ronstik/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Starbucks (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:SBUX) proved the bears wrong, after reporting an excellent FQ4'22 earnings call with notable EPS expansion, despite the tougher YoY comparison and China's Zero Covid Policy. Thereby, explaining the stock's baked-in optimism, with an astounding 8.2% rally in the days after its latest call, significantly aided by another 5.05% jump on 09 November upon the release of the upbeat October CPI report. The latter continues to show an elevated consumer index for Limited Service Meals and Snacks away from home by 0.8% sequentially and 7.1% YoY. In the meantime, inflation for food away from home also displayed a lower inflation rate, triggering sustained consumer demand indeed.

However, the future remains uncertain, due to the mass layoffs witnessed thus far in the tech industry. We will probably find out more upon the release of the November labor market report by early December, potentially triggering further headwinds in discretionary spending ahead. On the other hand, 69.9% of market analysts also predict that the Feds may pivot by the December meeting with a 50 basis points hike, similar to the Bank of Canada's recent moderation. Thereby, pointing to a potential soft landing through 2023.

In the meantime, we prefer to exercise prudence, since the stock market may see further bottom tests ahead, due to the raised terminal rates to over 6%. Consumer spending could soften moving forward, if the inflation rate remains unchecked at these levels. We'll see over the next few quarters.

SBUX Is Expected To Report A Moderate Recovery In Its Margins

SBUX Revenue, Net Income ( in billion $ ) %, EBIT %, and EPS

S&P Capital IQ

Based on its recent FQ4'22 earnings call, Mr. Market has optimistically projected FQ1'23 revenues of $8.75B and net income of $0.88B, indicating excellent YoY growth of 8.7% and 3.5%, respectively, despite the tougher YoY comparison. While its margins and EPS are expected to face further headwinds QoQ and YoY, we are not overly concerned since the latter is relatively in line with FQ1'20 levels of $0.79.

SBUX Cash/ Equivalents, FCF ( in billion $ ) %, Dividends, and Net Debts

S&P Capital IQ

Furthermore, SBUX is expected to report improved Free Cash Flow (FCF) of $0.75B and FCF margins of 8.6% in FQ1'23, indicating excellent recovery thus far. Therefore, expanding the company's liquidity ahead, with analysts expecting another $0.9B in deleveraging by the next quarter despite the sustained dividend payouts.

SBUX Projected Revenue, Net Income ( in billion $ ) %, EBIT %, and EPS

S&P Capital IQ

Furthermore, Mr. Market is convinced about SBUX's forward execution ahead, with similar top and bottom line growth through FY2025, since our previous analysis in September 2022. Naturally, this is mostly attributed to the upbeat October CPI report and the positive FQ4'22 earnings call.

The SBUX management has guided more than decent comparable sales growth in North America by up to 9% in FY2023, against 12% in FY2022, over 20% in the two years of the pandemic, and 6% in FY2019. Its global comp sales are also expected to be up by 9% for FY2023, against 8% in FY2022 and 5% in FY2019. Though its China operations remain in jeopardy due to the uncertain Zero Covid Policy and, most recently, triggering nationwide riots, we reckon that a resolution will soon be here, given the massive impact on the country's GDP growth thus far. We'll see, since things could very well sour as well.

SBUX Projected FCF ( in billion $ ) %, Dividends and Net Debts

S&P Capital IQ

Furthermore, SBUX is expected to further expand its FCF generation moderately through FY2025, though notably moderated from pre-pandemic FCF margins of 12.2%.

Nonetheless, SBUX investors need not fret about its dividend safety, since the management has also guided up to $20B in shareholder returns between dividend payouts and share buybacks over the next three years. Therefore, investors will continue to enjoy dividend growth to $2.49 by 2025, at decent yields of 2.52% based on current stock prices. Or an improved yield of 3.56% for those who had loaded up at rock-bottom levels in May 2022. Excellent indeed, against its 4Y average of 1.89% and sector median of 2.10%.

In the meantime, we encourage you to read our previous article, which would help you better understand its position and market opportunities.

Starbucks: Winter Is Coming

So, Is SBUX Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

SBUX 5Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

SBUX is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 3.73x and NTM P/E of 29.06x, lower than its 5Y mean of 3.95x and 30.33x, respectively. Otherwise, higher than its YTD mean of 3.52x and 26.47x, respectively.

SBUX YTD Stock Price

Seeking Alpha

The SBUX stock is trading at $98.66, down -16.24% from its 52 weeks high of $117.80. Nonetheless, due to the recent optimism, the stock has also massively rallied with a baked-in premium of 44.26% from its 52 weeks low of $68.39. Therefore, maxing out its potential against the consensus price target of $101.47. Due to the minimal margin of safety, we encourage investors to wait for a deeper retracement before adding to their portfolio. The time will come sooner or later, especially since it is uncertain if the Feds will truly pivot this early. If they launch the fifth consecutive 75-basis hike, we will be sure to see another rapid plunge. Thereby, pointing to more short-term volatility ahead.