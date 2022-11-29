The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) provides exposure to high yield bonds. Although it is relatively new and not as well-known as the HYG and JNK ETF, FDHY's historical performance is superior with a 3.1% CAGR return since inception vs. 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively, for the two peer funds. Investors looking for high yield bond ETFs may want to take a closer look at FDHY.
The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF provides exposure to high yield non-investment-grade bonds. The fund has approximately $250 million in assets.
The FDHY ETF uses the ICE BofA BB-B US High Yield Constrained Index as a guide in selecting its investments. The index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index of US dollar denominated corporate debt rated BB or B by the S&P or Moody's.
FDHY's holdings consist of 282 positions, with the top 10 positions accounting for 19% of the fund (Figure 1). Interestingly, the fund has a small short position in something called "NET OTHER ASSETS".
The fund has a modified duration of 4.6 years and an average credit rating of BB- (Figure 2).
The FDHY ETF has had a tough 2022, with 1Yr total returns of -12.4% to October 31, 2022, slightly underperforming the benchmark index's -10.9% return (Figure 3). On a 3Yr basis, the fund has returned 1.1% per year vs. 0.1% for the index.
FDHY pays a high distribution yield, with a trailing 12-month distribution of $2.44 / share or 5.3% (Figure 4). FDHY's distribution is paid monthly and is variable.
FDHY's fees are in line with other high yield corporate bond ETFs such as the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) (Figure 5).
Comparing the FDHY ETF to the more well-known HYG and JNK ETF, we can see that FDHY's distribution yield of 5.3% is on par with HYG's 5.1% and JNK's 5.6% (Figure 6).
Comparing the three funds using Portfolio Visualizer, FDHY is slightly ahead of its peers (Figure 7) with a 3.1% CAGR return from July 2018 to October 2022 vs. 1.5% for HYG and 1.4% for JNK. Volatility and drawdowns are roughly the same.
One word of caution regarding the FDHY ETF. If economists and market strategists are correct and a global recession is in store for 2023, then high yield credit funds may still have more downside.
As we can see from Figure 8 below, high yield credit spreads tend to widen dramatically during recessions. The ICE BofA US High Yield Index Option Adjusted Spread tends to peak above 8% vs. current levels of 4.6%. Higher credit spreads equal lower bond prices.
