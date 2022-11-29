FDHY: Worth A Look Vs. HYG And JNK

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
1.45K Followers

Summary

  • FDHY provides exposure to high-yield corporate bonds rated BB and B.
  • Although it has a limited history, the FDHY ETF has performed better than its more well-known peers HYG and JNK.
  • Investors need to be mindful of a potential recession on the horizon.
Document with title junk bond on a table. Selective focus.

designer491

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) provides exposure to high yield bonds. Although it is relatively new and not as well-known as the HYG and JNK ETF, FDHY's historical performance is superior with a 3.1% CAGR return since inception vs. 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively, for the two peer funds. Investors looking for high yield bond ETFs may want to take a closer look at FDHY.

Fund Overview

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF provides exposure to high yield non-investment-grade bonds. The fund has approximately $250 million in assets.

The FDHY ETF uses the ICE BofA BB-B US High Yield Constrained Index as a guide in selecting its investments. The index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index of US dollar denominated corporate debt rated BB or B by the S&P or Moody's.

Portfolio Holdings

FDHY's holdings consist of 282 positions, with the top 10 positions accounting for 19% of the fund (Figure 1). Interestingly, the fund has a small short position in something called "NET OTHER ASSETS".

FDHY holdings

Figure 1 - FDHY holdings (fidelity.com)

The fund has a modified duration of 4.6 years and an average credit rating of BB- (Figure 2).

FDHY average credit rating

Figure 2 - FDHY average credit rating (morningstar.com)

Returns

The FDHY ETF has had a tough 2022, with 1Yr total returns of -12.4% to October 31, 2022, slightly underperforming the benchmark index's -10.9% return (Figure 3). On a 3Yr basis, the fund has returned 1.1% per year vs. 0.1% for the index.

FDHY returns

Figure 3 - FDHY returns (fidelity.com)

Distribution & Yield

FDHY pays a high distribution yield, with a trailing 12-month distribution of $2.44 / share or 5.3% (Figure 4). FDHY's distribution is paid monthly and is variable.

FDHY distribution yield

Figure 4 - FDHY distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

Fees

FDHY's fees are in line with other high yield corporate bond ETFs such as the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) (Figure 5).

FDHY fees vs peers

Figure 5 - FDHY fees vs. peers (Seeking Alpha)

Comparing FDHY To HYG and JNK

Comparing the FDHY ETF to the more well-known HYG and JNK ETF, we can see that FDHY's distribution yield of 5.3% is on par with HYG's 5.1% and JNK's 5.6% (Figure 6).

FDHY has comparable yield to peers

Figure 6 - FDHY has comparable distribution yield relative to peers (Seeking Alpha)

Comparing the three funds using Portfolio Visualizer, FDHY is slightly ahead of its peers (Figure 7) with a 3.1% CAGR return from July 2018 to October 2022 vs. 1.5% for HYG and 1.4% for JNK. Volatility and drawdowns are roughly the same.

FDHY vs. HYG and JNK

Figure 7 - FDHY vs. HYG and JNK (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

Recession Is A Risk

One word of caution regarding the FDHY ETF. If economists and market strategists are correct and a global recession is in store for 2023, then high yield credit funds may still have more downside.

As we can see from Figure 8 below, high yield credit spreads tend to widen dramatically during recessions. The ICE BofA US High Yield Index Option Adjusted Spread tends to peak above 8% vs. current levels of 4.6%. Higher credit spreads equal lower bond prices.

HY credit spreads widen during recessions

Figure 8 - HY credit spreads widen during recessions (St. Louis Fed)

Conclusion

The FDHY ETF provides exposure to high yield bonds rated BB and B. Although it is relatively new and not as well-known as the HYG and JNK ETF, FDHY's historical performance is superior with a 3.1% CAGR return since inception vs. 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively, for the two peer funds. Investors looking for high yield bond ETFs may want to take a closer look at FDHY.

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
1.45K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.