Welcome to the nickel miners news for November.

The past month saw higher nickel prices and plenty of very good results and progress from the nickel miners. We also saw General Motors (GM) sign two nickel off-take deals.

Nickel price news

As of November 29, the nickel spot price was USD 11.61, higher than USD 10.09 last month. LME shows the price at USD 25,200/tonne. Nickel inventory at the London Metals Exchange [LME] was lower the past month at 52,170 tonnes (52,884 tonnes last month).

Nickel spot price 5 year chart - Current price = USD 11.61/lb.

Nickel demand v supply charts

Sumitomo Metal Mining forecasts (as of Sept. 2022) small nickel deficits for 2022 and 2023 (source, page 11)

Bloomberg forecasts 'battery' nickel demand set to surge over ten fold this decade as the EV boom takes off (2020 chart)

UBS forecasts Year battery metals go into deficit (2021 chart) - Source: UBS courtesy Carlos Vincens LinkedIn

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, and Copper 2x to 3x

2022 - IEA forecasts 60 new nickel mines needed by 2030

BMI forecasts we need 330+ new EV metal mines from 2022 to 2035 to meet surging demand - 72 new 45,500tpa nickel mines needed by 2035

Nickel Market News

On October 31 The Financial Times reported:

Indonesia considers Opec-style cartel for battery metals. World's largest nickel producer exploring governance structure similar to that used by oil group.....Indonesia is studying the establishment of an Opec-like cartel for nickel and other key battery metals...... "Indonesia is studying the possibility to form a similar governance structure with regard to the minerals we have, including nickel, cobalt and manganese.".......Indonesia is the world's largest nickel producer, generating 38 per cent of global refined supply.

On November 1 Reuters reported:

EV battery production faces supply chain, geopolitical headwinds - report....original equipment manufacturers' battery-electric and hybrid vehicle sales aspirations will face strong headwinds as they scramble for raw materials, with annual market demand for lithium-ion batteries pegged at about 3.4 Terawatt hours (TWh) by 2030..."Elements such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt do not just magically appear and transform into EV batteries and other components,"...The intermediate steps between excavation of elements and final assembly are a particular choke point, he added...

On November 1 The Business Times reported:

South Korea launches government-backed battery alliance to source key metals...The country, home to major battery makers LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI, and SK Innovation's SK On, is seeking to bolster supply chain stability and metals to become a major player in the field, which is dominated by China....

On November 2 Seeking Alpha reported:

Nickel demand will quadruple by 2050 as electric vehicles boom, BHP exec says....."We anticipate demand for nickel in the next 30 years will be 200% to 300% of the demand in the previous 30 years," said Jess Farrell, BHP's [BHP] asset president of Nickel West.

On November 8 Bloomberg reported:

Democrats supercharged EV investment while they had the chance...... More than $13 billion of investment in battery raw material production and battery and EV manufacturing has been announced in the less than three months since Biden signed the IRA into law on Aug. 16. Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz almost immediately sealed agreements to secure mining and refining resources from America's neighbor to the north. Honda and Toyota earmarked almost $7 billion worth of EV battery plant investments within two days of one another. An Australian development company started up the first US cobalt mine in three decades. BMW said it would spend $1.7 billion expanding its South Carolina SUV factory, and that its battery supplier would build a new plant nearby.

Democrats supercharged EV investment. Battery manufacturing being the main winner so far (Source: Bloomberg)

On November 10 KoreaJoongAng Daily reported:

Posco Chemical finishes largest cathode plant in world. Posco Chemical finished construction of the world's largest cathode plant in Gwangyang, South Jeolla, to become a major player in the fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) battery industry. The 165,203-square-meter plant has 90,000 tons of annual capacity, which is enough to make batteries for 1 million EVs. That is the world's largest facility in terms of cathode production, Posco Chemical said. Made of lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese, cathode materials account for 40 percent of the production cost of an EV battery.

On November 11 BloombergBNN reported:

Ford, GM in talks with Posco on investing in battery metal hubs. Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., and Stellantis NV are in talks with South Korea's Posco Chemical Co. about potentially investing in plants producing electric-vehicle battery materials in North America, according to people familiar with the matter. The factories would make cathode-active or anode materials...

On November 13 CBS News reported:

U.S. military weighs funding mining projects in Canada amid rivalry with China. Canadian companies told they qualify under Defense Production Act...The United States military has been quietly soliciting applications for Canadian mining projects that want American public funding through a major national security initiative.

On November 16 Benchmark Mineral Intelligence reported:

How can the world meet Elon Musk's 300 TWh battery capacity target? The world will need to increase battery production thirty-fold from today's levels...Production of lithium ion batteries will need to increase from 0.6 TWh a year to 20 TWh by 2050...That would require a twenty-fold increase in lithium supply to 12 million tonnes of lithium LCE and a similar increase in nickel sulphate to 8 million tonnes. Cobalt supply would have to increase by five times to 1 million tonnes of cobalt sulphate, and manganese by over twenty-fold to 2.5 million tonnes of manganese sulphate, according to Moores.

On November 17 Bloomberg reported: "LME steps up scrutiny of nickel trading as prices swing wildly."

On November 29 Bloomberg Law reported:

LME says it saved nickel market from $20 billion 'Death Spiral'....The London Metal Exchange has defended its controversial decision to cancel billions of dollars of nickel trades in March as necessary to avoid a $20 billion margin call that would have sent the market into a "death spiral" and threatened the exchange's own survival.

Nickel Company News

Producers

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Vale plans a US$1.7B Voisey's Bay expansion plan to boost their nickel production. Construction began in 2018 and is expected to be complete by 2022. You can read more here.

On November 18 Reuters reported:

GM aims to lower EV battery cost, locks up supply deal with Vale... Under a long-term supply agreement, Vale Canada will provide GM with battery-grade nickel sulfate, a key ingredient in battery cathodes, from a proposed plant in Becancour, Quebec...The Vale deal, which kicks in the second half of 2026, will supply GM with enough refined nickel for up to 350,000 EVs a year...Vale has existing agreements to supply nickel to Tesla and Ford Motor Co, as well as Swedish battery startup Northvolt.

Norilsk Nickel (LSX: MNOD) (OTCPK:NILSY)

On November 1, Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel provides update in relation to loan participation notes due 2025."

BHP Group [ASX:BHP] (NYSE:BHP)

BHP's Nickel West (includes the Mt Keith nickel mine in Australia) has a Measured and Indicated Resource of 4.1Mt contained nickel with a Total Resource contained nickel of 6.3Mt, with an average grade of 0.58% Ni in sulphide ore. Nickel West produced 80 kt of nickel in FY 2020. Stage 1 production of the Kwinana Nickel Refinery is aimed to be 100ktpa nickel sulphate.

On November 18, BHP Group announced:

"OZ Minerals board intends to recommend BHP's revised proposal.....BHP has submitted a revised non-binding indicative proposal to the Board of OZ Minerals Limited (OZL) to acquire 100% of OZL by way of a scheme of arrangement for a cash price of A$28.25 per OZL share (the Revised Proposal)."

BHP's Nickel West operations

BHP Group

On October 28, Glencore announced: "Third quarter 2022 production report." Highlights include:

"Production highlights

"Own sourced nickel production of 81,600 tonnes was 10,500 tonnes (15%) higher than the comparable 2021 period, reflecting Koniambo operating both production lines in 2022 and stable Murrin Murrin operations, compared to a multi-week shutdown for scheduled maintenance in the base period, partially offset by lower production at INO due to strikes at Raglan and Nikkelverk."

Other matters

"Following the exceptionally strong marketing performance in the first half of the year, we currently expect a significantly reduced, but still above-average second-half contribution, likely exceeding $1.6 billion, being the top end of the pro-rated long-term EBIT guidance range of $2.2 to $3.2 billion p.a."

Glencore production figures and 2022 guidance (source)

On November 3, Glencore announced: "Glencore Energy resolves investigations by UK. £280,965,092.95 financial penalty..."

On November 23, Glencore announced:

Metals Acquisition Corp (MTAL) and Glencore agree to amend terms to acquire CSA (Cobar) Mine in transaction valued at US$1.1 billion...MAC is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Jinchuan Group [HK:2362]

On November 13, Jinchuan Group announced:

Operational update for the nine months ended 30 September 2022; and profit warning..... the Group expects to record a decrease in profit attributable to shareholders of the Company for the year ending 31 December 2022 (the "Year") in the range between US$1 million to US$10 million...

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On November 8, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced:

FY2022 capital expenditure and total investment plan... Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (SMM) plans a total 132.1billion yen of capital expenditures, on a consolidated basis during the 2022 fiscal year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023). The total investment represents a 105% increase from that of FY2021.

On November 8, Seeking Alpha reported:

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. press release (OTCPK:SMMYY): 1H GAAP EPS of ¥433.31. Revenue of ¥710.63B (+18.8% Y/Y).

On November 15, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced:

Sumitomo Metal Mining published integrated report 2022‐explaining initiatives aimed at the achievement of our long-term vision with the Theme of Change.....

On November 17, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "FY2022 2nd quarter progress of business strategy."

Anglo American [LSX:AAL] (OTCPK:AAUKF)

On October 27, Anglo American announced: "Q3 2022 production report..... Nickel production decreased by 4%, primarily due to lower grades."

On October 27, Eramet announced: "Eramet: Turnover up 34% in Q3 2022." Highlights include:

"Turnover of €1.3bn1, up 34% from Q3 2021, including a +6% volume effect, a +17% price effect and a +11% currency effect.

Continued Group debt reduction with a very high level of liquidity.

Very good operational performance of the Group's main mining activities in Q3 2022, with a very favorable positioning in the 1st quartile of the cash cost curve of the industry: +15% in manganese ore volumes sold externally in Gabon. +9% in nickel ore volumes produced in Indonesia and +23% sold externally.

2022 Outlook: Production volume targets confirmed or revised up, except at SLN, with a positive intrinsic performance over the year. Acceleration of the selling prices decline in Q4: Ferronickel price at a level well below the LME nickel price, with the latter expected at $25,000/t for the year according to the consensus.

In a persisting inflationary context and factoring in the decreasing selling prices, forecast EBITDA revised slightly down to around €1.5bn4 for 2022 (versus around €1.6bn previously)."

Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF)[TSX:S]

On November 2, Sherritt International announced: "Sherritt reports strong third quarter results and provides details of its Moa JV expansion program." Highlights include:

Selected Q3 2022 Developments

"Sherritt had earnings from operations and joint venture for the quarter of $21.3 million, compared to a loss of $10.8 million in the same period in the prior year driven by higher nickel and fertilizer sales volume and realized prices and by the timing of maintenance between the two periods....

Sherritt's adjusted net earnings from continuing operations(1) was $13.9 million, or $0.03 per share for the quarter compared to an adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $13.4 million, or $(0.03) per share in Q3 2021....

Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the quarter was $37.4 million compared to $17.6 million in Q3 2021....

Sherritt's share of finished nickel and cobalt production at the Moa Joint Venture (Moa JV) was 4,443 tonnes and 419 tonnes, respectively....

Net direct cash cost (NDCC)(1) at the Moa JV was US$6.76/lb compared to US$4.53/lb in Q3 2021..."

Expansion Project Update

"With the signing of the Cuban receivables agreements, Sherritt's Board approved US$50 million (100% basis) as the next phase of the Moa JV expansion plan......

With the previously approved Slurry Preparation Plant [SPP] project, the estimated total cost of the two phases of the expansion is approximately US$77 million (100% basis).

The second phase will focus on expanding mixed sulphide precipitate [MSP] intermediate production and consist of the completion of the Leach Plant Sixth Train and Fifth Sulphide Precipitation Train, and construction of additional acid storage capacity at Moa.

Upon completion of the SPP, which is still expected in early 2024, and the second expansion phase at the end of 2024, the total increase in MSP is estimated at 20% of current production or 6,500 tonnes of contained metal....

Sherritt estimates that two thirds of the increased production will be processed into finished nickel and cobalt fully utilizing the current refinery capacity to process the Moa feed, and the remaining could be sold as MSP....."

On November 14, Sherritt International announced:

Sherritt amends and extends its previously announced offers on receipt of support from significant noteholders to tender $30 million of secured notes.

IGO Limited [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY) (formerly Independence Group)

On October 31, IGO Limited announced:

Quarterly report period ended 30 September 2022. IGO delivers improved quarter on quarter financial performance with record sales revenue and EBITDA. Record Group underlying EBITDA of $398M, up 54% QoQ, following record quarterly NPAT from TLEA. Full year production and cash cost guidance maintained for Nickel and Lithium businesses. Increased TLEA dividend paid to IGO of $106M for the Quarter. Net debt reduced to $396M following $194M underlying free cash flow and $220M repayment of revolving credit facility.

Panoramic Resources [ASX:PAN] (OTCPK:PANRF)

Panoramic's Savannah mine and mill has a forecast life of mine average annual production rate of 10,800t of nickel, 6,100t of copper and 800t of cobalt metal contained in concentrate.

No news for the month.

Nickel Industries Limited [ASX:NIC] (OTCPK:NICMF)

On October 31, Nickel Industries Limited announced:

Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 30 September 2022. Record nickel production of 20,275 tonnes underpins EBITDA from operations of US$55.5m.

On November 15, Nickel Industries Limited announced:

Oracle Nickel Project produces first NPI and strong start to nickel matte production at Hengjaya Nickel Project.

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. [TSXV:NKL] [GR:3JC]

No news for the month.

Mincor Resources [ASX:MCR] (OTCPK:MCRZF)

Owns the Kambalda Nickel Operations (includes the Cassini nickel sulphide mine), just south of Kambalda in Western Australia. First nickel concentrate production began in Q2 2022.

On October 28, Mincor Resources announced: "Initial ore reserve for golden mile underpins 58% increase in ore reserves at northern operations, extending mine life...Highlights include:

"Initial Ore Reserve for the Golden Mile (LN04a) Surface of 475,000 tonnes @ 2.6% Ni for 12,500 Ni tonnes, increasing Ore Reserves for the Northern Operations by 58%....

Diamond drilling continues to target extensions on the Golden Mile, with significant programs scheduled over the remainder of FY23."

On October 28, Mincor Resources announced:

Quarterly activities report for the period ended30September2022. Ramp-up of Kambalda nickel operations underway with new mining fronts set to come on stream in the December 2022 quarter; golden mile success adds to ore reserves and mine life....Cash at bank of A$54.8 million at quarter-end.

Other nickel producers

First Quantum Minerals [TSX:FM] (OTCPK:FQVLF), Franco/Nevada [TSX:FNV], MMG [HK:1208], South32 [ASX:S32], Lundin Mining [TSX:LUN], Nickel Asia Corporation [PSE:NIKL] (OTC:NIKAY), Platinum Group Metals' [TSX:PTM] (PLG).

Nickel juniors

Horizonte Minerals Plc [TSX:HZM] [AIM:HZM]

Horizonte is developing its 100% owned Araguaia Nickel Project (Araguaia) as Brazil's next major ferronickel mine.

On November 3, Horizonte Minerals Plc announced: "Electro-mechanical contract Awarded for the Araguaia Nickel Project, Brazil." Highlights include:

".....The award of the Electro-Mechanical contract takes the level of committed spend over US$400m as part of the Araguaia development."

On November 11, Horizonte Minerals Plc announced: "Quarterly financial results for the three months ended 30 September 2022."

Highlights for the period:

"A number of key construction contracts including industrial civil works and main power line awarded for Araguaia.

Critical path items advancing in line with the schedule, including furnace shell arrival on site and furnace concrete block foundations set.

Araguaia Nickel Project approved as a Strategic Minerals Project by the Brazilian Government.

Feasibility Study Contract Awarded to Wood plc for Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt Project.

No lost time injuries recorded to date, with over 482,000 hours worked.

Maintained a strong cash position of US$131 million at 30 September 2022, prior to any debt draw down and completion of recently announced fund raise."

Post-period highlights

"Closing of US$80 million fundraise for the construction of the Araguaia nickel project ("Araguaia" or the "Project").

Contracts totaling in excess of US$400 million awarded to-date....

Araguaia construction running in line with project execution schedule."

On November 21, Horizonte Minerals Plc announced:

Horizonte minerals plc secures renewable long-term power for its Araguaia Nickel Project in Brazil locking in a 30% discount to the feasibility study power cost.

Poseidon Nickel [ASX:POS] (OTC:PSDNF)

On October 28, Poseidon Nickel announced: "EIS grant awarded for Lake Johnston nickel drilling and lithium review underway." Highlights include:

"....The grant will co-fund 50% of drilling and mobilization costs up to a maximum of $180,000.

Lithium opportunities at Lake Johnston are being reviewed after approaches by third parties.

Previous rock chip sampling of pegmatites identified Li2O mineralization towards the northeast of the Lake Johnston tenement package indicating prospectivity for lithium."

On October 28, Poseidon Nickel announced: "Quarterly report 30 September 2022." Highlights include:

Black Swan Feasibility Study

"Material improvement in anticipated concentrate quality and salability through utilizing the existing Silver Swan ball mill to regrind the rougher concentrate prior to the production of final concentrate.

Repeatable locked-cycle flotation tests incorporating regrinding demonstrates production of a smelter grade concentrate with up to 17% Ni, < 6% MgO and a Fe:MgO ratio of 5:1.

Additional metallurgical testwork incorporating regrinding is underway to further optimize the concentrate nickel grade versus recovery and to maximize the nickel payability.

1.1Mtpa Bankable Feasibility Study on track to be completed during the December quarter with the feasibility study base on utilizing the full 2.2Mtpa milling capacity continuing in parallel."

Corporate

"Strong offtake interest with improved indicative terms received as a result of the improved concentrate specifications....

Cash and investments were $7.4 million at 30 September 2022."

On November 21, Poseidon Nickel announced: "Positive Black Swan feasibility study." Highlights include:

"Poseidon is on track to become Australia's next nickel sulphide concentrate producer following positive Feasibility Study outcomes.

Feasibility Study shows that mining and processing 1.1Mtpa of feed from Black Swan could deliver free cash flows of $333 million with a pre-tax NPV8 of $248 million and IRR 103% at the current Australian dollar nickel price.

Combined Black Swan Ore Reserves1 are 3.5Mt averaging 1.0% Ni for ~35kt Ni contained nickel....

Estimated C1 unit cost of ~US$4.50/lb and All in Sustaining Costs of ~US$4.90/lb (Ni in concentrate before smelter deductions).

Existing infrastructure means a low pre-production capex of ~$50 million compared to a greenfields operation, which includes $38 million for refurbishment of the Black Swan concentrator.

Significant carried forward tax losses of up to $187 million could be utilized.

ESG focus embedded into the Feasibility Study process, carbon emissions reduced compared to 2018 Feasibility Study by using grid power.

The Company is progressing discussions with potential offtake and financing partners to achieve Final Investment Decision (FID).

Feasibility Study on the 2.2Mtpa ore feed option to produce rougher concentrate is well advanced and due for completion during first half 2023.

Assuming FID is made during first half 2023 (whether based on a 1.1Mtpa or 2.2Mtpa mill feed), concentrate production could commence in early 2024 taking advantage of the strong nickel price environment."

Talon Metals [TSX:TLO] (OTCPK:TLOFF) Tamarack - (JV with Rio Tinto)

Tamarack is a high grade nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, USA, with considerable exploration upside. Talon Metals owns a 51% project share, with potential to further earn-in to a 60% share by 2026.

On November 7, Talon Metals announced: "Talon Metals Announces $32.5 million bought deal public offering."

On November 11, Talon Metals announced:

Talon Metals reports results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Talon Metals Corp. ("Talon" or the "Company") (TSX:TLO) reported net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 of $0.5 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of foreign currency gains offset by administration expenses and stock option compensation....

On November 16, Talon Metals announced: "Talon Metals announces closing of $37 million bought deal public offering....."

Garibaldi Resources [TSXV:GGI] [GR:RQM] [LN:OUX6] (OTCPK:GGIFF)

No news for the month.

OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF)

Owns the West Musgrave nickel-copper project in Western Australia as well as several other mines.

On November 14, OZ Minerals announced: "MHP study demonstrates high quality product and value uplift for West Musgrave." Highlights include:

".....Potential to be significantly value accretive; Net Present Value ~$250 - $460 million on capital of ~$310 million and IRR ~20% to 27%.

Progression to Feasibility Study to be considered in parallel with potential strategic partner process (minority interest) - strong interest to date: Process generating potential value accretive opportunities beyond West Musgrave."

On November 18, OZ Minerals announced: "OZ Minerals receives revised proposal at $28.25 per share from BHP and provides access to due diligence." Highlights include:

The Revised Proposal of A$28.25 per share represents:

"An enterprise value for OZ Minerals of A$9.6 billion.

A 49.3% premium to OZ Minerals' undisturbed closing share price of A$18.92 per share on 5 August 2022.

A 59.8% premium to OZ Minerals' undisturbed 30-day volume weighted average price of A$17.67 per share as at 5 August 2022.

A 13.0% increase compared to the Initial Proposal of A$25.00 per share."

St George Mining Ltd. [ASX:SGQ] [GR:SOG]

The Cathedrals, Stricklands and Investigators nickel-copper discoveries (at Mt Alexander) are located on E29/638, which is held in joint venture by Western Areas Limited (25%) and St George (75%). St George is the Manager of the Project with Western Areas retaining a 25% non-contributing interest in the Project (in regard to E29/638 only) until there is a decision to mine.

On October 31, St George Mining Ltd. announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ended 30 September 2022." Highlights include:

Mt Alexander Project - Nickel-Copper-PGEs

"Geophysical program...has generated multiple targets for nickel-copper-PGE mineralization.

Five mid to late-time conductors (P1, P2, P3, P4 and P5) identified within an area extending approximately 700m x 400m and commencing approximately 200m below surface....

Diamond drilling of nickel targets planned to commence in early November."

Queensland Pacific Metals [ASX:QPM] (OTCPK:QPMLF)

On October 31, Queensland Pacific Metals announced: "September 2022 quarterly report." Highlights include:

"Feasibility study on track for Q4 release, aiming for November.

TECH Project approvals in the final stages of process - on track to be obtained in Q4.

Subsequent to quarter end, watershed investment and offtake agreement executed with General Motors.

Offtake agreement incorporates both initial Stage 1 of the TECH Project and also Stage 2, demonstrating growth potential of QPM.

Strong political engagement and endorsement from both Federal and State governments."

On October 31, Queensland Pacific Metals announced: "Quarterly activities/appendix 5B cash flow report."

On November 4, Queensland Pacific Metals announced: "Federal Government approvals received for TECH Project." Highlights include:

"Key milestone achieved - Australian Federal Government approval to construct and operate the TECH Project.

Approval conditions are in line with what is expected for a project of this nature and will not cause any significant impact to how QPM plans to construct and operate."

Premium Nickel Resources Corporation [TSXV:PNRL]

On November 15, Premium Nickel Resources Corporation announced:

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. reports assay results from underground exploration drift grab samples and additional assays on historic core samples from 100% owned Selkirk Mine in Botswana.....20 samples collected over a distance of 95 meters, averaging 0.49% nickel, 0.50% copper, 0.02% cobalt, 0.16 g/t platinum, 0.74 g/t palladium, 0.046 g/t gold, including: Sample TD00829 grading 2.34% nickel, 0.20% copper, 0.13% cobalt, 0.568 g/t platinum, 2.44 g/t palladium, and 0.011 g/t gold

On November 15, Premium Nickel Resources Corporation announced: "Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. clarifies prior news release....."

On November 21, Premium Nickel Resources Corporation announced: "Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. announces CAD $7 million bridge loan."

Canada Nickel Company [TSXV:CNC](OTCQX:CNIKF)

On November 8, Canada Nickel Company announced: "Canada Nickel announces improvements to accelerated CO2 capture process."

Investors can view a CEO video here, or a CEO interview here on Trend Investing.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF)

On October 28, Ardea Resources announced: "Quarterly operations report for the quarter ended 30 September 2022." Highlights include:

Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP)

"Wood Engineering engaged to conduct a Feasibility Study to consolidate all previous KNP Preliminary Feasibility Studies.

Work commenced on updating the KNP Goongarrie Hub Ore Reserve.

Multiple Strategic Partner proposals continue to be received, with several site visits completed in addition to reciprocal meetings at overseas corporate offices.

During September, Ardea attended the 2022 Australia India Business Exchange Critical Minerals delegation arising out of the recent Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement.

During October, Ardea attended the Austrade Korea Critical Minerals delegation.

Continuing discussions with multiple Export Credit Agencies (ECAs) and debt/equity advisors.

Engagement with stakeholders continues with "Team Ardea" active at Critical Minerals and ECA events throughout Australia and overseas.

Sterilization drilling for the plant site is complete with 76 holes for2,043m drilled, results awaited.

Digbee has been retained to define set of frameworks to assess and disclose ESG metrics.

Life Cycle Assessment reporting commenced with sustainability consultancy Minviro.

Two water bores were drilled with low salinity reservoir identified, and a large hydrogeology drill program planned to test targets at Siberia.

Lake Ecology study commenced."

Exploration - WA Nickel Sulphide Emu Lake

"Ardea completed four diamond drill holes for 2,368.5m during the Quarter, including DHEM surveys on all holes. Every drill hole intersected nickel sulphide mineralization and demonstrated the potential for both high grade massive nickel sulphides and disseminated nickel sulphides......"

Corporate

"Ardea remains debt free, with a tight capital structure and had $19M cash-at-bank, at the end of the September 2022 Quarter.

Strong cash position leaves the Company well-funded throughout FY23 to deliver the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS), continue Nickel Sulphide and Critical Mineral exploration within KNP tenure."

On November 16, Ardea Resources announced: "Kalgoorlie Nickel Projectmetallurgical update - Mineralized neutralizer."

On November 22, Ardea Resources announced:

Eastern Goldfields Projects exploration update.....With the expansion of the technical team during 2022, we are now able to give these opportunities the exploration effort they warrant. The initial step has been to retain highly regarded consultants CSA to complete a review of our full Eastern Goldfields tenement portfolio for LCT and REE opportunities, in conjunction with internal assessments of nickel sulphide potential....."

On November 24, Ardea Resources announced: "Ardea completes knp esg accreditation from independent leading global platform."

Centaurus Metals Limited [ASX:CTM] (OTCQX:CTTZF)

Centaurus Metals is an Australian-based minerals exploration company focused on the near-term development of the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project, in Northern Brazil.

On November 10, Centaurus Metals Limited announced: "Jaguar Mineral Resource soars to 108.0mt @ 0.87% Ni for 938,500 tonnes of contained nickel metal." Highlights include:

"...The mineralization remains open both at depth and locally along plunge and strike, with significant potential to continue to grow the MRE.

The Company is well funded with $47 million cash and no debt (September 2022)."

Widgie Nickel [ASX:WIN]

On October 26, Widgie Nickel announced: "Scoping study highlights potential of Armstrong Mine." Highlights include:

"Widgie completes maiden scoping study at the Armstrong deposit (13.2kt Ni) which demonstrates attractive economics within Widgie's overall Global Resources (168kt Ni).

Armstrong Mineral Resource supports a potentially profitable mining outcome exploiting between 500,000 t and 560,000 t @ 1.9% Ni (9.4kt Ni and 10.4kt Ni) from shallow mining depths of between 80 m and 300 m below surface.

Conversion of Armstrong Resource to Production Target considered in the Scoping Study ranges from 71-79%, highlights the robust economics of the Armstrong Resource.

Scoping Study assessed a simple decline access mining operation from the existing Armstrong Open Pit with two mining methods considered: a top-down conventional open stoping method leaving rock pillars and conservative bottom-up stoping method using cemented and loose rock fill as a base case.

Mining contemplates exploitation of the entire resource over a 27 to 33 month schedule.

At current spot assumptions of $US22,000/t Ni and AUD/USD exchange rate of 0.63 Armstrong lights up: Free Cash flows between $67.8 and $68.7 million. Maximum cash drawdown of $20.3 million....

Widgie Board approves advancement to Full Feasibility Study and pre-production dewatering activities."

On October 31, Widgie Nickel announced: "September 2022 quarterly Report."

On November 21, Widgie Nickel announced: "Upgrade to Armstrong Mineral Resource." Highlights Include:

"Infill drilling has successfully confirmed robustness of the mineralization interpretation and estimation.

Indicated Resources increased to 630kt @ 1.8% Ni for 11,500t Ni, with 98% of the resource now within the higher confidence Indicated category (previously 83%).

New resource now quantifies Palladium + Platinum + Gold (3E) endowment with Au (0.2g/t), Pd (0.4g/t) and Pt (0.2g/t) = 0.8g/t 3E. (contained metal equating to 4,100oz Au, 8,300oz Pd and 4,100oz Pt)..."

Sama Resources [TSXV: SME] [GR;8RS] (OTCPK:SAMMF)

On November 8, Sama Resources announced: "Sama reports on five drill holes with high-grade intercepts from the Samapleu deposit, located in the Ivory Coast, West Africa." Highlights include:

"Hole S-325 intersected a total of 241 meters of mineralization including 11.90 meters grading 0.50% nickel, 1.50% copper. Individual samples are grading 13.30% copper, 4.89% copper, 2.18% copper and 2.25% nickel.

Hole S-321 intersected 57 meters of mineralization grading 0.25% nickel including 3.05 meters at 1.12% nickel, 0.69% copper and 1.43 gpt palladium."

Power Nickel [TSXV:PNPN] (OTCQB:CMETF)

On November 28 Power Nickel announced:

Power Nickel extends high-grade nickel mineralization at Nisk. Recent assay results from the current drill program at the Nisk deposit continue to return high-grade Ni-Cu- Co sulfide and PGE mineralization. • Significant results from this batch of assays include: • 25.86m @ 1.17% Ni, 0.80% Cu, 0.08% Co, 1.46 ppm Pd and 0.23 ppm Pt (PN-22-009)... Mineralization intercepted 150m below the deepest known intercepts • Drilling is to be extended by another 7,500 m to 10,000 m in Q1 2023.

Investors can view the company presentation here and a recent Trend Investing CEO interview here.

The Metals Company (TMC)

On November 14, The Metals Company announced:

NORI and Allseas lift over 3,000 tonnes of polymetallic nodules to surface from planet's largest deposit of battery metals, as leading scientists and marine experts continue gathering environmental data."

On November 14, The Metals Company announced: "The Metals company provides Q3 corporate update." Highlights include:

"Net loss of $27.9 million and loss per share of $0.12 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Total cash on hand of approximately $66.9 million at September 30, 2022.

The Company believes that existing cash will be sufficient to fund operations for at least the next twelve months, past the July 2023 date targeted by the International Seabed Authority (ISA) as the date for the final adoption of the exploitation regulations for the industry."

Other juniors

Artemis Resources [ASV:ARV], Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ], Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], Cassini Resources [ASX: CZI] (OTC:CSSQF), Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. [CSE:NICO] (OTCQB:NICLF), Electra Battery Materials [TSXV:ELBM] (ELBMF), Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], Flying Nickel Mining Corp. [TSXV:FLYN], FPX Nickel [TSXV:FPX], Grid Metals Corp [TSXV:GRDM], Go Metals [CSE:GOCO] (OTCPK:GOCOF), Huntsman Exploration [TSXV:HMAN] (OTCPK:BBBMF), Inomin Mines [TSXV:MINE], Jervois Global Limited [ASX:JRV] (OTCQX:JRVMF), New Age Metals [TXV:NAM], Nickel Creek Platinum [TSX:NCP] (OTCQX:NCPCF), Nordic Nickel Limited [ASX:NNL], Pancontinental Resources Corporation [TSXV:PUC], Polymet Mining [TSX:POM], Renforth Resources [CSE:RFR] (OTCQB:RFHRF), Rox Resources [ASX:RXL], S2 Resources (ASX:S2R), Stillwater Critical Minerals [TSXV:PGE] (OTCQB:PGEZF), Sunrise Energy Metals [ASX:SRL] (OTCQX:SREMF), Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:NILI] [FRA:DJ5C] (OTCPK:NILIF), Talisman Mining Ltd. [ASX:TLM], Tartisan Nickel Corp. [CSE:TN] (OTCQX:TTSRF), Transition Metals [TSXV:XTM], URU Metals Ltd. [LSE:URU] [GR:NVRA], Wall Bridge Mining [TSX:WM], and Zeb Nickel Corp. [TSXV:ZBNI] (OTCQB:ZBNIF).

Note: Some of the above companies are covered in the Cobalt monthly news.

Conclusion

Nickel spot prices were higher the last month and the LME inventory was lower.

Highlights for the month were:

Indonesia considers OPEC-style cartel for battery metals.

South Korea launches government-backed battery alliance to source key metals.

BHP says - "We anticipate demand for nickel in the next 30 years will be 200% to 300% of the demand in the previous 30 years."

Democrats supercharged USA EV investment with US$13b of investments announced so far, led by battery manufacturing.

Posco Chemical finishes largest cathode plant in world. Ford, GM in talks with Posco on investing in battery metal hubs.

U.S. military weighs funding mining projects in Canada amid rivalry with China.

LME says it saved nickel market from $20 billion "Death Spiral."

GM locks up supply deal with Vale from H2, 2026.

BHP revises and ups offer to A$28.25 per OZL share to buy 100% of OZ Minerals Limited.

Eramet: Turnover up 34% in Q3 2022.

IGO delivers improved quarter on quarter financial performance with record sales revenue and EBITDA.

Mincor Resources: Initial Ore Reserve for the Golden Mile (LN04a) Surface of 475,000 tonnes @ 2.6% Ni for 12,500 Ni tonnes.

Horizonte Minerals: Araguaia Nickel Project construction running in line with project execution schedule. Secures renewable long-term power.

Poseidon Nickel: Positive Black Swan Feasibility Study pre-tax NPV8 of $248m, IRR 103%. Existing infrastructure means a low pre-production capex of ~$50m.

St George Mining Mt Alexander Project geophysical program has generated multiple targets for nickel-copper-PGE mineralization.

Queensland Pacific Metals TECH Project signs off-take agreement with General Motors. Federal Government approvals received for TECH Project.

Jaguar Mineral Resource soars to 108.0mt @ 0.87% Ni for 938,500 tonnes of contained nickel metal.

Widgie Nickel: Scoping study highlights potential of Armstrong Mine. Indicated Resources increased to 630kt @ 1.8% Ni for 11,500t Ni.

Power Nickel extends high-grade nickel mineralization at Nisk. Drills 25.86m @ 1.17% Ni, 0.80% Cu, 0.08% Co, 1.46 ppm Pd and 0.23 ppm Pt.

NORI and Allseas lift over 3,000 tonnes of polymetallic nodules to surface from planet's largest deposit of battery metals.

As usual, all comments are welcome.