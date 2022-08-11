Author's note: This article was released to members as part of the CEF Weekly Roundup last week. Please check the latest data before investing.
Some of the results from the proposed mergers of some Delaware CEFs into respective abrdn (formerly called Aberdeen) CEFs are in. The original announcement for the board proposals for the mergers was announced on August 11, 2022.
The following table shows a summary of the proposed reorganizations, with the current AUM of the funds and the status of the mergers presented alongside as well.
|Acquired Fund
|AUM / $millions
|Discount
|Status
|Acquiring Fund
|AUM / $millions
|Discount
|Status
|Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund ("IVH")
|191.2
|-8.00%
|Approved
|abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP)
|167.6
|-2.32%
|Approved
|Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund ("DEX")
|95.3
|-12.17%
|Postponed to Nov. 16
|abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD)
|134.2
|-12.03%
|Approved
|Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund ("DDF")
|69.0
|-8.60%
|Postponed to Nov. 16
|Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund ("MGU")
|334.0
|-15.00%
|Approved
|abrdn Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI)
|182.2
|-14.27%
|Postponed to Nov. 23
Both the acquiring and acquired funds' shareholders need to approve the merger for the merger to take place. The special meetings to approve the mergers took place on November 9, 2022. If approved, it is "currently expected that the reorganizations will be completed in the first quarter of 2023 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions."
Here are the results that have been announced so far.
What is immediately curious is that in all three mergers, the acquiring fund is actually smaller in AUM than the funds being acquired (in the case of AGD, it is smaller than the sum of DEX and DDF). This is unusual, as it is normally the larger fund that absorbs the smaller one.
My speculation is that the Delaware funds, which are now part of the Macquarie group, want to quietly exit the CEF business. Alternatively, they are wary of activists like Saba and want to hand over the reins to a more engaged manager. After all, Delaware just had their muni fund, Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL), targeted by Saba and forced to conduct an upcoming tender offer for up to 50% of their shares. Having a larger combined fund would also make it relatively more difficult for an activist to build a large position in the fund to sway management decisions.
In terms of merger arbitrage, there are a few opportunities. The merger between IVH (-8.00% discount) and ACP (-2.32% discount) has already been approved and is slated to take place in the first quarter of 2023. Therefore, the play here would be to buy IVH and/or sell (or short) ACP.
Shareholders for DEX (-12.17% discount) and DDF (-8.60%) have yet to approve their acquisition by AGD (-12.03%). If the votes were to go through, we'd expect the three discounts to converge. Hence, one expecting an affirmative vote would buy DEX and AGD, and sell DDF.
The discounts for MGU (-15.00%) and ASGI (-14.27%) are similar and so there is little opportunity for alpha here.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IVH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
