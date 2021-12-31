Imperial Oil: Drilling For Free Cash Flow And Share Buybacks

Nov. 30, 2022 4:40 PM ETImperial Oil Limited (IMO), IMO:CAXLE, EWC
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
1.94K Followers

Summary

  • Canadian equities have beaten the S&P 500 this year, care of a large weight in the high-performing Energy sector.
  • Imperial Oil, a large diversified energy name, features an attractive forward earnings multiple, strong free cash flow, and recently announced a large share repurchase program.
  • IMO's technical chart shows a potentially bullish pattern about to unfold. I outline key prices to watch.

Oil pumps and graph

bymuratdeniz

Canadian stocks are humming along with an impressive seven percentage point-plus outperformance compared to the S&P 500 in 2022. The iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) is down just about 9% this year, and its alpha stems from, in large part, its relatively high Energy sector exposure.

EWC has a whopping 19.5% weight in Energy while SPY has just 5.2% to this year's best niche. I spotted one impressive integrated name domestic investors might not know about.

Oh Canada! EWC Outpaces SPY In 2022

Oh Canada! EWC Outpaces SPY In 2022

Stockcharts.com

According to Fidelity Investments, Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution, and marketing of refined products. It also has transportation activities.

The Alberta-based $34.8 billion market cap Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry company within the Energy sector trades at a low 7.5 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a 2.3% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The firm recently beat on earnings and reported a Q3 48.8% rise in revenue from a year earlier. It also hiked its dividend by a whopping 29% while raising FY22 production guidance. Finally, Imperial unleashed a large C$1.5 billion share repurchase program. These are all bullish news items, and the stock is not surprisingly near 52-week highs.

IMO's strong free cash flow warrants a higher valuation than it has today. BofA likes its downstream position that complements exploration and production activities. In terms of its assets, the company has an ownership stake in one of the newest sands mines in Kearl. Downside risks include obvious exposure to volatile oil prices, unfavorable tax rate changes in Canada, environmental and disaster risks, and a shortage of pipeline capacity.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see per-share profits having soared in 2022. A small EPS drop is expected next year and in 2024, but those are still expected to be healthy profit periods. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is not as optimistic as BofA, though.

Dividends are expected to continue rising at a strong pace, leading to a slightly higher payout rate in the coming years if the stock price is steady. Both Imperial's operating and GAAP P/Es look good when applying forecast earnings figures while its EV/EBITDA ratio is low compared to the market. Finally, you can see how strong free cash flow is now and in the coming quarters. Overall, I like the valuation.

Imperial Oil: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

Imperial Oil: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon shows an unconfirmed Q4 2022 earnings date of Friday, February 3. Before that, IMO trades ex-div on Thursday, December 1.

Corporate Event Calendar

Corporate Event Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

While still barely below its 2008 all-time high of $63, IMO features a bullish cup and handle chart pattern which, if triggered, would yield an upside price objective to near $80. Notice in the chart below that shares put in a bullish double-bottom pattern after falling sharply off its June peak. That 30% pullback was a great buying opportunity, but a favorable momentum play could be shaping up from the long side.

I see support near the $52 to $53 range, but also notice that there is an old gap that lingers near $50 - that's another spot that the stock could pull back to. What I also like here is that both IMO's 50-day and 200-day moving averages are rising - something you do not see much in the market right now. I would go long on a break above $60 from a technical perspective.

IMO: Bullish Cup & Handle Pattern Potential

IMO: Bullish Cup & Handle Pattern Potential

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

Imperial Oil has an attractive valuation, impressive free cash flow, shareholder accretive activities, and a potentially bullish chart setup. I assert taking a long position makes sense.

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
1.94K Followers
CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.