Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis; this collection of Kiplinger Potent Picks to Profit for 2022 is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Below are the November 25 data for the 97 dividend stocks populating those Potent Picks to Profit as parsed by YCharts.

The prices of 12 of those 97 dividend selections, turned the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection a reality for first-time investors.

The 12 Dogcatcher ideal best to buy December stocks were: Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), Starwood Property Trust (STWD), Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP), Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD), Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI), Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA), Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN), Armcor PLC (AMCR), eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI).

Those twelve all live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as "look closer to maybe buy" opportunity.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 12.75% To 41.20% Net Gains From Ten 'Potent Picks to Profit' Dividend Stocks To December 2023

Six of ten top Potent Pick dividend stocks by yield were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these December favorites was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 60% accurate.

Estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding Potent Picks to Profit stocks, added to the median of aggregate one-year target prices from analysts (as reported by YCharts), generated the following list. (Note that one-year target prices by lone-analysts were not included.) Thus, ten probable profit-generating trades projected to December 2023 were:

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) was projected to net $411.98 based on the median of target estimates from 6 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 59% greater than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners LP was projected to net $327.41, based on the median of target price estimates from 18 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 14% greater than the market as a whole.

Sanofi (SNY) was projected to net $317.33, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 6 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 41% under the market as a whole.

Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) was projected to net $269.35, based on the median of estimates from 22 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Starwood Property Trust Inc was projected to net $236.86, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 8 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 49% greater than the market as a whole.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc was projected to net $233.18, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 5 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 89% greater than the market as a whole.

Medtronic PLC (MDT) was projected to net $177.08, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 22 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 23% under the market as a whole.

Ares Management Corp. (ARES) was projected to net $154.02 based on the median of target price estimates from 12 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% greater than the market as a whole.

Magellan Midstream Partners was projected to net $150.63, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 14 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Main Street Capital Corp was projected to net $127.45 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from 4 brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 33% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 24.05% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 18% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 'Potent Picks to Profit' In December Per Analyst Target Data

50 'Potent Picks' For 2022 Dividends Per December Yields

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top 'Potent Picks to Profit' By Yield For December

Top ten 'Potent Picks to Profit' by yield for December represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. First place was held by the first of three real estate sector members: Arbor Real Estate Trust Inc [1]. Other real estate representatives placed second and sixth, Starwood Property Trust [2], and Innovative Industrial Properties[6].

Third place went the first of four energy representatives, Magellan Midstream Partners LP [3]. The others placed fourth, seventh and eighth, Enterprise Products Partners LP [4], Kinder Morgan Inc [7], and Pembina Pipeline Corp [8].

Fifth place was claimed by the financial services representative, Main Street Capital Corp. [5], while ninth place went to the consumer defensive representative, Philip Morris International (PM) [9].

A consumer cyclical member took the tenth slot, Leggett & Platt Inc [10], to complete the top ten 'Potent Picks to Profit' for 2022 dividend pack for December.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Top 'Potent Picks to Profit' For December Showed 7.32% to 362.14% Upsides While (31) Nine Downsiders Sagged -0.20% to -22.51%

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, median analyst target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 0.20% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, of 10 'Potent Picks to Profit' Dividend Stocks For December

Ten top Kiplinger dividend 'Potent Picks to Profit' yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts produced the following ranking.

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger, 'Potent Picks' stocks for 2022 screened 11/25/22, showing the highest dividend yields, represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield 'Potent Picks to Profit' for 2022 (32) Delivering 17.60% Vs. (33) 17.63% Net Gains by All Ten Come December 2023

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Kiplinger, 'Potent Picks' for 2022 by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 0.20% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The tenth lowest-priced selection, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 41.20%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger 'Potent Picks to Profit' for 2022 Dividend Dogs as of November 25 were: Arbor Realty Trust Inc., Kinder Morgan Inc., Starwood Property Trust Inc., Enterprise Product Partners Inc., Pembina Pipeline Corp., with prices ranging from $14.64 to $35.40.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger, 'Potent Picks to Profit' for 2022 Dividend Dogs as of November 25 were: Leggett & Platt Inc., Main Street Capital Corp., Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Philip Morris International Inc., Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., whose prices ranged from $35.77 to $118.85.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 90% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

This article features Kiplinger, 'Potent Picks to Profit' for 2022 and focuses on the top 30. Therefore, over two thirds the original list of 118 companies is neglected. To remedy this condition, the following is provided

A Complete List of 'Potent Picks to Profit'

(Stocks are grouped by yield in descending order.)

Sources: Kiplinger.com, YCharts.com

If somehow you missed the suggestion of which stocks are ripe for picking at the start of this article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

The prices of 12 of these 118 Kiplinger, 'Potent Picks to Profit' for 2022 made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

Those twelve all live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment equal or exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as "look closer to maybe buy" opportunity.

How All Ten Top 'Potent Picks to Profit' For 2022 Stocks Could Become Ideal Fair Priced Dogs

Eight of the top ten Kiplinger, Potent Picks for Profit stocks for 2022 shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment. The dollar and percentage differences between current and fair prices are detailed in the top chart. Eight ideal fair priced stocks plus the two at current prices are shown in the middle chart. Finally, the fair pricing of all ten top dogs conforming to that ideal are the subject of the bottom chart.

With renewed downside market pressure to 29%, it is possible for all ten highest-yield Kiplinger Potent Picks for Profit 2022 stocks, to become fair-priced with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices. This pack got a nice head-start with eight of ten already fair priced.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog image:Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com