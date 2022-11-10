Welcome to the nickel miners news for November.
The past month saw higher nickel prices and plenty of very good results and progress from the nickel miners. We also saw General Motors (GM) sign two nickel off-take deals.
As of November 29, the nickel spot price was USD 11.61, higher than USD 10.09 last month. LME shows the price at USD 25,200/tonne. Nickel inventory at the London Metals Exchange [LME] was lower the past month at 52,170 tonnes (52,884 tonnes last month).
Nickel spot price 5 year chart - Current price = USD 11.61/lb.
Sumitomo Metal Mining forecasts (as of Sept. 2022) small nickel deficits for 2022 and 2023 (source, page 11)
Bloomberg forecasts 'battery' nickel demand set to surge over ten fold this decade as the EV boom takes off (2020 chart)
UBS forecasts Year battery metals go into deficit (2021 chart) - Source: UBS courtesy Carlos Vincens LinkedIn
2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, and Copper 2x to 3x
2022 - IEA forecasts 60 new nickel mines needed by 2030
BMI forecasts we need 330+ new EV metal mines from 2022 to 2035 to meet surging demand - 72 new 45,500tpa nickel mines needed by 2035
On October 31 The Financial Times reported:
Indonesia considers Opec-style cartel for battery metals. World's largest nickel producer exploring governance structure similar to that used by oil group.....Indonesia is studying the establishment of an Opec-like cartel for nickel and other key battery metals...... "Indonesia is studying the possibility to form a similar governance structure with regard to the minerals we have, including nickel, cobalt and manganese.".......Indonesia is the world's largest nickel producer, generating 38 per cent of global refined supply.
On November 1 Reuters reported:
EV battery production faces supply chain, geopolitical headwinds - report....original equipment manufacturers' battery-electric and hybrid vehicle sales aspirations will face strong headwinds as they scramble for raw materials, with annual market demand for lithium-ion batteries pegged at about 3.4 Terawatt hours (TWh) by 2030..."Elements such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt do not just magically appear and transform into EV batteries and other components,"...The intermediate steps between excavation of elements and final assembly are a particular choke point, he added...
On November 1 The Business Times reported:
South Korea launches government-backed battery alliance to source key metals...The country, home to major battery makers LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI, and SK Innovation's SK On, is seeking to bolster supply chain stability and metals to become a major player in the field, which is dominated by China....
On November 2 Seeking Alpha reported:
Nickel demand will quadruple by 2050 as electric vehicles boom, BHP exec says....."We anticipate demand for nickel in the next 30 years will be 200% to 300% of the demand in the previous 30 years," said Jess Farrell, BHP's [BHP] asset president of Nickel West.
On November 8 Bloomberg reported:
Democrats supercharged EV investment while they had the chance...... More than $13 billion of investment in battery raw material production and battery and EV manufacturing has been announced in the less than three months since Biden signed the IRA into law on Aug. 16. Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz almost immediately sealed agreements to secure mining and refining resources from America's neighbor to the north. Honda and Toyota earmarked almost $7 billion worth of EV battery plant investments within two days of one another. An Australian development company started up the first US cobalt mine in three decades. BMW said it would spend $1.7 billion expanding its South Carolina SUV factory, and that its battery supplier would build a new plant nearby.
Democrats supercharged EV investment. Battery manufacturing being the main winner so far (Source: Bloomberg)
On November 10 KoreaJoongAng Daily reported:
Posco Chemical finishes largest cathode plant in world. Posco Chemical finished construction of the world's largest cathode plant in Gwangyang, South Jeolla, to become a major player in the fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) battery industry. The 165,203-square-meter plant has 90,000 tons of annual capacity, which is enough to make batteries for 1 million EVs. That is the world's largest facility in terms of cathode production, Posco Chemical said. Made of lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese, cathode materials account for 40 percent of the production cost of an EV battery.
On November 11 BloombergBNN reported:
Ford, GM in talks with Posco on investing in battery metal hubs. Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., and Stellantis NV are in talks with South Korea's Posco Chemical Co. about potentially investing in plants producing electric-vehicle battery materials in North America, according to people familiar with the matter. The factories would make cathode-active or anode materials...
On November 13 CBS News reported:
U.S. military weighs funding mining projects in Canada amid rivalry with China. Canadian companies told they qualify under Defense Production Act...The United States military has been quietly soliciting applications for Canadian mining projects that want American public funding through a major national security initiative.
On November 16 Benchmark Mineral Intelligence reported:
How can the world meet Elon Musk's 300 TWh battery capacity target? The world will need to increase battery production thirty-fold from today's levels...Production of lithium ion batteries will need to increase from 0.6 TWh a year to 20 TWh by 2050...That would require a twenty-fold increase in lithium supply to 12 million tonnes of lithium LCE and a similar increase in nickel sulphate to 8 million tonnes. Cobalt supply would have to increase by five times to 1 million tonnes of cobalt sulphate, and manganese by over twenty-fold to 2.5 million tonnes of manganese sulphate, according to Moores.
On November 17 Bloomberg reported: "LME steps up scrutiny of nickel trading as prices swing wildly."
On November 29 Bloomberg Law reported:
LME says it saved nickel market from $20 billion 'Death Spiral'....The London Metal Exchange has defended its controversial decision to cancel billions of dollars of nickel trades in March as necessary to avoid a $20 billion margin call that would have sent the market into a "death spiral" and threatened the exchange's own survival.
Vale plans a US$1.7B Voisey's Bay expansion plan to boost their nickel production. Construction began in 2018 and is expected to be complete by 2022. You can read more here.
On November 18 Reuters reported:
GM aims to lower EV battery cost, locks up supply deal with Vale... Under a long-term supply agreement, Vale Canada will provide GM with battery-grade nickel sulfate, a key ingredient in battery cathodes, from a proposed plant in Becancour, Quebec...The Vale deal, which kicks in the second half of 2026, will supply GM with enough refined nickel for up to 350,000 EVs a year...Vale has existing agreements to supply nickel to Tesla and Ford Motor Co, as well as Swedish battery startup Northvolt.
On November 1, Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel provides update in relation to loan participation notes due 2025."
BHP's Nickel West (includes the Mt Keith nickel mine in Australia) has a Measured and Indicated Resource of 4.1Mt contained nickel with a Total Resource contained nickel of 6.3Mt, with an average grade of 0.58% Ni in sulphide ore. Nickel West produced 80 kt of nickel in FY 2020. Stage 1 production of the Kwinana Nickel Refinery is aimed to be 100ktpa nickel sulphate.
On November 18, BHP Group announced:
"OZ Minerals board intends to recommend BHP's revised proposal.....BHP has submitted a revised non-binding indicative proposal to the Board of OZ Minerals Limited (OZL) to acquire 100% of OZL by way of a scheme of arrangement for a cash price of A$28.25 per OZL share (the Revised Proposal)."
BHP's Nickel West operations
On October 28, Glencore announced: "Third quarter 2022 production report." Highlights include:
"Production highlights
Other matters
Glencore production figures and 2022 guidance (source)
On November 3, Glencore announced: "Glencore Energy resolves investigations by UK. £280,965,092.95 financial penalty..."
On November 23, Glencore announced:
Metals Acquisition Corp (MTAL) and Glencore agree to amend terms to acquire CSA (Cobar) Mine in transaction valued at US$1.1 billion...MAC is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
On November 13, Jinchuan Group announced:
Operational update for the nine months ended 30 September 2022; and profit warning..... the Group expects to record a decrease in profit attributable to shareholders of the Company for the year ending 31 December 2022 (the "Year") in the range between US$1 million to US$10 million...
On November 8, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced:
FY2022 capital expenditure and total investment plan... Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (SMM) plans a total 132.1billion yen of capital expenditures, on a consolidated basis during the 2022 fiscal year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023). The total investment represents a 105% increase from that of FY2021.
On November 8, Seeking Alpha reported:
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. press release (OTCPK:SMMYY): 1H GAAP EPS of ¥433.31. Revenue of ¥710.63B (+18.8% Y/Y).
On November 15, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced:
Sumitomo Metal Mining published integrated report 2022‐explaining initiatives aimed at the achievement of our long-term vision with the Theme of Change.....
On November 17, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "FY2022 2nd quarter progress of business strategy."
On October 27, Anglo American announced: "Q3 2022 production report..... Nickel production decreased by 4%, primarily due to lower grades."
On October 27, Eramet announced: "Eramet: Turnover up 34% in Q3 2022." Highlights include:
On November 2, Sherritt International announced: "Sherritt reports strong third quarter results and provides details of its Moa JV expansion program." Highlights include:
Selected Q3 2022 Developments
Expansion Project Update
On November 14, Sherritt International announced:
Sherritt amends and extends its previously announced offers on receipt of support from significant noteholders to tender $30 million of secured notes.
On October 31, IGO Limited announced:
Quarterly report period ended 30 September 2022. IGO delivers improved quarter on quarter financial performance with record sales revenue and EBITDA. Record Group underlying EBITDA of $398M, up 54% QoQ, following record quarterly NPAT from TLEA. Full year production and cash cost guidance maintained for Nickel and Lithium businesses. Increased TLEA dividend paid to IGO of $106M for the Quarter. Net debt reduced to $396M following $194M underlying free cash flow and $220M repayment of revolving credit facility.
Panoramic's Savannah mine and mill has a forecast life of mine average annual production rate of 10,800t of nickel, 6,100t of copper and 800t of cobalt metal contained in concentrate.
No news for the month.
On October 31, Nickel Industries Limited announced:
Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 30 September 2022. Record nickel production of 20,275 tonnes underpins EBITDA from operations of US$55.5m.
On November 15, Nickel Industries Limited announced:
Oracle Nickel Project produces first NPI and strong start to nickel matte production at Hengjaya Nickel Project.
No news for the month.
Owns the Kambalda Nickel Operations (includes the Cassini nickel sulphide mine), just south of Kambalda in Western Australia. First nickel concentrate production began in Q2 2022.
On October 28, Mincor Resources announced: "Initial ore reserve for golden mile underpins 58% increase in ore reserves at northern operations, extending mine life...Highlights include:
On October 28, Mincor Resources announced:
Quarterly activities report for the period ended30September2022. Ramp-up of Kambalda nickel operations underway with new mining fronts set to come on stream in the December 2022 quarter; golden mile success adds to ore reserves and mine life....Cash at bank of A$54.8 million at quarter-end.
First Quantum Minerals [TSX:FM] (OTCPK:FQVLF), Franco/Nevada [TSX:FNV], MMG [HK:1208], South32 [ASX:S32], Lundin Mining [TSX:LUN], Nickel Asia Corporation [PSE:NIKL] (OTC:NIKAY), Platinum Group Metals' [TSX:PTM] (PLG).
Horizonte is developing its 100% owned Araguaia Nickel Project (Araguaia) as Brazil's next major ferronickel mine.
On November 3, Horizonte Minerals Plc announced: "Electro-mechanical contract Awarded for the Araguaia Nickel Project, Brazil." Highlights include:
On November 11, Horizonte Minerals Plc announced: "Quarterly financial results for the three months ended 30 September 2022."
Highlights for the period:
Post-period highlights
On November 21, Horizonte Minerals Plc announced:
Horizonte minerals plc secures renewable long-term power for its Araguaia Nickel Project in Brazil locking in a 30% discount to the feasibility study power cost.
On October 28, Poseidon Nickel announced: "EIS grant awarded for Lake Johnston nickel drilling and lithium review underway." Highlights include:
On October 28, Poseidon Nickel announced: "Quarterly report 30 September 2022." Highlights include:
Black Swan Feasibility Study
Corporate
On November 21, Poseidon Nickel announced: "Positive Black Swan feasibility study." Highlights include:
Tamarack is a high grade nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, USA, with considerable exploration upside. Talon Metals owns a 51% project share, with potential to further earn-in to a 60% share by 2026.
On November 7, Talon Metals announced: "Talon Metals Announces $32.5 million bought deal public offering."
On November 11, Talon Metals announced:
Talon Metals reports results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Talon Metals Corp. ("Talon" or the "Company") (TSX:TLO) reported net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 of $0.5 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of foreign currency gains offset by administration expenses and stock option compensation....
On November 16, Talon Metals announced: "Talon Metals announces closing of $37 million bought deal public offering....."
No news for the month.
Owns the West Musgrave nickel-copper project in Western Australia as well as several other mines.
On November 14, OZ Minerals announced: "MHP study demonstrates high quality product and value uplift for West Musgrave." Highlights include:
On November 18, OZ Minerals announced: "OZ Minerals receives revised proposal at $28.25 per share from BHP and provides access to due diligence." Highlights include:
The Revised Proposal of A$28.25 per share represents:
The Cathedrals, Stricklands and Investigators nickel-copper discoveries (at Mt Alexander) are located on E29/638, which is held in joint venture by Western Areas Limited (25%) and St George (75%). St George is the Manager of the Project with Western Areas retaining a 25% non-contributing interest in the Project (in regard to E29/638 only) until there is a decision to mine.
On October 31, St George Mining Ltd. announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ended 30 September 2022." Highlights include:
Mt Alexander Project - Nickel-Copper-PGEs
On October 31, Queensland Pacific Metals announced: "September 2022 quarterly report." Highlights include:
On October 31, Queensland Pacific Metals announced: "Quarterly activities/appendix 5B cash flow report."
On November 4, Queensland Pacific Metals announced: "Federal Government approvals received for TECH Project." Highlights include:
On November 15, Premium Nickel Resources Corporation announced:
Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. reports assay results from underground exploration drift grab samples and additional assays on historic core samples from 100% owned Selkirk Mine in Botswana.....20 samples collected over a distance of 95 meters, averaging 0.49% nickel, 0.50% copper, 0.02% cobalt, 0.16 g/t platinum, 0.74 g/t palladium, 0.046 g/t gold, including: Sample TD00829 grading 2.34% nickel, 0.20% copper, 0.13% cobalt, 0.568 g/t platinum, 2.44 g/t palladium, and 0.011 g/t gold
On November 15, Premium Nickel Resources Corporation announced: "Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. clarifies prior news release....."
On November 21, Premium Nickel Resources Corporation announced: "Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. announces CAD $7 million bridge loan."
On November 8, Canada Nickel Company announced: "Canada Nickel announces improvements to accelerated CO2 capture process."
Investors can view a CEO video here, or a CEO interview here on Trend Investing.
On October 28, Ardea Resources announced: "Quarterly operations report for the quarter ended 30 September 2022." Highlights include:
Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP)
Exploration - WA Nickel Sulphide Emu Lake
Corporate
On November 16, Ardea Resources announced: "Kalgoorlie Nickel Projectmetallurgical update - Mineralized neutralizer."
On November 22, Ardea Resources announced:
Eastern Goldfields Projects exploration update.....With the expansion of the technical team during 2022, we are now able to give these opportunities the exploration effort they warrant. The initial step has been to retain highly regarded consultants CSA to complete a review of our full Eastern Goldfields tenement portfolio for LCT and REE opportunities, in conjunction with internal assessments of nickel sulphide potential....."
On November 24, Ardea Resources announced: "Ardea completes knp esg accreditation from independent leading global platform."
Centaurus Metals is an Australian-based minerals exploration company focused on the near-term development of the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project, in Northern Brazil.
On November 10, Centaurus Metals Limited announced: "Jaguar Mineral Resource soars to 108.0mt @ 0.87% Ni for 938,500 tonnes of contained nickel metal." Highlights include:
On October 26, Widgie Nickel announced: "Scoping study highlights potential of Armstrong Mine." Highlights include:
On October 31, Widgie Nickel announced: "September 2022 quarterly Report."
On November 21, Widgie Nickel announced: "Upgrade to Armstrong Mineral Resource." Highlights Include:
On November 8, Sama Resources announced: "Sama reports on five drill holes with high-grade intercepts from the Samapleu deposit, located in the Ivory Coast, West Africa." Highlights include:
On November 28 Power Nickel announced:
Power Nickel extends high-grade nickel mineralization at Nisk. Recent assay results from the current drill program at the Nisk deposit continue to return high-grade Ni-Cu- Co sulfide and PGE mineralization.
• Significant results from this batch of assays include:
• 25.86m @ 1.17% Ni, 0.80% Cu, 0.08% Co, 1.46 ppm Pd and 0.23 ppm Pt (PN-22-009)...
Mineralization intercepted 150m below the deepest known intercepts
• Drilling is to be extended by another 7,500 m to 10,000 m in Q1 2023.
Investors can view the company presentation here and a recent Trend Investing CEO interview here.
On November 14, The Metals Company announced:
NORI and Allseas lift over 3,000 tonnes of polymetallic nodules to surface from planet's largest deposit of battery metals, as leading scientists and marine experts continue gathering environmental data."
On November 14, The Metals Company announced: "The Metals company provides Q3 corporate update." Highlights include:
Artemis Resources [ASV:ARV], Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ], Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], Cassini Resources [ASX: CZI] (OTC:CSSQF), Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. [CSE:NICO] (OTCQB:NICLF), Electra Battery Materials [TSXV:ELBM] (ELBMF), Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], Flying Nickel Mining Corp. [TSXV:FLYN], FPX Nickel [TSXV:FPX], Grid Metals Corp [TSXV:GRDM], Go Metals [CSE:GOCO] (OTCPK:GOCOF), Huntsman Exploration [TSXV:HMAN] (OTCPK:BBBMF), Inomin Mines [TSXV:MINE], Jervois Global Limited [ASX:JRV] (OTCQX:JRVMF), New Age Metals [TXV:NAM], Nickel Creek Platinum [TSX:NCP] (OTCQX:NCPCF), Nordic Nickel Limited [ASX:NNL], Pancontinental Resources Corporation [TSXV:PUC], Polymet Mining [TSX:POM], Renforth Resources [CSE:RFR] (OTCQB:RFHRF), Rox Resources [ASX:RXL], S2 Resources (ASX:S2R), Stillwater Critical Minerals [TSXV:PGE] (OTCQB:PGEZF), Sunrise Energy Metals [ASX:SRL] (OTCQX:SREMF), Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:NILI] [FRA:DJ5C] (OTCPK:NILIF), Talisman Mining Ltd. [ASX:TLM], Tartisan Nickel Corp. [CSE:TN] (OTCQX:TTSRF), Transition Metals [TSXV:XTM], URU Metals Ltd. [LSE:URU] [GR:NVRA], Wall Bridge Mining [TSX:WM], and Zeb Nickel Corp. [TSXV:ZBNI] (OTCQB:ZBNIF).
Note: Some of the above companies are covered in the Cobalt monthly news.
Nickel spot prices were higher the last month and the LME inventory was lower.
Highlights for the month were:
As usual, all comments are welcome.
