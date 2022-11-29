Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference November 29, 2022 2:20 PM ET

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Phil Winslow

So I guess the level set things when I was preparing these I was thinking back I was like gosh, you know, it's been five years now plus since you were named a CEO and you've obviously steered Autodesk through some multiple transitions over this time and frankly - some turbulent macro periods too, but you're reflecting back over the past five years, maybe just a level set - things. Can you walk us through the key initiatives and issues that that you've addressed and really how these evolved over time and how you started thinking about sort of the go forward strategy?

Andrew Anagnost

Yes there's, three key things that we started five years ago that I think it's great to see coming to an end. One, we said we were going to complete the business model transformation to subscription, which was a precursor of moving the company broadly to the cloud that is mostly done. There's one little dangling piece left that we're working on with regards to multi-year billings and things associated with that.

The other one was - we said, we're going to digitize our back office and the reason that was so important is that it. Back office is built for a certain type of business model and a certain type of business limit you when you try to do new things and we need a much more flexible and dynamic back office and we actually did that. And its - and you're going and you're seeing a cascading rollout of new business models, new engagement models, new partner models and it's all going to continue for the next three years.

But the thing that that we kind of started at the tail end of that though, we've been working on it for like 10 years is moving our customers to completely new ways of working with these industry clouds that we've been talking about, that's the end game of the whole subscription transition was to move our customers to the cloud. So we're now beginning that's going to define the next five years is moving all of our customers to our cloud-based environments into completely new ways of working to connect, design and make together.

You were like, without a net there and so it's like, but okay. So that's a little talk about sort of where we been and kind of where we're going. Let's double click on that and maybe think about sort of just the near term right now. Just from your customer conversations. How are customer priorities changing and its conversations they've had over the last few months and say versus the beginning of the year?

Andrew Anagnost

Yes, so clearly - customers are more cautious than they were before. But it depends on where which customers you're talking to all right. You're talking to a U.S. customer right now it seems like nothing's happening all right and they're continuing to invest and do the things that they expect to do. One thing that's constant in all the conversations with the customers is digitization and increasing productivity is just front center for them.

Because if you - talk to customer anywhere, especially in the U.S. hiring is a problem materials are a problem. So they need to be more efficient and productive in all these things. You talk to a European customer you get a very different conversation. They're concerned about energy costs. They're concerned about material costs. They're much more - cautious as we've talked about earlier, customers are much less willing to pay for multiyear deals upfront which we're completely okay with.

Phil Winslow

Yes, in fact I am here with it too.

Andrew Anagnost

We want to move very quickly on that so that - has been a change. But the most cautious customers are coming from Europe and I don't think anybody's surprised by that.

Phil Winslow

Yes, that makes sense. And then what are the projects that you know maybe you've seen some push out on versus the other ones where customer says, hey, I need to invest in Autodesk now?

Andrew Anagnost

Yes, look construction and construction capabilities in general, they need to invest in that. Construction is having a massive hiring problem. They cannot get enough workers in and also with material costs going up. They're really super conscious about margins and waste. So the siren call of digitization in the construction space is not slowed down at all. And we have seen some slowing on the front end of the business in terms of design, but not much, right.

We still continue to grow, but you know - there's some slowing there, but that's the power of being bookended in the design and make, size of the business is that, one slows down the other one picks up and - it keeps tipping both ways.

Phil Winslow

Interesting. All right, no obviously - we're big believers and just as you pointed out the transformation of Autodesk in fact, we wrote a note simply not as cyclical anymore. And so I think you know where I'm going with this question, but your business in our opinion, is much less cyclical or at least tied to the economic cycle that it was in the past such as global financial crisis. Can you walk us through sort of what steps you've taken to insulate the business, at least to the extent that you can?

Andrew Anagnost

So we've just grown through two massive economic shocks okay. We had the pandemic economic shock. We grew through it all right. We had the Ukrainian war shock. We grew through it. It's a couple of factors here. One, the subscription model is just generally more resilient right. People pay us a subscription to keep using our products. Our products are mission critical. So renewal rates stay fairly high. They are very resilient that creates a flow in the business super important.

The other thing though is what we've done with extending our capabilities down from just the design side into the make, side because now we're on both sides of the process and as you know. It generally happens, like we were talking about earlier, one part of the process might slowdown, but the other part of the process is a backlog of work. And then the other - clears its pipeline, the other side speeds up.

So being on both ends of that scale and integrating those processes creates a more resilient business and that's important. But the other aspect is we're continuing to grow new adjacencies, constructions in new adjacencies. We bought into water. We're increasing our focus on competitiveness and certain infrastructure projects. Those adjacencies add new blood into the business that, increase the resiliency as well.

So it's kind of those three factors between the fact we run a subscription business model. The fact that we're bringing design and make together and the fact that we're exploring new adjacencies that keep the business pretty resilient grew through two crises.

Phil Winslow

Exactly that's not a bad thing, so not your father's Autodesk anymore. And so - now one of the questions I get to sort of I love when you brought this up a little bit on the make side, but what portion of your business is actually tied sort of directly to construction activity, what you've said, sort of the hammer nails, so to speak to that?

Andrew Anagnost

Yes, it's hard to quantify, but I'd say - I'd say somewhere in the neighborhood 10% of our business is probably tied directly to people doing things on the construction site. It could be a little bit higher. It could be a little bit smaller, but it's kind of roughly on that range right now. I personally I want it to keep going up.

Phil Winslow

Yes, so it really means you're doing it right on the construction side of it goes up. Let's talk about the installed base, because this is another question I get a lot because obviously you've been growing the base, transitioning the base and if we sort of pixel count the slides from Analyst Day over the years, I mean, it kind of feels like the five year CAGR has been about 7% to 8% and that's actually above the kind of the 10-year CAGR, which is about 6%?

So you've actually grown faster over the past five years than the past 10 years which usually doesn't happen in software it usually decelerate model. So what is driving this is it, these adjacencies that you talk about - what is driving this?

Andrew Anagnost

The adjacencies are a huge factor. We're going into new spaces. We're bringing new users in. So the adjacencies matter, they're actually increasing our ability to reach new people, new buyers, new personas in our market and that's a really important driver. We're also as we've moved to subscription and we've increased our focus on non-compliant use. We've kind of done this drum beat of non-compliant usage and brought those customers in.

But we're also innovating, our business models and that - is bringing new customers into our core. For instance, Fusion as a as a highly disruptive business model that is very attractive to people using competitive products and as a result, it's brought some of those customers into our ecosystem and we're bringing out things like Flex, which is a consumption model for the masses that brings in occasional users into our ecosystem.

It brings in people who maybe are big AutoCAD LT users but need to use LT for a project or two. All of these things combined are driving that - historically divergent growth in user acquisition.

Phil Winslow

Yes, one of my favorite topics is the last time you disclosed it, the 2 million compliant, but users that are still on a perpetual license that's my favorite fact metrics?

Andrew Anagnost

Hope brings [indiscernible] with you on that.

Phil Winslow

Exactly - so we keep tracking it's like my favorite metric in Analyst Day every year so looking forward Simon - to the next update, just saying. But we think about these two because these are two point you know active users are on perpetual - rights, though they're not a maintenance, et cetera. They're not pirates. How do you think about the cadence of converting the space, because it's been a while now where they're kind of getting aged out if you're trying to think about that?

Andrew Anagnost

We do have to dissect the base a little bit. Remember - that base includes people that chose not to go with us. Some of them are ones that dropped off maintenance and just said, I'll take my last drop and I'll be fine there. So you have to anticipate that some of those are at a point in their career where they're just going to go through on an old version and they're just going to sunset out of our ecosystem and we just have to be prepared to accept that all right.

And there's a good chunk of those people that are going do that. However, there's a chunk of those people that at some point are going to be in our ecosystem, but are going to be so far back that that they're not going to function robustly in the ecosystem. And if you look historically at where we were, people would actually stay five to seven years back, right? So you're looking at like a seven year window where people kind of coast on an existing piece of software.

What's changed though is that the dynamic in terms of our software being more tightly integrated with design and make processes more tightly integrated with the cloud more 3D in our ecosystem. Some of those people won't be able to coast through as long, but if we're going to capture any of those customers that are left, it's in that five to seven year window from the last the last day that we unsetted maintenance, okay.

Phil Winslow

Yes, yes, I describe it as maintenance arbitrage or perpetual rights arbitrage. You take it up to the last day, you do the upgrade, you keep…?

Andrew Anagnost

Some of those users are going to come back.

Phil Winslow

Exactly. I was joking when you called it like your perpetual rights arbitrage.

Andrew Anagnost

Well for them it will probably work out, they would have saved several years.

Phil Winslow

Several years and then they'll come back in?

Andrew Anagnost

And they'll buy back in later.

Phil Winslow

Exactly -- when it's time to upgrade and move to the next version.

Andrew Anagnost

Yes. Time value money [indiscernible].

Phil Winslow

Exactly and so the but like I said, Simon excited to hear that number it's - the next Analyst Day, but let's talk about the other thing we had a question about. So we talk about sort of compliance and non-subscribers, let's talk about noncompliance now users, what does it look like at this stage, and one of the things you've talked about is unknowingly noncompliant?

It was like I thought I was using a legitimate version, but I wasn't, how do we think about this opportunity, you obviously had a massive win this last quarter in the noncompliant space. I think its $5 million?

Andrew Anagnost

Yes, we've had some pretty big wins, especially in places where piracy is a bit, moreover than it is in other places. Like when it comes to people that are you know accidentally using noncompliance software, we try to tread carefully. And frankly, we've had some missteps with some customers where - we came in aggressively and it turned out that they legitimately did not know or what happens more typically is they bought an old license from a third-party.

That they thought was a legitimate Autodesk license and when they went to activate it with us. It's like a no we can't that's not legit. And so there is, some issues there with that, but what we're learning is the motion that engages these customers in a positive way. Most customers want to be compliant and our ecosystem wants all customers to be compliant because nobody wants to be competing against someone that's not paying for the software that that they're bidding against for a job.

So look for us to continue to do what we're doing now, get better and better at this increase customer CSAT while we increase revenue and that is our goal because we are actually measuring customer satisfaction through what is a painful process while we while we bring some of these into the ecosystem. We want both of those to go up and we want them to say okay, it was painful but they weren't jerks okay, and at the same time they're now paying.

Phil Winslow

And it's worth it and it's worth it and they got value out of it so. Yes so Autodesk University - you brought this up a little bit earlier, that the three clouds. Yes, but can you walk us through the three initial clouds and announced the AU I thought that was pretty meaningful set of an announcements and then how do - will these industry guys differentiate Autodesk for the competitors?

Andrew Anagnost

Yes, so - they're easily named all with Fs they are three Fs Fusion, Forma and Flow. Fusion is obviously the one that's furthest along and it kind of gives you a sense for how we're going to progress through the industry. Fusion grew alongside Inventor, which is the desktop equivalent of what Fusion does. Both of those products grew together during through this - matter of fact, if anything, Inventor continued to increase its rate of growth during this transition that we're still going through.

Why is that? Because we bundle the future and the past together and if you're an Inventor user, you get Fusion. And if you want, you're a Fusion user you get Inventor depending on what you want. But if you look at the way that cloud is growing, one thing about it is its innately connecting design and manufacturing. There's a database connection between the two that allows the two to communicate seamlessly.

That's what we're going to be bringing to all of our industries, and we're going to do it exactly in the same way. So Forma, Forma right now is really upfront in the conceptual design phase, but it's built on the foundation of docs, which is the foundation of Construction Cloud. So you can imagine Forma growing up next to Revit. Revit will get better, Forma will get better. They'll both grow together, but ultimately, Forma will start to eat into the entire process like Fusion does. And at some point, you'll find the two merged together. That will take a long time.

But you're going to see that same pattern with Forma and flow is starting from a different place. It's starting from the production workflow in the cloud. And eventually, what you'll see is that production workflow or some of the content creation tools in the cloud over time as well. So we're starting with the problems that are most relevant, but all of them are going to connect design and make in the cloud, and we're going to bring the customers along with us.

Phil Winslow

Okay. Let's stick with some of the announcements at Autodesk University. I mean, I've been a Forge fan-boy since the beginning, so I have to ask some Forge question. Obviously, Forge has transformed, renamed, I guess, Autodesk platform services?

Andrew Anagnost

We need another F.

Phil Winslow

Yes, another F so it's like, we got it right, we're going to choose one, it would not be enough. But I mean, obviously, I think this is often sort of underappreciated, the platform services. But in fact, one of the things you mentioned on the Q2 call was that Forge was a big driver between that $1 million-plus Fusion 360 deal. So can you just walk us through how many platform services not only helps create call it, a bigger ecosystem for Autodesk, but also can lead to incrementally bigger deals like Fusion?

Andrew Anagnost

That Fusion deal is a great example because what happened there is between the Fusion platform and our ability to use our platform services to stitch that capability into other workflows, allowed them to extend Fusion out to the sales force. So they're actually doing sales configuration management with Fusion and integrating those APIs with their downstream processes. That's what these APIs do.

And by the way, this is just reimagining a play that the company did 30 years ago with AutoCAD in the cloud. It's just -- instead of having file-based workflows with desktop APIs, we now have database workflows with cloud-based APIs that allow us to not only integrate into new systems and increase our footprint inside the customers.

But they allow third-parties to build value on top, which makes our products more, sticky and increases the value of our products. It's very similar to how Autodesk was created in the first place, but just in a different technological space.

Phil Winslow

Yes, exactly. Okay. Let's double-click on Fusion 360 Forma, because obviously, it's been a huge success. We see the suite growth. Can you touch on what sort of -- what's driving this momentum that you're seeing in manufacturing? Why is Fusion 360 able to capture the sort of the level of market share? And how much of this is Greenfield versus replacement?

Andrew Anagnost

Yes, so if you look at the business, you can roughly split it into two halves. One is community-driven and one is displacement driven. The community-driven piece is all a result of the investment we made early on with Fusion with regards to the education market. We were very aggressive with Fusion in education. If you go to any educational institution or community college or university, you're going to find AutoCAD, Fusion and ANSYS, all right?

And you're going to see all of those applications there, and they're going to be front and center. You'll see SolidWorks, but you'll mostly see the students using that suite of products, so more often than not. We also remember we built an ecosystem out there around hobbyists and obvious users and start-up users. That ecosystem is now telling other people, hey, you know what, are you starting a 3D model, do this.

And most of the traffic that comes into our digital channel is people just being told by somebody they knew, use Fusion, right? And that is roughly half of the business, right? These are just people coming in from that community that we invested in for eight, nine years. The other half is much more targeted, where we're actually going after a piece of the process where customers are using older software that's hard to use and is expensive.

So for instance, you work in a design shop that does design and machining or a machine shop that does just machining and you have a suite of Mastercam or some other some other third-party cam software and you have to see the SolidWorks. We just go in there and say, that's -- why would you do that? Why don't you stop paying for that Mastercam, stop paying for that SolidWorks, pay for the suite of Fusion, your whole entire workforce can use Fusion as opposed to those other things and that play is repeatable.

And it's actually not only repeatable by our sales force, but it's actually getting word of mouth traction. If you go and you talk to the machines community, especially in the U.S., you'll hear them say, yes, I hear about Fusion all the time. And that's great for us.

Phil Winslow

Yes, no that jumps out. Now when you think about sort of the primary industry verticals, AEC, manufacturing, media, are there any areas within these verticals where you feel like you sort of need additional capabilities or like a focus of your R&D?

Andrew Anagnost

Yes. So there's one thing focusing on for all the verticals, okay? And then I'll talk about what's missing in that [ph]. One thing we're trying to do with all verticals is we're taking the files to databases in the cloud, right? That sounds so simple. It's so easy to say. First thing, our customers have built their entire businesses off of file based workflows. These file store tons of historic and legacy information.

Revit, in particular, is the worst offender it's a big, huge monolithic file. So we have to not only break those files up in the cloud and create granular data, we have to make the customers comfortable that not everything they do is going to result in a file. So that work is going on across all the verticals. And it's a lot of work, it's a heavy lift. Inside each vertical, if you look at incremental investment, it's all about bringing design and make together.

It's all about filling in the cracks between the design processes and the make processes, but doing it in the cloud as much as we possibly can. So in AEC, that's about pre-construction in the cloud and preconstruction planning and preconstruction integration between design -- it's all about connecting those processes between site execution and design through preconstruction planning.

In manufacturing within Fusion land, it's all about building out that advanced design capability. that moves us deeper into what SolidWorks users or Inventory users are looking for. In movies, it's completely different. It's really all about creating a digital pipeline in the cloud that moves assets around and allows reusability of assets.

Phil Winslow

Yes, that's one of the things that struck me because obviously some of your competitors in software, I think, I describe it as sort of like missed the Internet, for lack of a better term, where...?

Andrew Anagnost

Yes, one of them in particular.

Phil Winslow

Exactly, we won't name names. We don't take names. I think everybody knows. But so when you think about sort of the file-less future multiplayer, that's what sort of struck me at AU. It's sort of like you guys been thinking and work on this?

Andrew Anagnost

We've been working on it for a long time. Yes, slowly, slowly, slowly, then suddenly.

Phil Winslow

Yes, it did just suddenly, happened at AU just because this other one where it's like, you guys didn't miss it?

Andrew Anagnost

We didn't miss it, and it's super important that you don't miss it because then you have to play catch up and try to do some kind of Hail Mary, and you're not going to see Autodesk do that. There's no Hail Mary in our future because we've been thinking about the cloud not only as a business model, but as a platform.

Phil Winslow

Exactly yes. And that's one of the things I appreciate, too, where it's like if Justin - Simon, you said this too, where it's like you're just simply redoing what you were doing in a web browser doesn't really actually add any value to anybody...?

Andrew Anagnost

Yes, you actually have to remove something wasteful from the process to incent people to move over. That's why pure browser-based solutions, did it just -- we're basically -- like we have a competitor right now who I admire greatly that's trying to basically rebuild Revit in a browser, it's going to be a colossal failure because nobody needs Revit in a browser. They might think they need retina browser what they really need is the power of the cloud in their design process, which is very different than putting Revit in a browser.

Phil Winslow

Exactly so - yes, I was excited to see those. It was sort of like ha, ha, these things you've been working on, things that they all come to light now. So now - speaking to things you've been working on four years ago, your Autodesk announced plans to acquire PlanGrid and BuildingConnected. Can you just give us an update on just the construction software market? I mean, we talked a little bit just in terms of adoption, but also just the competitive landscape?

Andrew Anagnost

Yes, well it's a competitive market, we like it that way, everybody in construction wants to digitize. They have lots of choices, which keeps, us on our toes. What we did with those acquired technologies is we built Autodesk Build. Autodesk Build is not a patch together hooked together thing it is a, new platform that took technology from all of those applications and use them for what they were good at.

All the mobile technology and Build is based on PlanGrid technology. All of the project management technology is built on what we call BIM 360 Next-Gen. All of the precon and bid technology is based on what we acquired through BuildingConnected. So it's the best of all those things, grew 60% year-over-year in monthly active users – month-over-month - in monthly active users just in this last quarter.

I mean, quarter-over-quarter, not month-over-month, quarter-over-quarter so - really great results. It's kind of the future of our business. In the U.S., highly competitive market, right at the high end, we're clearly the choice for people. As you move low down the market, other competitors have more brand recognition. But we now have our channel selling software out there. And what they're doing is they're going after subverticals.

The channel - you see the channels work a region, right? And inside a region, you're going to have a GC, you're going to have subcontractors and you have specialty contractors. And our channel partners know all of them. So they are our arm for being able to go after the subverticals in this space, which is going to allow us to increase our competitiveness.

Internationally, we don't have - we don't worry about our domestic competitor internationally because there's, European competitors and Asian competitors that are much more significant, and we have strong brand presence there. I think our international expansion is going to go great. It's a highly competitive market in a good way.

But you can see that our design - our make business is growing at twice our design business. And that is with headwinds around legacy systems that we're retiring and all the things associated with that. So we're comfortable where we are, but we want to go faster.

Phil Winslow

All right let's talk about go-to-market for a minute. You mentioned this earlier Flex. What has customer reception been with Flex? And how does Flex enable Autodesk to capture sort of that incremental buyer that you talk about, the existing customer to add a new product, try to buy, et cetera?

Andrew Anagnost

Yes, so Flex was built for three things. The first thing it was built for was as a replacement to multiuser licenses, which is floating licenses on desktop systems. Because there's no - clouds don't float licenses, okay? So that was the first thing because a lot of our customers had occasional users and they wanted to do that. The second thing it was built for was to bring new customers into our ecosystem, that maybe had project-based usage.

Right, of something like, for instance, I'm an AutoCAD user, I use AutoCAD 100% of the time, but 20% of the projects I use require Revit, right? And that was another opportunity. And the third opportunity, frankly, was to provide an occasional use alternative, not to replace multiuser but for small companies out there that maybe need to use Autodesk products 20% of their time. We are - lit up right now on all those cylinders.

And it seems to be behaving pretty much the way we expected. So we're bringing in new customers at the low end of our market is saying, I'll buy that. We have a product that's totally flex-based for the media entertainment space. It's called [My Creative]. You can only buy it as a Flex offering. At the high end the customers have now realized that Flex is a viable alternative to what they used to do with multiuser licenses.

So we're starting to see a little bit of a hockey stick of adoption in that space. And in the middle, we are literally seeing people adding Revit to their existing engagement with Autodesk through a Flex model. It's - I wouldn't go so far as to say Flex eats subscription because it won't. The two are going to coexist, and they're going to coexist nicely. We're going to be a subscription and consumption model. But we've now introduced something that's for the masses. And it's - so far, it's working. It's early days, but so far, it's working.

Phil Winslow

It's working. All right, let's talk about direct sales and digital channel. I mean how, is the direct sales, of general channel become, call it, more important Autodesk, in particularly from like a new customer acquisition perspective?

Andrew Anagnost

Yes. So interestingly enough, the direct business is now roughly a third of our business, okay? Remember, you - probably a little over a third of our business. And you've heard us historically say it was close to 30% of our business. So we've actually grown during the pandemic the percentage of our business is coming in direct, which probably doesn't surprise you, okay? Our fastest-growing channel continues to be our digital channel it grows faster than everything else.

The only reason that percentage is bigger right now is because our channel has grown. It's growing incredibly robustly. And we'll take that growth, because the channel has reached where we don't have. So those businesses are both growing, but we still anticipate that more and more the footprint of direct is going to increase, and we've been seeing it. Our target is still about half of our business to be direct. It will take time, but it's growing quickly. And if the channel grows, too, then that's great.

Phil Winslow

So be it, it's like it's a good problem to have?

Andrew Anagnost

It's a good problem to have. Every channel is growing.

Phil Winslow

Exactly.

Andrew Anagnost

Digital is just growing faster.

Phil Winslow

A little faster, yes a right so last couple of minutes here, obviously, we started this conversation, looking back over - so your tenure over the past five years. Let's say, we're sitting up here again in five years, and by the way, would love to have you back. And yes so what are we going to look back on the...?

Andrew Anagnost

I hope I'm still in the seat.

Phil Winslow

Exactly it's both of us.

Andrew Anagnost

You never know.

Phil Winslow

You never know. It's like suddenly we're both back here in five years, the - but the...?

Andrew Anagnost

It could be coral, five years back at Disney Land.

Phil Winslow

It could bring everybody back and so - but what do you think - we will look back I mean and say, hey, this technology or this trend of this product was, call it, more transformative to Autodesk customers than people thought back in 2022?

Andrew Anagnost

Yes, I think people don't - because it's hard for them to quantify and may be hard for them to understand, they don't understand the power of the new industry clouds and this - the power of connecting design and make together in the cloud. That is actually transformative to our industries. Our industries struggle still, in this day and age, to digitally connect all these processes.

And by moving our customers to these industry clouds by connecting design and make in the cloud and providing kind of high-speed interconnects between these two, we're actually going to change the industry very significantly, and bring more people into the ecosystem. I don't think people understand the disruption - positive disruption that, that's going to create.

And I think when we're sitting here five years from now, we're going to say, wow, I remember I remember 10 years ago, we thought Fusion was like a waste of money and then - and Fusion is great. And we're going to be looking back and saying, these industry clouds are fairly significant. I also think the adjacency penetration that we're going to be driving, there's - we've been driving into infrastructure in a big way.

We've built in - we bought into water, we're building into other parts of infrastructure. There's still an adjacency left that we haven't talked about a lot in its operations, right? And I think five years from now we'll probably be talking about that.

Phil Winslow

Yes. No, I think that break side because I joked about digital twins, where it's like design, how it was built, how is, it sold, how is it operating. It's like actually completing that full life cycle?

Andrew Anagnost

Well, and if you wanted to look at a balanced growing business - right now, design and make has already made our business more resilient and able to grow through shocks. You had to operate on the top of it and you've got three balls that float at different levels during different cycles. So it's.

Phil Winslow

Exactly, exactly but it's hard to do the third if you don't do the first two so...

Andrew Anagnost

Absolutely, absolutely.

Phil Winslow

So first things first, and then this one is on the come. All right, Andrew, thank you for your time.

