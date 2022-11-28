Stryker: Best Growth Company In Global Healthcare Equipment Industry

Nov. 29, 2022 10:26 AM ETStryker Corporation (SYK)ABT, BAX, BDX, BDXB, BSX, DHR, MDT, TMO, ZBH
Khaveen Investments profile picture
Khaveen Investments
5.37K Followers

Summary

  • We believe the $489 billion healthcare equipment market is forecasted to outpace the healthcare sector growth rate at 5.5% compared to 2% for the total healthcare sector.
  • Within the healthcare equipment industry, the IVD segment is the largest market segment at $96.87 billion, whereas the Minimal Invasive Surgical Instruments segment has the highest forecasted CAGR of 9.80%.
  • We determine Stryker Corporation to have the highest forecast CAGR of 8.39% in the healthcare equipment market, followed by Baxter International (3.4%) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (2.6%).

Stryker company office

MOZCO Mateusz Szymanski

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) is a leading Healthcare Equipment company with a solid growth track record, as witnessed by its past 5-year average growth rate of 8%. To determine if Stryker's growth outshines the other companies in the industry, we conducted an analysis to determine the best growth company in the global Healthcare Equipment industry.

We first analyzed the size and growth of the global Healthcare Equipment market by calculating its total addressable market, or TAM, and compared it with our global healthcare sector forecast. Subsequently, we calculated the SAM by breaking down the industry into its market segments based on the 2021 market revenue and market forecast CAGR.

We then determined which of the Top 10 companies has the highest past 5-year average revenue growth, analysts' forward 3-year growth, and forward 3-year growth based on our forecasts, respectively.

From there, we then computed a forecasted CAGR for the 3 companies identified according to their revenue segment breakdown with the market forecast CAGR. Based on our computed forecast CAGR for the 3 companies, we determined that Stryker indeed has the highest growth outlook among the 3 companies at a total forecasted CAGR of 8.39%. This supports our position that Stryker has the best growth prospects within the industry.

TAM: Size and Growth of the Global Healthcare Equipment Market

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global medical devices market is projected to grow from $488.98 bln in 2021 to $718.92 bln by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

We then determine if the CAGR is reasonable by projecting the CAGR of the whole healthcare sector. We computed the forecasted growth rate of the healthcare sector by multiplying the historical healthcare expenditure as a percentage of the global GDP average growth rate between 2016 to 2019 with the forecasted GDP growth rate. The historical healthcare expenditure % of GDP is obtained from the World Bank, whereas the GDP forecast of 2% per year through 2028 is obtained based on the Economic and Budget Analyses report by the U.S. administration.

Healthcare Expenditure

2022-2026

Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP Growth

0.236%

Forecasted GDP growth

2.000%

Forecasted Healthcare Sector growth

2.005%

Source: World Bank, Whitehouse, Khaveen Investments

As shown in the table above, the Healthcare sector is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.005% until 2026, which is lower than our forecasted CAGR of the global medical devices market (5.5%). Thus, we believe that this indicates the Healthcare Equipment industry is forecasted to outpace the Healthcare sector growth rate.

SAM: Which Healthcare Equipment Sub-Industry Company Could Benefit the Most?

We then analyzed which global medical devices market segment has the highest forecasted CAGR and the largest revenue in 2021 to determine which Healthcare Equipment company could benefit the most.

Healthcare Equipment Market Segments

2021 Revenue ($ bln)

CAGR

Orthopaedic Devices

56.97

6.60%

Cardiovascular Devices

54.08

6.90%

Diagnostic Imaging

37.97

5.80%

IVD

96.87

6.00%

MIS (Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments)

19.96

9.80%

Wound Management

17.49

6.20%

Diabetes Care

21.32

6.60%

Ophthalmic

59.1

5.00%

Dental

36.32

7.40%

Nephrology

5.00

5.00%

General Surgery

14.75

8.29%

Others

69.15

5.50%

Total

488.98

Source: Fortune Business Insights, Bloomberg, Grand View Research, Khaveen Investments.

healthcare devices breakdown

Fortune Business Insights, Bloomberg, Grand View Research, Khaveen Investments

We obtained the 2021 revenue and forecasted CAGR for each segment from Fortune Business Insights, Grand View Research, and Bloomberg. As shown, the IVD segment had the largest revenue in 2021 with $96.87 bln, whereas the Minimal Invasive Surgical Instruments segment has the highest forecasted CAGR of 9.80%. Based on Fortune Business Insights, the surge in demand in the IVD market is due to the rapid introduction of new techniques for COVID-19 diagnosis. Furthermore, based on our previous analysis, Quidel is the only "pure-play POC diagnostic company."

Additionally, Grand View Research stated that the high growth of the Minimal Invasive Surgical Instruments market could be driven by the increasing usage and acceptance of surgical robots for minimally invasive surgeries. We believe that Stryker would benefit from the high growth Minimal Invasive Surgery market, as it has robotic surgery systems which enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive surgeries.

SOM: Which Company Has Highest Growth Potential?

To determine which company has the highest growth, we then compiled the past 5-year average revenue growth, analyst forward average 3-year revenue growth forecast, and also the forward 3-year revenue growth forecast based on our previous analysis for the top 10 Healthcare Equipment companies we identified in our previous coverage on Abbott.

Revenue Comparison Metrics

Past 5-year Average Growth

Analyst Consensus 3-year Forward Average

Our 3-year Forward Average

Estimate

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)

4.61%

-0.13%

3.18%

Abbott (ABT)

14.05%

0.01%

3.31%

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

17.40%

6.96%

6.62%

Medtronic (MDT)

0.75%

2.83%

5.22%

Becton Dickinson (BDX)

10.55%

0.61%

1.80%

Stryker

8.07%

6.73%

9.12%

Boston Scientific (BSX)

7.19%

7.11%

8.65%

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

0.38%

-1.90%

-0.26%

Danaher (DHR)

12.07%

4.33%

4.03%

Baxter International (BAX)

6.66%

8.55%

-

Source: Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

We determined the companies with the highest based on the 3 metrics in the table above which are: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Baxter International and Stryker. Following this, to obtain the SOM based on the SAM, we examined the segment breakdown of these three companies based on the GICS classification to determine the CAGR forecast to be used for each segment to identify the company with the highest forecasted growth rate.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Segments

%

GICS Classification

Forecast CAGR

Adjusted CAGR

Analytical Instruments

15%

Life Sciences Tools & Services

2.00%

0.30%

Specialty Diagnostics

15%

Health Care Equipment

6.00%

0.90%

Life Sciences Solutions

35%

Life Sciences Tools & Services

2.00%

0.70%

Laboratory Products & Biopharma Services

35%

Biotechnology

2.00%

0.70%

Total

100%

2.60%

Source: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Khaveen Investments.

Stryker Segments

%

GICS Classification

Forecast

CAGR

Adjusted CAGR

MedSurg and Neurotechnology

56%

Health Care Equipment

9.80%

5.49%

Orthopaedics and Spine

44%

Health Care Equipment

6.60%

2.90%

Total

100%

8.39%

Source: Stryker, Khaveen Investments.

Baxter International Inc Segments

%

GICS Classification

Forecast

CAGR

Adjusted CAGR

Renal Care

30.51%

Health Care Equipment

5.00%

1.53%

Medication Delivery

22.53%

Health Care Distributors

2.005%

0.45%

Pharmaceuticals

17.92%

Pharmaceuticals

2.005%

0.36%

Clinical Nutrition

7.54%

Health Care Distributors

2.005%

0.15%

Advanced Surgery

7.64%

Health Care Equipment

5.500%

0.42%

Acute Therapies

6.12%

Health Care Equipment

5.000%

0.31%

BioPharma Solutions

5.23%

Biotechnology

2.005%

0.10%

Patient Support Systems

0.90%

Health Care Services

2.005%

0.02%

Front Line Care

0.55%

Health Care Equipment

5.80%

0.03%

Surgical Solutions

0.21%

Health Care Equipment

8.29%

0.02%

Other

0.85%

2.005%

0.02%

Total

100.00%

3.40%

Source: Baxter International, Khaveen Investments

Based on our calculations in the tables above, the company in the Healthcare Equipment market with the highest total revenue forecast CAGR is Stryker at 8.39%, followed by Baxter International (3.4%) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (2.6%).

Verdict

All in all, the Healthcare Equipment industry is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%, outpacing our estimated growth of the Healthcare sector of 2% through 2026. Furthermore, we analyzed and identified the breakdown of the healthcare equipment market segments with the IVD segment as the largest ($96.87 bln) while the Minimal Invasive Surgical Instruments segment has the highest forecasted CAGR of 9.80%. We shortlisted 3 of the fastest-growing healthcare equipment companies and forecasted their revenue CAGR based on their segments.

Overall, we determined Stryker to have the highest total revenue growth forecast at 8.39%. Based on our previous Stryker analysis, we highlighted several factors driving its growth including “deferred procedures and aging population supporting neurotechnology and spine growth” as well as its focus on orthopedics robotic surgery which is in the minimally invasive surgical market which is projected to have the highest segment growth (9.8%).

Stryker Profitability

Seeking Alpha

As seen above, the company has healthy margins across the board. We view this especially favorably, considering the sector median margins are mostly negative.

Stryker rating

Seeking Alpha

Additionally, Wall Street consensus for Stryker is Bullish. Given that the stock price has dropped by 5.8% since our last coverage, we revised our previous rating for Stryker Corporation from a Hold to a Buy with a target price of $265.62 (DCF Valuation), representing an upside of 14%.

This article was written by

Khaveen Investments profile picture
Khaveen Investments
5.37K Followers
Khaveen Investments is a Global Macro Quantamental Hedge Fund managing a tactical asset-allocated portfolio of globally diversified investments. We have interests in 100+ investments across multiple asset classes, countries, sectors and industries. Our investment approach takes both a top-down and bottom-up approach encompassing macro-economic, fundamental, quantitative and technical analysis. We serve accredited investors throughout the globe, which include HNW individuals, SMEs, associations, and institutions. Our investment managers have decades of investment experience between them, with research expertise in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, 5G, Autonomous & ElectricVehicles, FinTech, Augmented & Virtual Reality and the Internet of Things.www.khaveen.com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SYK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.