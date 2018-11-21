Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Jesse Redmond shares his thoughts on recent Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) resignations, ('a risk I have to live with'), Verano's (OTCQX:VRNOF) broken Goodness Growth (OTCQX:GDNSF) deal, and why he stepped away from Ascend Wellness (OTCQX:AAWH). What makes a good cannabis portfolio, assessing ETFs like NYSEARCA:YOLO, NYSEARCA:MSOS, NYSEARCA:PSDN, and all the others. California's market; why Glass House's (OTC:GLASF) strategy makes sense, selling pressure in The Parent Company (OTCQX:GRAMF) and making it through these brutal losses.