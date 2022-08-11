Parradee Kietsirikul

Author's note: This article was released to members as part of the CEF Weekly Roundup last week. Please check the latest data before investing.

abrdn/Delaware mergers: results so far

Some of the results from the proposed mergers of some Delaware CEFs into respective abrdn (formerly called Aberdeen) CEFs are in. The original announcement for the board proposals for the mergers was announced on August 11, 2022.

The following table shows a summary of the proposed reorganizations, with the current AUM of the funds and the status of the mergers presented alongside as well.

Acquired Fund AUM / $millions Discount Status Acquiring Fund AUM / $millions Discount Status Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund ("IVH") 191.2 -8.00% Approved abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) 167.6 -2.32% Approved Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund ("DEX") 95.3 -12.17% Postponed to Nov. 16 abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) 134.2 -12.03% Approved Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund ("DDF") 69.0 -8.60% Postponed to Nov. 16 Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund ("MGU") 334.0 -15.00% Approved abrdn Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) 182.2 -14.27% Postponed to Nov. 23 Click to enlarge

Both the acquiring and acquired funds' shareholders need to approve the merger for the merger to take place. The special meetings to approve the mergers took place on November 9, 2022. If approved, it is "currently expected that the reorganizations will be completed in the first quarter of 2023 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions."

Here are the results that have been announced so far.

Both ACP and IVH shareholders approved the merger of IVH into ACP, so this merger will go through. These two funds both invest in the high-yield credit space.

AGD shareholders approved the acquisition of DEX and DDF. However, DEX and DDF shareholders did not cast sufficient votes on November 9 to constitute a quorum (>50%), so the meeting was pushed back the November 16, 2022. As of writing, there has been no announcement of the results of that meeting. These group of funds invest in dividend-paying equities.

MGU shareholders approved being acquired by ASGI. However, there were insufficient ASGI votes cast to constitute a quorum, so the meeting was pushed back to November 23, 2022. These two funds invest in global infrastructure/utilities holdings.

What is immediately curious is that in all three mergers, the acquiring fund is actually smaller in AUM than the funds being acquired (in the case of AGD, it is smaller than the sum of DEX and DDF). This is unusual, as it is normally the larger fund that absorbs the smaller one.

My speculation is that the Delaware funds, which are now part of the Macquarie group, want to quietly exit the CEF business. Alternatively, they are wary of activists like Saba and want to hand over the reins to a more engaged manager. After all, Delaware just had their muni fund, Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL), targeted by Saba and forced to conduct an upcoming tender offer for up to 50% of their shares. Having a larger combined fund would also make it relatively more difficult for an activist to build a large position in the fund to sway management decisions.

Possible arbitrage opportunities

In terms of merger arbitrage, there are a few opportunities. The merger between IVH (-8.00% discount) and ACP (-2.32% discount) has already been approved and is slated to take place in the first quarter of 2023. Therefore, the play here would be to buy IVH and/or sell (or short) ACP.

Shareholders for DEX (-12.17% discount) and DDF (-8.60%) have yet to approve their acquisition by AGD (-12.03%). If the votes were to go through, we'd expect the three discounts to converge. Hence, one expecting an affirmative vote would buy DEX and AGD, and sell DDF.

The discounts for MGU (-15.00%) and ASGI (-14.27%) are similar and so there is little opportunity for alpha here.