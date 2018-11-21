Who Can Survive In Cannabis?

  • How should you build your cannabis portfolio?
  • Jesse Redmond shares his thoughts on MSOs, ETFs and smaller players.
  • Green Thumb resignations, stepping away from Ascend.
  • California, New Jersey and the obligatory SAFE discussion.

Jesse Redmond shares his thoughts on recent Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) resignations, ('a risk I have to live with'), Verano's (OTCQX:VRNOF) broken Goodness Growth (OTCQX:GDNSF) deal, and why he stepped away from Ascend Wellness (OTCQX:AAWH). What makes a good cannabis portfolio, assessing ETFs like NYSEARCA:YOLO, NYSEARCA:MSOS, NYSEARCA:PSDN, and all the others. The California market; why Glass House's (OTC:GLASF) strategy makes sense, selling pressure in The Parent Company (OTCQX:GRAMF) and making it through these brutal losses.

On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and give you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.

