Inflation is Going to Ease (in 2023)

Unlike Europe, where energy is the most dominant aspect of rising prices, US inflation is mostly driven by demand and supply (i.e. strong economy), calling for the central bank to be restrictive until they kill consumers' appetite to purchase.

But here's a friendly reminder: Nothing lasts forever, and high inflation is no different (even if this time is different... ).

(That's the difference between short term and long/er term. Over time, things tend to flatten/smoothen out, no matter how bumpy the road has been.)

JPMorgan Quant Inflation Indicator suggests that indeed, prices are likely to rise at a slower rate, providing some relief from inflationary pressure over the coming months.

Here are some additional indications supporting the "inflation must ease" narrative:

Delivery times are falling like a rock, helping to reduce supply chain constraints as well as some of the inflationary forces that initially arose as a result of these very same disruptions.

With shipping costs falling around the world, the Baltic dry index is close to fully reverting back to pre-COVID levels.

This is another positive sign that some drivers of freight, cost-push, inflation are dwindling.

And if we add to the Baltic Freight Index chart two more gauges - CPI Y/Y and Commodities - you can clearly see why inflation "must" move down sooner (2023) rather than later (beyond 2023).

Remember how high food prices have risen? That's history now, with food deflation not out of question for the year ahead.

(Who would have believed that only a few months back?)

Yet, Fed won't back off tightening so quickly

The Fed is willing to sacrifice a lot, including putting the US into a recession, in order to ensure the inflation genie is back in the bottle.

Powell won't save the US stock market until this goal is achieved, and that also goes through a much weaker job market.

Until we see weakness there (higher jobless claims, higher unemployment rate, lower nonfarm payrolls, etc.) we should expect more (monetary) pain to come.

The Conference Board US Leading Economic Index ("LEI," comprising 10 economic indicators) just posted its fourth-consecutive negative reading (on a Y/Y basis).

Last month reading was -0.8% vs expectations for "only" a -0.4% decline.

This index has successfully predicted each and every recession over the past (at least) 60 years.

Moreover, we now see eight consecutive monthly contractions for the LEI, consistent with prior recessionary economic behavior (Note that although the eight-month streak in 2006 happened fairly early, relative to the start of a recession, it did essentially precede the GFC recession).

Systematic stress (=a measure of volatility across various money market gauges) is on the rise, approaching levels we haven't seen since the COVID crash.

The 10-2 UST spread continues to make new cycle lows.

At -70 bps (this morning) an upcoming recession looks like a (near-) certainty, and you already know that the bond market (hardly) ever fails when it comes to accurately predicting recessions.

It wasn't too long ago when Fed' Powell described the forward 3-month T-bill curve as having 100% (accurate) explanation/forecasting power.

If this still holds true, we have a maximum of 18 months before the first rate cut.

Goldman Sachs expects Fed Funds to rise as high as 5.25% in 2023.

Only once something big enough breaks, the Fed (and other central banks) will start making a U-turn, but we're not there yet.

TIPS of the Iceberg

TIPS = Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.

"TIPS pay a fixed rate of interest every six months until they mature. Because we pay interest on the adjusted principal, the amount of interest payment also varies. You can hold a TIPS until it matures or sell it before it matures." - (Source)

First and foremost, it's important to note/disclose that we don't hold TIPS, we didn't hold TIPS, and we don't intend to hold TIPS. Why so? Because in spite of the protection they provide against inflation, there are additional (greater) considerations (when buying bonds) that are far more important. For example::

Monetary Policy (tightening/easing)

Forward expected rates (based on Fed Funds Rate futures)

Yield Curve (current and expected)

Duration

Spreads (Do they compensate enough for the risk at a given moment?)

It's enough to look at how TIPS have performed this year, when inflation has accelerated to >8%, to understand that inflation protection is nice to have, but not enough to base your decision on.

I mean, if during a historical surge in inflation TIPS deliver negative total returns, what's the point of holding these instruments!?

Y-Charts

Moreover, what's the edge of TIPS over regular bonds when they perform very much in-line with regular bond ETFs?

Let's take the long-duration PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS ETF (LTPZ) which is down 31% YTD (total return basis), and compare it to normal (non-inflation protected) popular long-duration bond ETFs:

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon US Trs ETF (ZROZ): -39%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT): -30%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bd ETF (VCLT): -25%

SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Corp Bd ETF (SPLB): -25%

iShares 10+ Year Invmt Grd Corp Bd ETF (IGLB): -25%

Again, no added value for the inflation protection whatsoever.

Even high yield bonds have performed more or less in-line with the average TIPS ETF, so how exactly do investors benefit from the (alleged) better quality and safety of the latter!?

Y-Charts

Time to Dump TIPS

Many investors hold onto the perception that TIPS have outperformed in recent years thanks to the Fed's monetary policy (zero interest rates and asset purchases) until March 2022, as well as the rising inflation since 2Q/2021.

Bloomberg

Let's check if this perception has legs.

FY 2021: Inflation accelerating from <2% to >7%

How did TIPS perform? Positive, though quite muted, returns.

Y-Charts

As a matter of fact, the "golden era" of TIPS was very short, spanning from Mar. 18, 2021 to Nov. 9, 2021. Less than eight months of relative excess returns. Well, sort of...

Y-Charts

Why do we say "sort of?" Because if you compare TIPS' performance to other assets, it turns out that the "relative excess returns" only refer to 2021 TIPS vs long-term TIPS, surely not against other assets.

Think about it: 2021 was a dream year for TIPS: Near-zero rates, super low yields, easing monetary policy, growing economy, soaring inflation, and no dark clouds in the sky as of yet. Even then, no edge, no added value, no reason to hold TIPS.

Y-Charts

How about a longer period? Let's stretch the examined period to what's likely the most bullish period (for TIPS) ever:

Mar. 23, 2020 - Dec. 31, 2021: Inflation accelerating from 0% to >7%

Low double-digit returns.

Even if we take 20.5% (top return) over the 21-month period, it comes to 11.2% annualized return.

Nice, but this is the best you can get/expect. Ever.

Y-Charts

Problem is, 21-month is a very short, thus non-representative, period.

It's enough to add 11 months to that period, and take it up to date, to understand the problem of TIPS: In the best of times they deliver a return similar to the average return of the stock market. In any other time, surely in a bad time, they perform just like any other bond (with a similar duration).

Mar. 23, 2020 - Nov. 29, 2022: Inflation accelerating from 0% to >8%

Inflation may have peaked.

TIPS certainly have.

Y-Charts

Care to Leave a TIP?

There are three leading TIPS ETFs: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP), Vanguard Short-Term Infl-Prot Secs ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP), and iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Here's a comparison table we've assembled based on each fund's data.

Source of Data (most recent available) TIP VTIP STIP Inception Date Dec. 4, 2003 Oct. 12, 2012 Dec. 1, 2010 Net Assets of Fund $24.62B $18.1B $12.92B Benchmark: Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Index [General] 0-5 Year 0-5 Year Expense Ratio 0.19% 0.04% 0.03% Number of Holdings 47 22 22 Equity Beta (3 year) 0.22 0.11 30 Day SEC Yield 3.72% 3.93% 12m Trailing Yield 7.35% 6.36%% Standard Deviation (3 year) 6.88% 3.20% Real Yield 1.88% 1.83% -3.46%% Weighted Avg YTM 3.98% 4.0% -0.62% Weighted Avg Coupon 0.55% 0.5% 0.31% Weighted Avg Maturity (in years) 7.25 2.5 2.43 Effective Duration (in years) 6.76 2.4 2.37 Convexity 0.90 0.09 Click to enlarge

What can we learn from the above table?

TIP is a longer duration/higher volatility fund compared to VTIP and STIP. Current yields are roughly in line with (or even lower than) UST10Y. VTIP and STIP are very similar in nature. That is also evident by their performance over both short- and long- runs:

YTD performance:

Y-Charts

Long-term (since VTIP inception date):

Y-Charts

The three funds currently have $55B-$56B in AuM, about 20% below what they managed at the beginning of this year.

Investors were quick to start withdrawing money from the longer-duration TIP, but VTIP has joined the trend (of outflows) in recent months.

Interestingly, and in-spite of their similar nature, STIP hasn't followed the footsteps of VTIP, and the former has even managed to grow its AuM during almost-difficult time in the credit markets.

Y-Charts

As mentioned above, the longer-duration TIP is obviously generating higher volatility than the shorter-duration STIP and VTIP.

TIP's duration is 3x as long and TIP's standard deviation is twice as high as these metrics are at STIP and VTIP.

Y-Charts

Don't TIP Us!

If you think that TIPS thrive when inflation is soaring - you might wish to reconsider. Not only have TIPS' performance disappointed (as shown above) but they're actually recording the largest drawdowns ever!

Y-Charts

What we keep looking for - and can't find - is an edge, added value, for investing in TIPS.

The past year has created a "lost decade" for bonds. Returns that were accumulated over many years have been wiped out, leaving bond investors (nearly) empty handed.

Thing is, in a bond bull market investors are far better off using non-inflation protected funds like TLT (long-duration USTs) or LQD (IG corporate bonds). These funds are destined to perform better, because a bond bull market (by definition) can't (or, at least, is extremely unlikely to) exist in an inflationary environment.

Y-Charts

Putting it differently: There's little reason to be in bonds during an inflationary period (usually accompanied by tightening monetary policy, i.e. higher rates), and there's little (to no) reason to be in TIPS when there's no inflation.

Where does that leave the concept of investing in TIPS?

True, funds like TLT and LQD are more volatile and they're subject to larger drawdowns than TIPS are.

Nevertheless, we're all ultimately investing in order to make money. If the goal is only not to lose - there's no reason to invest at all because there are far better and cheaper solutions to keep your money safe without it making (or suffering) any gain (loss).

Y-Charts

Don't get me wrong: Mitigating risks and minimizing losses are certainly important, and we're the first ones to praise risk management procedures. Nonetheless, we mustn't miss the forest for the trees.

Investing is essentially about making money and generating (positive) returns. That's the ultimate goal, that's the "forest."

Risk management is a set of tools/procedures ("trees") we employ (plant) in our portfolios. We do so in order to (better) serve the ultimate purpose (making money), and surely not as a goal for itself.

We mustn't confuse the tool with the goal, just as a tip in only part of/complimentary to the bill.

There's no tip without a bill, and there's (need for) risk mitigation without a portfolio. However, there can surely be a bill without a tip, and a portfolio without risk mitigation.

In this article, we also show that there can certainly (should) be a portfolio without a TIP.

TIPS don't seem like they do much for risk mitigation, surely not for enhancing the returns, and they only seem to increase the bill/(alternative) cost.