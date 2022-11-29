matdesign24/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) stock has been skyrocketing over the past two years. It has offered massive returns to its investors, until buyers ran into exhaustion. The stock has severely corrected since peaking earlier this year and has now formed a symmetrical triangle. This situation is at the same time offering great opportunities, but bears a higher risk of a significant drop in the stock’s price. While statistically a continuation pattern is seemingly more likely in terms of a breakout, investors should be prepared for both eventualities, leading me to rank this stock as a hold position.

A quick look at the big picture

As it is forming its second sharp rebound during the past two months, the U.S. basic materials sector has been resilient for most of the past 12 months and is the leading sector in the recent recovery. Although being among the strongest leaders in the past year, companies in the agricultural inputs industry are losing momentum in the recent rebound, as the industry is lagging behind the other groups.

The Green Markets North American Fertilizer Price Index has increased over 400% since June 2020, marking its All-Time High [ATH] at the end of March 2022. The index has since consolidated, with prices progressively cooling down, lowering the inflationary pressure on farmers and the global food industry.

Looking at more specific groups of the industry, the iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI) marked its ATH on April 22, 2022, and has since corrected, losing over 26% until bottoming on July 14, 2022. The industry reference has since moved sideways on higher volatility, floating around its EMA50 on a weekly chart, and maintaining the higher price level reached through its rally out of the COVID-pandemic. VEGI is still reporting significant relative strength, when compared to the broader NASDAQ CRSP US Materials Index (CRSPMT1), as global geopolitical tensions, complications in the supply chain, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine are still contributing to higher costs and affecting global food prices.

UAN’s historical stock chart is showing some sporadic relative strength during 2018, and 2019, while underperforming its references since the pandemic crash in 2020. The stock began successively to skyrocket, as tensions in the Russo-Ukrainian war escalated and resulted in the invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces on February 24, 2022. Other peers such as CF Industries Holdings (CF), The Mosaic Company (MOS), or Corteva (CTVA) could as well perform significantly better than the S&P 500 (SP500) and the iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI), underscoring the positive momentum in the relevant industry, and the overall resilience in a soaring inflationary environment with higher geopolitical tensions.

Where are we now?

UAN's weekly chart shows the completion of a steep Elliott impulse wave sequence, with wave 5 slightly exceeding my estimation based on the 1.618 Fibonacci extension at $176.60. The stock returned over 3,000% in less than two years, rewarding the investors who recognized the early signs of the stock’s breakout from its dormant stage 1. The drop after the stock peaked, came as no surprise, as the exhaustion of buyers led to a massive selloff.

While UAN is still hovering at seemingly relatively higher prices, its momentum has flattened and the stock is struggling to build relative strength, while the relevant industry, as discussed before, is still giving signs of robustness despite slowing down in terms of momentum.

What is coming next?

The stock has formed a symmetrical triangle and is reaching its apex, a situation where it is difficult to predict the next movement. As suggested by Edwards and Magee in their book Technical Analysis of Stock Trends (1948), roughly 75% of symmetrical triangles are continuation patterns, and the rest mark reversals. We can observe a certain pressure toward the upper border of the triangle, as the stock is supported by its EMA50, while it’s important to note the relatively lower buy-side volume in the most recent trading sessions, compared to days with higher sell-volume.

At this point, it is most likely wise to not take any action, but be prepared for both eventualities, while keeping in mind that there can also be false breakouts from this type of formation before the stock takes its direction. It is also not uncommon that a stock retraces to the breakout point before resuming in the breakout's direction, which is usually offering a second chance to investors who missed the move.

Investors should particularly observe the volume during a likely breakout. While in a downward breakout the volume is usually less important, an upward breakout should happen with a significant expansion in trading volume. However, as the stock is hovering next to its most important moving averages, I would consider a significant increase in volumes as necessary also in case of a downward movement, as those supports have to be broken with conviction.

I consider likely targets in both directions around $73 or $166, while investors should also observe possible support levels at $103.50, $93, and around $80, or notable resistance levels at $130, $140.50, and $158.50.

If the stock rises, investors could set a stop under the breakout price level, and successively trace the stock by adjusting the stop-loss based on its short-term moving averages. In case of a drop, I would not keep the stock any longer, setting my stop-loss slightly under the EMA200, as the likelihood of seeing a significant drop in UAN’s price is seemingly relatively high. Investors should watch the price action and how the stock behaves at each important price level, by particularly observing the trading volume in both directions.

The bottom line

Technical analysis is not an absolute instrument, but a way to increase investors' success probabilities and a tool allowing them to be oriented in whatever security. One would not drive towards an unknown destination without consulting a map or using a GPS. I believe the same should be true when making investment decisions. I consider techniques based on the Elliott Wave Theory, as well as likely outcomes based on Fibonacci's principles, by confirming the likelihood of an outcome contingent on time-based probabilities. The purpose of my technical analysis is to confirm or reject an entry point in the stock, by observing its sector and industry, and most of all its price action. I then analyze the situation of that stock and calculate likely outcomes based on the mentioned theories.

The agricultural inputs industry has been among the leaders in the basic materials sector in the past year. While the industry is still quite resilient, reporting relative strength, and is influenced by the ongoing geopolitical tensions, the conflict in Ukraine, and complications in the supply chain, the dropping prices of fertilizers could be a hint of a slowdown in certain industry groups.

CVR Partners, LP has significantly outperformed its references in the past two years, forming a steep rally that led to over 3,000% performance, but investors now face a possible critical point, where the stock could break out significantly in both directions. As an outcome is not pragmatically predictable before the outbreak takes place, I rank CVR Partners stock as a hold position, while I would certainly establish an appropriate contingency plan for both likely outcomes, by setting the discussed stop-losses and respective targets.