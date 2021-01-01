Scott Olson

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) have seen a meaningful recovery as they have rallied towards the $100 mark, driven by the return of Mr. Howard Schultz and his revamp strategy. In February of this year, I wondered where the bucks were, as the company was dealing with raging inflation.

While valuations were not cheap, they were cheap on historical standards for Starbucks, as that made me initiate a small position in February, yet I failed to have conviction to hold a full position. Shares traded in the lower $90s at the time, and actually fell to the $70s in May, as I have averaged a modest position at $86.

Basis

Starbucks has been a great long-term success story, hit hard by the pandemic, not necessarily in terms of sales declines but certainly on the bottom line with safety measures and other incurred costs having a big detrimental impact on the bottom line.

Coming out of 2020, Starbucks reported a 23% increase in sales to $29.1 billion in 2021, as operating profits tripled to $4.9 billion. Net earnings came in a $4.2 billion, equal to $3.54 per share, albeit boosted by gains on the sale of the South Korean activities, as adjusted earnings came in at $3.24 per share.

The company posted a decent 19% increase in first quarter sales to $8.05 billion, with operating earnings up 29% to $1.08 billion, as net earnings of $816 million came in at $0.69 per share, in a seasonally more difficult quarter. Net debt of $10 billion was very reasonable with EBITDA reported at $6.3 billion in 2021, as the company appeared to be on track to post earnings close to around $4 per share in 2022.

Despite price hikes, the company was clearly hurt by inflationary pressures, as the company hiked wages to $17 per share, with inflation creating an expected 200 basis point headwind to margins, despite the pricing actions taken. Inflationary pressures made me a bit cautious as well, as a visit to Starbucks remains a discretionary purchase after all.

2022- Preparing For A Recovery

With growth slowing down rapidly in recent years, and the board and investors not really pleased with the results, the board hired Howard Schultz back as interim CEO In March, to give him the permanent title just weeks thereafter. One of his immediate actions was halting the share buyback program to invest funds into the business and its stakeholders.

Second quarter sales rose 15% to $7.6 billion, driven by 7% comparable sales growth, albeit that pricing contributed greatly to the reported sales growth. Margins took a huge beating amidst inflation and pandemic-related lockdowns in China, with non-GAAP operating margins down a full three points to 13.0% of sales, causing non-GAAP earnings per share to be down two pennies to $0.59 per share.

In the summer, third quarter sales rose 9% to $8.2 billion on the back of a 3% increase in comparable sales. Similar trends as seen in the second quarter hurt third quarter margins as well, down 350 basis points to 16.9% of sales, with adjusted earnings down fifteen cents to $0.84 per share.

Despite the current hiccup, Starbucks unveiled a Reinvention Plan in September, calling for aggressive revenue, comparable sales and earnings growth numbers in the years to come. These plans called for an aggressive 10-12% sales growth in the year 2023-2024-2025 with greater operating profit gains seen, indicating expanding margins. On the back of these plans, the company furthermore announced a four cent hike in the quarterly dividend to $0.53 per share.

In November, Starbucks reported an 11% fourth quarter revenue growth number to $8.4 billion on a comparable 13-week basis, as on the same basis, adjusted earnings were down ten cents to $0.89 per share. For the year, adjusted earnings were reported at $2.96 per share, or $3.10 per share if we adjusted for a 52-week comparable basis, which is down ten cents on the year before.

What Now?

The reality is that 2022 has been softer than I feared at the start of the year, but the momentum in terms of continued sales momentum and the return of Howard Schultz has lifted the spirits. If the company can indeed deliver on 15-20% operating earnings growth in the coming three years, there is a credible roadmap for earnings to come in around $5 per share, which could lift shares going forward.

The reality is that the company is not out of the woods yet. Current earnings power around $3 per share, and a dividend which surpasses $2 per share, leaves little room for investments or shareholder payouts. The roughly $1 billion gap between earnings and dividends is not a huge number to finance growth plans given the size of the operations.

Moreover, despite aggressive price hikes and investments into staff, Starbucks still sees occasional threats of strikes and or unionization. The reality is that the return of Mr. Schultz, albeit now only seen in the role of board member shows that he cares and that the strategy behind the revitalization probably makes sense and is supported across leadership.

On the other hand, we are facing tougher economic conditions and earnings have been hurt, pushing up valuation multiples quite a bit, all while interest rates have moved higher. Amidst all of this, I am happy to sit on reasonable gains with shares up to $99 here as the revamp makes sense, but costs quite a bit in the near to medium term. This makes me tempted to sell out on any significant rip to levels above the $100 mark with the wider markets trading at current levels.