This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, Nov. 28.
2022 has been one heck of a wild ride for investors, and not just in the stock market.
This is the first year in history where both bonds and stocks are down double digits. And that's hardly the most extreme unprecedented stuff we've seen this year.
The good news is 2023 is likely to finish much better for both stock and bond investors than 2022. But of course, the devil is in the details.
The bond market is now expecting the Fed to:
The good news? 5.0% is a lot better than the 7% that some Fed presidents said they might have to hike too.
The bad news? It would still be the highest short-term interest rate in 20 years, which means bad news for the US economy.
The bad news is that the bond market is very confident that we're headed for recession in 2023.
The bond market is estimating the probability of recession by the end of 2023 at 170%. How is that possible? It simply means the bond market thinks there's a 100% chance of recession starting much earlier than the end of next year.
Based on 18 economic indicators it appears a recession might begin in three to five months.
That's a recession starting in February to April 2023 based on current economic conditions. Which is consistent with what blue-chip economist teams at UBS and Goldman expect.
But here's the good news. The Great Recession and Pandemic are not typical recessions. In fact, they were the two worst recessions in 75 years.
The blue-chip economist consensus expects a peak GDP decline of about -0.1%, the mildest recession in US history. What about individual blue-chip economist forecasts?
Bond yields, which soared by 4.5% in 2022, are expected to peak and start falling steadily by February.
Historically speaking, long bond yields peak and start falling one month before the last Fed rate hike, which would mean a potential peak in February 2023.
However, given that this is the most anticipated recession in US history, bond yields might have already peaked.
What does this potentially mean for your portfolio? Great news. Because HSBC and Nomura both expect 10-year yields to fall about 2% from recent peaks, to around 2.3% in 2023.
That means a potential 10% rally for US bonds, and a 35% potential rally in US long duration Treasury bonds. The most hated asset class of 2022 could become one of the hottest next year.
Stocks began 2022 trading at 21X forward earnings, a 24% historical premium.
The 28% peak decline we've seen so far in 2022 was merely a stock bubble deflating.
The average recessionary earnings decline since WWII is 13%. Assuming that holds true for the 2023 recession it means stocks are currently trading at 21X earnings, the same valuation they started the year at.
This is why the blue-chip consensus for the 2023 S&P bottom is 3,000 to 3,400, a 16% to 28% further decline.
The good news is that historically stocks price in a recession half way through a downturn, when earnings pessimism peaks.
In other words, most likely, based on the economic data we're facing now, stocks haven't bottomed yet. The final plunge could feel terrifying for many.
The good news is that the end is finally in sight for the 2022 bear market.
The bad news? The bottom is likely to arrive in a relatively wide range, anytime between Q1 2023 and the end of next year.
In other words, in order to help you stay calm, safe, and sane until the bear market finally ends, low volatility high-yield dividend aristocrats are a great choice for any diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.
Why are low volatility high-yield aristocrats perfect for the terminal phase of a bear market?
When you're getting paid 4+% to wait out a few months of final market pain, and you know that you own world-class blue-chips that have survived far worse, that's the ultimate SWAN strategy.
Let me show you how to screen the Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal, which runs of the DK 500 Master List, to easily find the best dividend aristocrats to buy ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
The Dividend Kings 500 Master List includes some of the world's best companies, including:
|Step
|Screening Criteria
|Companies Remaining
|% Of Master List
|1
|Reasonable Buy, Good Buy, Strong Buy, Very Strong Buy, Ultra Value Buy (Never Overpay For Stocks)
|330
|66.00%
|2
|10+ Quality (Blue-Chip Or Better)
|289
|57.80%
|3
|Dividend Champions List
|55
|11.00%
|4
|Yield 3+%
|21
|4.20%
|5
|8+% long-term return potential
|17
|3.40%
|6
|
Add Annual Volatility To Metrics
|NA
|NA
|7
|Sort By Lowest Volatility
|10
|2.00%
|Total Time
|1 Minutes
In one minute we went from 500 of the world's best blue chips to the 10 that are best suited for our goal of ultra-low-volatility high-yield aristocrats.
I've linked to articles exploring each company's investment thesis, growth prospects, and risk profile.
Here they are in order of lowest to highest average annual volatility over the last 15 years.
Why are these 10 high-yield low volatility aristocrats you can trust in a 16% to 26% market decline that's likely coming in the first half of 2023?
Here I've sorted these 12.3/13 Super SWAN low volatility aristocrats by quality score.
How can we tell that they are Super SWAN quality (on par with the dividend aristocrats)? By looking at their fundamental safety metrics.
Ben Graham considered 20-plus year streaks without a dividend cut to be an important sign of quality and a 20-plus year dividend growth streak a sign of excellence.
These low volatility aristocrats have a 41.4 year average dividend growth streak.
S&P estimates their average 30-year bankruptcy risk at 4.73%.
S&P also estimates their long-term total risk-management global rating at 67th percentile.
DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.
The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of how a company's risk management compares to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.
S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:
If you can think of a risk factor that might hurt a company's business, S&P has included it in their model.
These Aristocrats Long-Term Risk Management Is The 230th Best In The Master List (54th Percentile In The Master List)
|Classification
|S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile
|
Risk-Management Interpretation
|
Risk-Management Rating
|BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL
|100
|Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world)
|Very Low Risk
|Strong ESG Stocks
|86
|
Very Good
|
Very Low Risk
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|77
|
Good, Bordering On Very Good
|
Low Risk
|Ultra SWANs
|74
|Good
|Low Risk
|Low Volatility High-Yield Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average (Bordering On Good)
|Low Risk
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average (Bordering On Good)
|Low Risk
|Low Volatility Stocks
|65
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Master List average
|61
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Dividend Kings
|60
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|59
|Average, Bordering On Above-Average
|Medium Risk
|Dividend Champions
|55
|Average
|Medium Risk
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|41
|Average
|Medium Risk
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and these low volatility high-yield aristocrats are above-average, bordering on good, at managing theirs according to S&P.
OK, so now that you know why these are 10 of the most dependable high-yield Super SWANs on earth, here's why you might want to buy some of them today.
For context the S&P 500 trades at 17.5X forward earnings, a 4% historical premium.
In contrast these low volatility high-yield aristocrats are trading at 15.1X forward earnings, a 20% historical discount.
Analysts expect them to deliver 18% total returns within the next 12 months, but their 12-month fundamentally justified total return to fair value is 32%.
But my goal isn't to help you make 18% or even 32% total returns within a year. My goal is to help you potentially double your money every seven years, for decades, while sleeping like a baby in even the most extreme market crashes.
Here I've sorted these aristocrats by yield.
Not only do these aristocrats offer one of the world's safest 4.7% yields, but they're growing at 5.4% per year, and thus offer 10.1% annual long-term return potential.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|10 High-Yield Low Volatility Dividend Aristocrats
|4.7%
|5.4%
|10.1%
|7.1%
|4.7%
|15.2
|1.59
|REITs
|3.9%
|6.1%
|10.0%
|7.0%
|4.7%
|15.4
|1.58
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETFSchwab US Dividend Equity ETF 3.6% 8.5% 12.1% 8.4% 6.1% 11.8 1.81 2.33%
|3.6%
|8.5%
|12.1%
|8.4%
|6.1%
|11.8
|1.81
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.6%
|8.5%
|11.1%
|7.8%
|5.4%
|13.2
|1.70
|S&P 500
|1.7%
|8.5%
|10.2%
|7.1%
|4.8%
|15.0
|1.60
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar, Ycharts)
3X the market's yield, a much safer yield at that, and market like long-term return potential? Now that's what I call a perfect basket of stocks for a potential 16% to 26% market correction next year.
8% returns from defensive portfolios are considered good, because that's more than the 7.4% the 60/40 has historically delivered and is expected to return in the future.
Market like returns with super low volatility and high and very safe yield? That's the stuff retirement dreams are made of.
OK, so this is all very impressive on paper. But what evidence is there that these low volatility, high-yield aristocrats can actually deliver market level or even market beating returns?
The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes. - Mark Twain
Remember, "past performance is no guarantee of future results."
But studies show that blue chips with relatively stable fundamentals offer predictable returns based on yield, growth and valuation mean reversion over time.
Twenty-six years is a time frame in which 96% of total returns are due to fundamentals, not luck.
Twenty-six years of beating the market and with 20% lower annual volatility, and with 50X fewer companies than the S&P 500.
Lower volatility than a 40% bond portfolio? Yes, you can achieve that with low volatility defensive aristocrats.
10X inflation-adjusted returns that more than doubled the S&P's returns and with a far smoother ride.
Worried about a lost decade for stocks? Guess what? One in every four decades is a lost decade for US stocks.
In any investing lifetime you will experience one or two lost decades for stocks. But these aristocrats? They've never suffered even a lost five years.
In four out of five market crises, these low volatility aristocrats did their jobs, falling a lot less than the market.
Year-to-date they're down 8%, half as much as the S&P 500.
In 2008 when the market fell 37% they fell 17%.
The peak decline in this bear market was 19%.
In 26 years the S&P 500 has had six bear markets. These low volatility aristocrats saw just two, and those were caused by the two most severe recessions in 75 years.
Their longest bear market was 19 months, just 1.5 years.
Market level returns, with far more income, a lot less volatility and bear markets that last one-fourth as long as the S&P 500? Yes, please, I'll have some of that.
Now that's what I call dependable income through four recessions.
|Metric
|S&P 500
|10 Low Volatility High-Yield Aristocrats
|Total Dividends
|$1,444
|$8,307
|Total Inflation-Adjusted Dividends
|$772.19
|$4,442.25
|Annualized Income Growth Rate
|8.1%
|12.9%
|Total Income/Initial Investment %
|1.44
|8.31
|Inflation-Adjusted Income/Initial Investment %
|0.77
|4.44
|More Inflation-Adjusted Income Than S&P
|NA
|5.75
|Starting Yield
|1.8%
|4.8%
|Today's Annual Dividend Return On Your Starting Investment (Yield On Cost)
|12.5%
|99.7%
|2022 Inflation-Adjusted Annual Dividend Return On Your Starting Investment (Inflation-Adjusted Yield On Cost)
|6.7%
|53.3%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
Twenty-five years of delivering 50% faster income growth than the S&P 500.
A 4.8% yield in 1997 (same as today's) became 100% yield on cost and 53% adjusted for inflation.
Six times more income than the S&P 500 and 4.4X your initial investment back in inflation-adjusted dividends.
What if you're not comfortable with 20% tobacco exposure? What if a 30% peak decline in the GFC, the second-worst market crash in US history, is too much for you to avoid panic selling?
Then look at how we can easily crank up the low volatility to 11.
The DK ZEUS strategy is a way to build a long-term recession optimized portfolio that:
Here's how we go about building a ZEUS portfolio.
In this case:
Now we have a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio with the following fundamentals.
|Metric
|60/40
|ZEUS Ultra Low Volatility High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat Portfolio
|X Better Than 60/40
|Yield
|2.25%
|4.7%
|2.09
|Growth Consensus
|5.1%
|4.5%
|0.88
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|7.4%
|9.2%
|1.25
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|5.1%
|6.4%
|1.25
|Safe Withdrawal Rate (Risk And Inflation-Adjusted Expected Returns)
|2.9%
|4.2%
|1.45
|Conservative Time To Double (Years)
|25.0
|17.3
|1.45
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
2X the yield of a 60/40, and with 25% better return potential, and a 45% higher safe withdrawal rate.
What could a 25% higher long-term total return mean for the average retired couple?
|Time Frame (Years)
|5.1% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted 60/40
|6.9% Inflation-Adjusted ZEUS Ultra Low Volatility High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat Portfolio
|Difference Between ZEUS Ultra Low Volatility High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat Portfolio Consensus and 60/40 Consensus
|5
|$654,226.87
|$710,966.64
|$56,739.77
|10
|$839,240.78
|$991,124.63
|$151,883.85
|15
|$1,076,576.22
|$1,381,679.51
|$305,103.29
|20
|$1,381,029.60
|$1,926,133.41
|$545,103.81
|25
|$1,771,581.71
|$2,685,130.58
|$913,548.87
|30
|$2,272,581.10
|$3,743,212.29
|$1,470,631.19
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Analyst think this ZEUS portfolio could deliver an extra $1.5 million in inflation-adjusted wealth for the average retired couple over a standard 30-year retirement.
|Time Frame (Years)
|
Ratio ZEUS Ultra Low Volatility High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat Portfolio Vs 60/40 Consensus
|5
|1.09
|10
|1.18
|15
|1.28
|20
|1.39
|25
|1.52
|30
|1.65
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
That's 65% more inflation-adjusted wealth.
And just take a look at how this portfolio has performed since December 2007, the start of the Great Recession.
Market-like returns? Check.
Much better returns than a 60/40? Yup.
Lower annual volatility? Just 9% per year, 45% less than the S&P 500 and 33% less than a 60/40.
A peak decline of just 17%, almost 1/3rd that of a 60/40 and 1/3rd less than the S&P 500.
2.5X the negative-volatility-adjusted total returns of a 60/40 (Sortino ratio).
In 15 years this portfolio has never been underwater for more than two years.
Peak decline during the 2022 bear market? -13%, almost 50% less than a 60/40 and 54% less than the S&P 500.
What about the bear markets of the last 15 years?
A peak decline of 11% during the 2022 stagflation bear market.
When the market fell 9% in September ZEUS fell 5%.
When the market fell 9% in April, ZEUS fell 1.5%.
When the market fell 8% in June, ZEUS fell 4%.
ZEUS didn't even fall 10% during the Pandemic, a decline that was half as large as the S&P 500 and 30% less than a 60/40.
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
On Dec. 24, the S&P hit an intra-day decline of -21% from record highs and a 60/40 fell 9%.
ZEUS fell a peak of 3.6%, 83% less than the S&P 500 and 1/3rd as much as a 60/40.
During the 2011 bear market the S&P hit a peak decline of -22% and the 60/40 fell 16%.
A portfolio that goes up slightly when the market falls by 22%.
The S&P's peak intra-day decline in the GFC was -58% and a 60/40 -44%.
ZEUS fell just 17% including:
This is the power of an ultra low volatility high-yield aristocrat portfolio with prudent diversification and risk-management.
This is how you ride over even the most extreme market potholes in a Rolls Royce.
This is the power of ZEUS, the king of sleep well at night retirement portfolio.
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in these aristocrats or any blue-chip (I'm not a market timer).
Super SWAN quality does NOT mean "can't fall hard and fast in a bear market."
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
If you knew for 100% certainty that stocks were going to fall 16% to 26%, then shorting the market with 3X inverse ETFs is the best call.
But we don't live in a world of certainties, only probabilities.
I have devoted my life to helping people like you build long-term blue-chip portfolio that can:
And that's where these low volatility high-yield aristocrats come in: NVS, FTS, NWN, UGI, MO, PM, MDT, ENB, ESS, and FRT.
If you buy these aristocrats today, you are likely to have a much less scary start to 2023.
More importantly, you'll be able to achieve strong long-term market-like total returns and super dependable double-digit income growth.
If you turn these aristocrats into a ZEUS portfolio you give up 1% long-term returns in exchange for the same income and ultra-low volatility.
Whatever kind of blue-chip portfolio you need, low volatility high-yield aristocrats can help you retire in safety and splendor.
While riding over the market's largest and scariest potholes in a Rolls Royce retirement portfolio that can withstand anything the economy or stock market can throw at us in the future.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVS, UGI, MO, PM, MDT, ENB, AND FRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: DK owns NVS, UGI, MO, PM, MDT, ENB, and FRT. in our portfolios.
Comments