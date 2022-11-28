minemero

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is a stock I would be interested in owning given its iconic brand, leading market position, and attractive unit economics. However, with several headwinds facing the company, unrealistic investor expectations (discussed in detail below), and a lofty valuation at 30x earnings, I believe shares offer a poor risk-return at current levels.

Current conditions

While Starbucks comparable sales in the US have held up well thus far (12% for FY2022), it seems inevitable that a weakening economy and rising unemployment will lead to a slowdown going forward. In the most recent quarter, Starbucks saw a slowdown to +1% in comparable transactions (versus ~6-7% in previous quarters)

Transaction Growth (4Q22 Earnings release)

To state the obvious, with consumer wallets being pinched by a slowing economy (and inflation) I think customers will increasingly seek cheaper alternatives - i.e. consuming more coffee at home.

Meanwhile Starbucks has experienced margin compression on the back of rising input and wage costs. Wage increases initiated in 2022 have only shown a partial year impact on the income statement and will weigh down future results.

Are medium term targets reasonable?

At its 2022 investor day in September, Starbucks laid out some lofty medium term objectives:

Financial objectives (Investor Day Presentation)

To drive 10-12% top-line growth, Starbucks anticipates US comparable sales growth of 7-9%. This seems too high considering historical performance as well as weakening economic conditions.

Comparable Sales Projections (Investor Day Presentation)

While US comparable sales growth in 2022 was 12%, this benefitted from:

Large price increases (underpinned by inflation)

Some recovery from COVID as comps were lapping lockdowns/stay at home behavior in 2021

A still robust consumer spending environment - consumer spending/unemployment hasn't yet felt the impact of Fed rate hikes though this should lag (increasing reports of layoffs) and eventually make its way into results

Further, prior to the pandemic impact (which makes recent comparable sales analysis difficult) consider that from 2017-2019, Starbucks achieved US comparable sales growth of just 2-5%. Considered in this context, a doubling to 7-9% US comp sales growth target appears to be quite optimistic.

Valuation

At $99.50, Starbucks trades at 30x expected 2023 earnings. Note that expected earnings for 2023 are 20% ahead of 2022 actual results so the market is assuming not only continued growth in the US but also some bounce back in the company's Chinese operations (15% of total revenue) which suffered during 2022 due to lockdowns.

Even if we assumed Starbucks could achieve its 15-20% EPS growth targets, this would put the stock at 21x 2025 EPS which isn't necessarily inexpensive. However, as mentioned above, I don't believe that its current targets are realistic. I expect low single digit (2-5%) US comparable sales growth and EPS growth in the 4-8% range.

Lastly, we've seen the P/E multiple of companies with material Chinese exposure de-rate - not only due to current 'zero-covid policy' lockdowns but also because of a perceived increase in risk due to anti-business measures and deteriorating US-China relations.

I think fair value for Starbucks is somewhere in the neighborhood of 18-22x (this is where it traded for a good part of 2018-19). My 18-22x P/E range is reflective of its iconic brand and leading market position but also is reflective of more modest comp sales growth in the US to revert closer to historical average (2-5%) and risks associated with outsize Chinese exposure. This gets me to a fair value of $60-75/share. At the current price of $99.50, I see significant downside risk with limited upside potential.