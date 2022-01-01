thamerpic

During the year, we decide to overweight Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX:ZURVY) in a publication called 'In Uncertain Times, Buy A Swiss Safe Haven'. Here at the Lab, Zurich is a company that we previously covered thanks to a 10-year analysis of its main financial ratio; however, we decided to re-enter the Group for six key takeaways: 1) higher bottom-line marginality, 2) clear improvement in the P&C segment, 3) inflationary benefit in the Farmers division with overweight in the US region, 4) strong Solvency ratio (at the time at 212%), 5) safe heaven country, and 6) limited exposure towards Russia and Ukraine.

Following the Q3 results, we are pretty satisfied with the latest company's development. Aside from the latest two points that we already analyzed, our main takes on the core business significantly improved. Very briefly, Zurich reported an 11% growth in its gross written premiums in the Farmer's division thanks to the MetLife acquisition and higher pricing. These positive results were also recorded in the P&C segment, with premiums up by more than 8%. Regarding Zurich's capital position, the solvency ratio increased by 40ppt from 212% to 252%, confirming the group's financial solidity despite the ongoing challenges in the equity markets.

Zurich insurance financials in a snap

For the above reason, the company presented and announced new targets for the three-year period between 2023-2025. The new plan calls for a return on equity higher than 20%, a compound organic growth in earnings per share of 8% annually, and cumulative cash remittances greater than $13.5 billion, maintaining a Swiss Solvency Test ratio equal to at least 160%. The dividend policy, which consists of a pay-out ratio of approximately 75% of the net profit attributable to shareholders, remains unchanged.

In the last plan, in a period characterized by COVID-19 outbreaks and uncertainty in the equity market following the Ukraine invasion, Zurich's strategy focused on the clients, innovation, and simplification has clearly paid off. The company now intends to further accelerate its strategy to build a clear leadership position in the insurance sector. With the new plan, Zurich aims to "further grow P&C margins and Life business earnings and expect Farmers to maintain mid-single-digit revenue growth rates, continuing its recent trends". Speaking of numbers, with the latest released, Zurich ended its 2022 nine months with P&C gross premiums at $33.5 billion, up 13% on a comparable basis. In the Life business, new business grew 2% to $2.6 billion on a like-for-like basis, with margins of 26.5%. In 2022, the group has also recorded a net increase of approximately 1.1 million in new retail customers. On a negative note, the third quarter was characterized by losses from natural catastrophes, primarily from Hurricane Ian in the United States, for which the company reported a net impact of $550 million before tax. In September, Zurich was notified by US authorities over the sale of PPLI insurance products. A PPLI is a private placement life insurance contract and is usually sold at high net worth individuals. In August, Ron Wyden, a US senator, announced an investigation into Lombard International. In his letters, he presented his concern versus these PPLI contracts which "are being used, without a genuine insurance purpose, to invest in hedge funds and other investments while avoiding billions of dollars in federal taxes". The company, North American Life business, has approximately $11 billion in Unit-Linked products, of which not all will be private placement life insurance (PPLI) contracts. Here at the Lab, we believe that Zurich life products are predominantly protection reserves. Even if, we should be cautious, there was a precedent investigation on the same products. In May 2021, Swiss Life accepted to pay $77.3 million to close this litigation and disclosed to have a total of $1.5 billion of assets in these strategies.

PPLI investigation

Conclusion and Valuation

Here at the Lab, we believe that Zurich's better-than-expected core business evolution will positively influence its stock price performance. Despite the US investigation, the Swiss Life litigation claim was marginal. Going to the valuation, Zurich is trading at a 2023 17.8% RoE, and taking into consideration the new plan, we are confident that the Swiss insurer, following its stands out results, will reach a higher sustainable return on equity. We were already pricing in better company performance, so we decide to leave unchanged our target price set at CHF 475 per share. Risks to our overweight include capital market sensitivity, pricing evolution in P&C and Farmers division, higher legal claims, larger losses in Nat Cat, Swiss franc currency evolution relative to both the euro and the US$, and macroeconomics slowdown.