If CCI grows as expected and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver 14% annual returns over the next two years.
If CCI grows as expected over the next five years, it could deliver 12% annual returns and double in value.
CCI is a potentially reasonable and prudent high-yield REIT opportunity for anyone comfortable with its risk profile. Look at how it compares to the S&P 500.
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in DLR or CCI (I'm not a market-timer).
Sleep Well At Night quality does NOT mean "can't fall hard and fast in a bear market".
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
But here is what I can tell you about DLR and CCI's fundamentals.
DLR is the 2nd largest data center REIT in the world, and along with EQIX, well positioned to benefit from decades of secular growth in this industry.
CCI is America's largest telecom tower REIT and is well positioned in fiber and small cells to continue riding the exponential growth in telecom data that's coming thanks to:
After several years when both CCI and DLR were overvalued, this bear market has presented an attractive buying opportunity in both REITs.
So if you find the prospect of a safe or very safe 4.4% yield and solid growth prospects driving double-digit total returns for decades to come attractive, consider buying these two sweet high-yield REITs today.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
