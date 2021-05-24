This article is born from a repeating request on the comments section of previous articles to compare StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) with PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS). Whilst both businesses are successful Brazilian fintechs that have consistently taken market share from the incumbent big banks in a financial industry that was (is) highly consolidated (and therefore highly profitable), there are a number of differences between StoneCo and PagSeguro, and these must be appreciated before comparing the two companies.
PagSeguro was launched in 2006 as an online payment platform to provide the digital payment infrastructure necessary for e-commerce growth in Brazil for UOL. Founded in 1996, UOL is Brazil's largest Internet content, digital products and services company. In January of 2007 UOL acquired BrPay, a Brazilian electronic payment company that was incorporated into PagSeguro six months later.
The birth of PagSeguro is credited on their website to have given online consumers in Brazil the initial confidence to share their sensitive personal and financial data online, allowing them to shop online easily and safely, such was the brand power of UOL at the time.
In 2013, they expanded from online payments into POS (Point of sales) payments, allowing merchants to receive in-person payments. Focusing primarily on individual entrepreneurs, Micro-Merchants and SMEs, they started selling a range of POS and mobile POS. The devices offered competitive transaction fees and access to their end-to-end digital banking ecosystem, with a free PagBank digital account offered that was similar to a regular checking account.
Their main target markets included underserved clients who had been ignored or underserved by the incumbents, and their digital banking ecosystem serves both consumers and merchants on a single platform.
Once on their platform, merchants can offer consumers 37 cash-in methods, choose to obtain early payment of their card receivables on consumer instalment transactions, and manage their cash balances on the free PagBank digital account, which offers eight cash-out options including wire and peer to peer transfers, QR code payments, bill payments, top up prepaid mobile phone credit, online purchasing through their eWallet, and in-person and online purchases or cash withdrawals using the PagSeguro prepaid and cash cards. PagSeguro primarily makes money from payment processing take rates, working-capital loans to its merchants, and credit card loans to its customers at PagBank
On January 26, 2018, PagSeguro Digital completed its Initial Public Offering. 50,925,642 new shares were offered by PagSeguro Digital and 70,267,746 shares were offered by the controlling shareholder UOL.
When StoneCo was launched in 2012, founders André Street and Eduardo Pontes had already spent over a decade working in the electronic payment and payment processing fields in Brazil. They closed their previous business and built StoneCo with their accumulated know-how, and also stressing the importance of human connection, wanting to be a customer-centric company.
They offered their payment processing technology alongside a terminal, allowing merchants to receive in-person payments. An added innovation was developing hubs in strategically located sites that allowed their target client base of SME merchants, which historically are not regarded as being tech savvy, to gain the comfort of having physical support close by if required. This helped build confidence, and allowed the business to scale quickly. Later this hubs strategy was partially replicated by PagSeguro.
StoneCo continued adding services to their core offering such as banking (yet they do not have a banking licence. They leverage off their banking partner, which we assume is likely Banco Inter, which they have a minority stake in), as well as a growing their software offering that subsequently led to the acquisition of Linx to gain exposure to their technology and retail customer base.
StoneCo describe themselves as providing an end-to-end, cloud-based technology platform for merchants to conduct electronic commerce using in-store, online, and mobile channels. The cloud-based platform helps its clients to connect, facilitate transactions, receive payments, and grow their businesses. The company makes money by charging fees for its services. These include transaction payment processing, prepayment financing, subscription, and equipment rentals. The company's target audience is small- and medium-sized enterprises.
Firstly, both businesses should be congratulated on the success they have achieved, and also on the impact they are making in the Brazilian financial industry. These companies are helping many consumers and businesses that previously had been left unbanked by the banking incumbents. This can create opportunities that previously did not exist for this segment of the economy by providing access to the potential benefits, and obviously risks, of having access to financial tools.
It seems wise to initially focus on their differences, as most references assume the businesses are very similar.
PagSeguro started by focusing on the micro customer segment, an area that previously had been neglected by the incumbent banks. This is a low TPV (total payment volume) per merchant business, but is a higher margin per client segment. These characteristics are reflected in their financials. In recent years it has pushed into larger SME clients, no doubt to attack into StoneCo's core market, and to enjoy the benefits of having higher TPV per client economics.
StoneCo primarily focused on SME (Small to medium enterprises) clients, but in recent years it has pushed into the micro client segment, no doubt to attack PagSeguro's core client base, and to enjoy the higher take rates this client offers. StoneCo also offers payment processing services to larger platform companies and sub acquirers via their key accounts segment. These are clients that offer very large volume at very low take rates. Sub acquirers are now not seen as being a core business, hence key accounts are becoming a smaller share of TPV, though it still remains >20% of total TPV in their Q3'22 results.
Below, we include some selected data to compare PagSeguro with StoneCo.
Some points visible from the above data are:
Whilst STNE and PAGS have been successful in disrupting the consolidated Brazilian financial industry over the last decade, STNE and PAGS have different business models that are reflected in their aggregate financials.
STNE has been more aggressive in growing in different business lines such as software and financial services, whilst PAGS has focused more on financial services. This makes STNE potentially less cyclical, but raises more execution risks, which STNE has suffered over the last two years.
PAGS has steadily but consistently been becoming more profitable and taking market share as it tries to focus on recurring and more profitable customers. However, the financial industry is a cyclical one, and PAGS will therefore tend to be a volatile stock relative to the market, as most financial companies that take credit risk on their balance sheet are. Nevertheless it has shown itself to be a first rate player. Any business that can consistently increase profitability and take market share is a star business. STNE has started to regain its stride in recent quarters and achieved the same successful combination in Q3'22. We believe both can continue to take share and increase profitability as they compete primarily versus the incumbents that have for so long dominated the Brazilian financial landscape.
