Sundry Photography

Thesis

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is a founder-led, high-quality, best-in-class business that is supported by enduring secular tailwinds. It improved operating earnings since its debut in 2019 and continued to post outstanding performance through the first two years of the pandemic and even through the bearish 2022. Due to macroeconomic factors beyond its control, the company reported lower YoY growth in Q3 2023 fiscal year, and expects slower growth in the next quarter, and investors reacted to that negatively. Even at the lower growth rate, CRWD is still capable of providing significant upside from the current price of $109 at the time of writing. This knee-jerk reaction that resulted in a 19% decline overnight presents an opportunity to accumulate a long-term position in a best-of-breed cybersecurity company.

In the following, I shall briefly touch on the following reasons for staying invested in CRWD:

Leadership

Sell essential products that are well-received

Strong fundamentals

I will expend more "ink" discussing the concerns that led to the sell-off and consider the valuation:

Is the decline in growth reflective of the company's fundamentals or could it be something else?

How does the declining growth rate affect its valuation?

Let's get the discussion rolling. I would love to hear more from you in the comments section too, whether you are for or against investing in this company.

Excellent leadership

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is led by co-founder and CEO George Kurtz. This is a CEO who founded another cybersecurity company Foundstone prior and successfully sold it to McAfee. At McAfee, he first became the senior vice president and general manager of risk management before being promoted to worldwide Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President.

Glassdoor

Later in 2011, George Kurtz, Gregg Marston (the former Chief Financial Officer at Foundstone), and Dmitri Alperovitch co-founded CrowdStrike. According to the company website:

CrowdStrike was founded in 2011 to reinvent security for the cloud era. Realizing that the nature of cybersecurity problems had changed but the solutions had not, we built our CrowdStrike Falcon platform to detect threats and stop breaches. With our Falcon platform, we created the first multi-tenant, cloud native, intelligent security solution capable of protecting workloads across on-premise, virtualized, and cloud-based environments running on a variety of endpoints such as laptops, desktops, servers, virtual machines, and Internet of Things, or IoT, devices. We offer 22 cloud modules on our Falcon platform via a SaaS model that spans multiple large security markets, including corporate endpoint security, cloud security, managed security services, security and IT operations, threat intelligence, identity protection and log management.

From the 93% approval rating on Glassdoor and from his bio, it is clear George has the technical background and necessary experience to lead this company.

Sell essential products that are well-received

The company is still reporting strong growth numbers for revenue, and subscription ARR (Annual recurring revenue) in the latest quarter.

CRWD Q3 2023 10-Q CRWD Q3 2023 10-Q

CrowdStrike has 22 modules that customers can choose from, and that allows the sales team to upsell and cross-sell these modules. And this strategy to increase revenue is working.

In 2021's 10-K (pg 63), the company was measuring the percentage of subscription customers with multiple cloud module subscriptions of 4, 5 and 6 or more modules. In the latest quarter's presentation slides, CRWD is already breaking out the percentage of these customers adopting up to 7 modules or more.

4 modules (or more) 5 modules (or more) 6 modules (or more) 7 modules (or more) Q4 FY2022 69% 57% 34% Q3 FY2023 60% 36% 21% Click to enlarge

Data extracted from CRWD 10-Ks

That increasing in modules subscription is indicative of the stickiness and effectiveness of the products. That also explains how CRWD is keeping the dollar-based retention rates at a healthy level above the 120% benchmark, and how they are able to secure an expanding customer base (537 of the global 2000, 69 of the Fortune 100, 258 of the Fortune 500, 15 of the top 20 U.S. banks).

CRWD Q3 2023 10-Q

Strong fundamentals

CRWD is far from a struggling business and far from being in danger of going bust. It has sufficient cash and cash equivalents alone to handle the next 16 months without needing to tap into its credit facility. In addition, the operating cash flow has been increasing at a healthy rate. I look at operating cash flow because the amount of cash generated by a company's normal business operations tells me whether a company is generating sufficient positive cash flow to maintain and grow its operations; if insufficient it may require external financing for capital expansion.

The operating cash flow for the past 12 months is already sufficient to pay off 40.9% of its current liabilities, double 2020's figure. That is of course not at 100% so I will be keeping a close eye on that figure as it has remained stagnant for the past three years at around 40% to 42%.

Author's

Segue

We have discussed some of the reasons for investing (or staying invested) in CRWD. There are many others that I did not talk about, such as a strong secular tailwind, being best-in-breed, has a huge TAM, etc., because that is not why you are here. Investors get interested in a company's past but invest in its future. What was discussed in the earlier parts of this article were all in the past. The future seems less bright at the moment.

Take for instance sales growth rate. CRWD has been growing sales rapidly over the last five years. However, the table below shows a declining sales growth rate.

Fastgraph showing CRWD Sales CAGR

That is not all. In Q3 FY 2023, subscription customers were up 44% yoy. That is impressive! However, when compared to Q3 FY 2022 when subscription customers grew at a blistering 75%, 44% represents a much slower rate of growth. Furthermore, the company has guided for a lower ARR growth rate of 30% for FY 2024.

Of course, when more than 69% of Fortune 100 companies, 51.6% of Fortune 500 companies, 75% of the largest banks in U.S., and 90% of U.S. state governments are already CRWD's customers, there are only so many more new customers to find. I expect to see more upselling and cross-selling of modules from existing customers to grow revenues, which may result in smaller revenue growth but higher dollar-based net retention rate as the products get more and more integrated within organisations and CIOs are less likely to change to a different vendor.

Is the decline in growth reflective of the company's fundamentals or could it be something else?

Growth is a double-edged sword in the current derisking environment because growth itself is no longer sufficient to warrant a premium valuation; anything less than sustained growth is bound to be punished.

Take for instance Cloudflare (NET). In the most recent earnings report, Cloudflare generated adjusted earnings per share of $0.06 on revenue of $253.9 million that grew 47% year-over-year, surpassing $1 billion in annualized revenue. Yet the share price fell after that announcement because analysts suggested the performance was not strong enough to justify the stock's valuation. Citi said the results had "insufficient oomph for this multiple," while Morgan Stanley noted revenue growth was less than 50% and fell short of expectations. Yep, 47% revenue growth is not enough.

Another example would be Zscaler (ZS). Its shares jumped nearly 14% on 9 September after it reported Q4 results that topped expectations and issued strong guidance that Wedbush Securities said was a "key" for investors.

Analyst Dan Ives, who has an outperform rating on Zscaler, noted that billings growth of 57% year-over-year was "the star of the show" and its guidance was a relief for investors. The share price has fallen more than 30% since then from the high of $193 to $127 at the time of writing. And it will be interesting to see how investors react to ZS's earnings, due on 1 December 2022.

In my opinion, such responses are more reflective of the level of caution investors have towards growth stocks after a bruising 2022. The situation has long moved past the grow-at-any-price, to show-me-the-money. And the dicey thing with CRWD is it is kind of in-between these two places. Although it is a company that is growing not just revenue but also growing operating cash flow, it is not reporting positive GAAP earnings just yet. If non-cash expenses like stock-based compensation were to be discounted, CRWD would actually be generating $0.40 a share.

In light of how investors reacted to reports from Cloudflare and Zscaler, it's no wonder investors reacted negatively to cautionary remarks from CRWD's management. In the CRWD Q3 2023 conference call, CFO Burt Podbere said,

As George mentioned, even though we entered Q3 with a record pipeline, we are expecting the elongated sales cycles due to macro concerns to continue, and we are not expecting to see the typical Q4 budget flush given the increased scrutiny on budgets. While we do not provide net new ARR guidance given the current macro uncertainty, we believe it is prudent to assume that Q4 net new ARR will be below Q3 by up to 10%. Looking into FY 2024, assuming an approximately 10% year-over-year headwind in the first half of the year on net new ARR, and for the full year, net new ARR would be roughly flat, to modestly up year-over-year. This would imply a low 30s ending ARR growth rate and a subscription revenue growth rate in the low to mid-30s for FY 2024.

A 30% ARR growth rate sounds like a lot but for a company that just reported a 54% ARR year-on-year growth, 30% represents a 44% decline. There is no way to spin this - a 44% decline is not good.

How does the declining growth rate affect its valuation?

PE is not a useful way to value a company like CRWD at its current growth stage, so I will be looking at its valuation from a few angles, as well as consider the views of professional analysts.

Using Comparative Valuation: The peer-group comparison is imperfect as not all cybersecurity companies operate in the same field. For instance, Cloudflare also provides security by protecting Internet properties from malicious activity like DDoS attacks, malicious bots, and other intrusions, while CrowdStrike is famous for its next-generation endpoint protection as well as threat intelligence and incident response initiatives. Having said that, this comparative valuation gives a starting point for some meaningful comparison. When CRWD is compared against its peers using price-to-sales ratio, CRWD is expensive.

I believe that best-of-breed companies like CRWD and ZS deserve a premium. The question is: How much premium?

Seeking Alpha

In his 30 November 2022 note, Morningstar's analyst Malik Ahmed Khan wrote:

We are lowering our fair value estimate for narrow-moat CrowdStrike to $156 from $196 after the company reported third-quarter financial results below our estimates coupled with weak guidance for the upcoming quarter. While last quarter remained strong despite the macroeconomic headwinds, this quarter painted a different picture for CrowdStrike, with longer sales cycles and the firm's net new annual recurring revenue, or ARR, coming in lighter than expected. While we continue to view CrowdStrike as a leader in endpoint security we expect elevated macroeconomic uncertainty to weigh down on the company's results for the next few quarters. Despite our fair value revision, we think CrowdStrike is trading at a discount with overly punitive damage inflicted on the firm's share price as investors have fled technology companies.

Analyst Saket Kalia from Barclays lowered the price target to $155 from $180, noted that the sharp decline makes the stock more "investable," especially when taking into account its annual recurring revenue guidance and 30% free cash flow margins in fiscal 2024. In the note to her clients, she reaffirmed her belief that CRWD remains an investable name as the #1 vendor in corporate endpoint which is the top area of security investment according to Barclay's recent CIO survey.

Using Price-Free-Cash Flow: I agree with their fair value estimates. Assuming CRWD were to grow its ARR at around the 30% rate and assuming operating cash flow would then grow at the same rate as the ARR, and assuming CRWD trades at its usual Price-to-operating-cashflow of 29.77, CRWD could be probably worth $155.71, a 42.85% upside in a year's time from the current price of $109.

Fastgraph

Using Price-to-Sales: To adopt a more conservative stance, I also considered a more bearish scenario where derisking continues, and CRWD misses the 30% growth rate as some investors continue to lose confidence.

I input a lower 20% sales growth scenario (lower than management's 30% ARR growth rate), slashed CRWD's normal price-to-sales (TTM) ratio from its historical value of 17.34 (forward P/S is 14.42) to 12.5 to postulate a scenario when price continues to fall in response to CRWD achieving a lower 20% sales growth rate, and I get $115.03, which is around the same as the current price, indicating to me that pessimism has been already priced in at the current price of $109, and there is a decent margin of safety to enter at $109.

Fastgraph

And this $115.03 fair value in a bearish scenario will be close to the fair value assigned by investment firm Stifel's analyst Brad Reback, who lowered the price target to $120 from $225, changing the rating from a buy to a hold.

Conclusion

Every investor (or trader) should have a blueprint. Every stock should have a place in one's portfolio, each fulfilling a certain role. The following diagram represents how I think about my portfolio, and CRWD falls in the Alpha Champion category because of its growth rate (I discuss this paradigm with examples in an earlier article).

Author's Portfolio Paradigm

I invested in CRWD because its past performance showed me the wonderful achievements this founder did with this company, growing it from one that generated $118 million in 2018 to $1.834 billion in 2022, a 15x increase in just four years. Even more amazing is the growth in operating cash flow from a loss of $58 million in 2018 to $743 million in 2022, proving that the business model is working and scalable.

And now, due to macroeconomic conditions beyond its control, enterprise spending slows and ARR subscriptions are forecasted to slow as well. Those do not spell the end for the company. In fact, even at the slower growth rate, there is still upside. I agree with Morningstar's analyst that CrowdStrike is trading at a discount with overly punitive damage. That just creates opportunities for long-term investors to invest with a larger margin of safety in a best-in-class company operating in an industry that is supported by enduring secular tailwinds.