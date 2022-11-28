As a fellow Seeking Alpha author pointed out, Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT), is a leading high-frequency trading firm that specializes in providing market making and execution services, and the stock may be used as a hedge against market volatilities thanks to its tendency to thrive in volatile environments.
Market volatility is highly unpredictable (Fig. 1) and, naturally, certainty-loving investors are averse to it. Such an aversion may drive some potential investors away from the stock.
However, rational thinkers are supposed to see through superficially unpleasant things to identify great underlying businesses, as Peter Lynch showed in his book 'One Up On Wall Street' using Waste Management (WM) as an example.
In that vein, let's examine Virtu Financial below, in hope of adding to and updating the investment thesis presented in the previously mentioned Seeking Alpha article.
As a result of Virtu thriving when the general market is in turmoil, the financial performance of Virtu ends up being highly volatile, as can be seen in its quarterly revenue, net income, and EBITDA (Fig. 2; Fig. 3).
In spite of the high variability that makes security analysis difficult, the following implications can still be drawn:
At The Natural Resources Hub, we require a non-natural resource business to possess sustainable competitive advantage to be considered for investment. The key criterion we use to identify a durable economic moat is to examine whether the business has a ROIC that is substantially higher than the WACC. In ROIC calculation, we follow Michael J. Mauboussin and Dan Callahan, while in computing WACC we reference Aswath Damodaran.
For Virtu, the ROIC averages 38.1 +/- 12.4% from 4Q2014 through 3Q2022. In the 3Q2022, the ROIC was at 22.2%, as compared with a WACC of 5.2%. Virtu has been able to earn a return of 17.0% in excess of the cost of invested capital, which suggests Virtu is a moated business.
Let's consider three scenarios for Virtu:
In the worst case, Virtu is worth $18.35 per share, as determinable from an annual dividend payment of $0.96 per share and a WACC of 5.23%. The downside risk is thus 20%, from $22.11, the share price as of November 29, 2022.
In the base case, Virtu is worth $33.08 per share, pointing to an upside of 50%. It can also be deduced that, by year 10, Virtu is supposed to reach $76 assuming the median P/E at 26.50, which implies a total return of 17.5% per year (4.31% dividend yield inclusive).
In the best case, Virtu is estimated to be worth $58.84 per share, implying an upside of 166%.
Virtu is currently valued at a P/E of 7.27X on a trailing-12-month basis, as compared with an industry average multiple at 11.46X. Virtu is significantly undervalued relative to industry peers including Flow Traders (OTCPK:FLTDF), BGC Partners (BGCP), Compagnie Financière Tradition (OTC:CFNCF), Tradeweb Markets (TW), MarketAxess (MKTX), and Intercontinental Exchange, whose P/Es range from 9.63-45.08X according to Seeking Alpha data.
The above upside comes with a number of hidden risks. Regulators may tighten regulations concerning high-frequency trading, which will have a negative impact on all high-frequency traders, including Virtu. Competition may erode the competitive advantage. As a market maker, Virtu profits by pocketing the spread on the bid and ask prices, and earn commissions by providing liquidity to client firms. Virtu may incur trading losses. However, its exposure to an outsized position is well diversified across numerous positions. Virtu also does not take any directional risk.
Despite quarter-to-quarter volatility in financial performance, this analysis suggests, Virtu is a moated, consistently profitable business with extraordinary resilience in market turmoil. Investors may consider using Virtu as a hedge against general market volatility while being paid 4.31%-yielding dividends.
Virtu is undervalued at this time, relative to industry peers as well as its intrinsic value, in part thanks to the recent selloff (Fig. 6). With a downside risk of 20% and an upside potential of more than 50%, I believe Virtu offers discerning investors an attractive entry opportunity.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
The Natural Resources Hub is the one-stop solution for income investors seeking the highest-quality dividend ideas, and for capital-appreciation investors looking to reap multi-bagger gains at moderate risks.
Join The Natural Resources Hub today to invest alongside Laurentian Research, a proven picker of hidden gem stocks and finder of market dislocations. Click HERE for a free trial now.
This article was written by
As a natural resources industry expert with years of successful investing experience, I conduct in-depth research to generate alpha-rich, low-risk ideas for the member of The Natural Resources Hub (TNRH). I focus on identifying high-quality deep values in the natural resources sector and undervalued wide-moat businesses, an investment approach that has proven to be extremely rewarding over the years.
Some abridged samples of my writings are published here, while 4X as many unabridged articles are posted without delay at TNRH, a popular Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, where you also find:
(1) a stream of high-alpha actionable investment ideas,
(2) live portfolios for both capital appreciation and income generation,
(3) various tools to aid your investment decision making,
(4) trade alerts and multiple thematic weekly newsletters and
(5) a community of investors to bounce off ideas and share information with.
Sign up HERE today to benefit from Laurentian Research's in-depth research and the TNRH platform right away!
* * *
Disclosure: Besides myself, TNRH is fortunate enough to have multiple other contributing authors who post articles for and share their views with our thriving community. These authors include Silver Coast Research, ..., among others. I'd like to emphasize that the articles contributed by these authors are the product of their respective independent research and analysis.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ICE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (1)