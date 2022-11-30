hrui

By Alex Rosen

Summary

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) seeks to capture the green energy push by providing returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers Index.

Since inception, the fund has returned 16.36%, though for a long time the primary focus of the fund was yield as opposed to total return.

The fund includes companies that produce energy from renewable sources including wind, solar, hydroelectric, geothermal, and biofuels.

Strategy

The fund closely tracks the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers Index, with the 10 companies accounting for 49% of its holdings. RNRG takes a truly global approach towards investing, with holdings in 13 different countries, led by the U.S., Brazil and New Zealand, accounting for 36% of the assets

RNRG is very sector focused, allocating almost 95% of its funds towards utilities. For a fund that tracks renewable energy producers, this is a good thing.

Note though that what defines a renewable energy company is subjective, so it is recommended to take a close look at the individual holdings if that is a serious concern.

Proprietary ETF Grades

Offense/Defense: Offense

Segment: Aggressive

Sub-Segment: Clean Energy

Correlation (vs. S&P 500): High

Expected Volatility (vs. S&P 500): High

Holding Analysis

RNRG's global approach toward investing sees it holding shares in companies across 13 countries. However, that broad-based approach towards regional investing does not carry over to the sector outlook where it is highly concentrated in utilities.

The top individual holdings include, Eletrobras (EBR), the world's fourth largest clean energy company based in Brazil, EDP Renováveis (EDPR), a Spanish renewable energy producer focusing on wind and solar energy, Energy Absolute PCL (OTC:EABPF), a Thai based renewable energy producer focused on manufacturing and distributing electricity from solar, wind power and biomass, and VERBUND AG (OTCPK:OEZVF), an Austrian electricity producer that generates its power mainly from hydro (90%).

Strengths

The trend toward renewable energy has been increasing year after year. The images of cities blackened by the burning of fossil fuels was only the beginning. After the visual affects came the immediate health concerns, and now the environmental issues associated with fossil fuel energy.

The chart below shows where new energy investment is going. Even the most ardent of fossil fuel supporters can recognize that renewables are a far better alternative in the long run, both for the planet and for investors.

Investment in new renewable energy far exceeds fossil fuel investment (International Renewable Energy Agency)

Weaknesses

In times of crisis, human nature tends to revert back to what it knows. We have been burning things to produce energy since man first invented fire. After the Fukushima melt down, Japan declared an end to nuclear power and sadly reverted to fossil fuels, increasing production by 91,000 terajoules from 2010 - 2015. When the Russian pipelines stopped pumping, the first response was for other oil and gas producing countries to increase production.

The reality is there is still skepticism about renewable energy as fully capable of replacing fossil fuels as a reliable energy source, and until that mindset completely changes, the sector will continue to struggle.

Opportunities

Right now RNRG is seeing a small spike. However, a broader look at where the world demands are suggest that this is not sustainable, and for at least the short term, the demands for fossil fuels will trump any real progress towards a greener Earth.

How things play out in Russia, Ukraine, and OPEC will go a long way toward determining what the world will do vis-à-vis fossil fuel vs renewable energy in the near future. However it's hard to find anyone who, long term, says that renewable energy isn't the key to reversing global warming, and I believe that is what we should all be working towards.

Threats

As with any fund that invests in something "new", the biggest threat is that it doesn't pan out, and we go back to what we know best. In the 70's, nuclear power was all the rage, and if an atomic ETF existed in the 70's, we would have rated it a strong buy. However, 50 years later, nuclear power production capacity is down by 8,000 megawatts, and we are consuming more coal and oil than ever. Ironically, the fears about the dangers of nuclear power never played out, while at the same time, CO2 production from the burning of fossil fuels is one of the leading causes of death on the planet.

Nuclear power capacity is trending down (IAEA) People still want to burn things for power (Our World in Data based on Vaclav Smil (2017) and BP Statistical Review of World Energy - Our World in Data - Fossil Fuels)

Proprietary Technical Ratings

Short-Term Rating (next 3 months): Hold

Long-Term Rating (next 12 months): Hold

Conclusions

ETF Quality Opinion

RNRG model of tracking a broad range of green energy producing companies is fairly straight forward and does not try to do anything fancy. Long term it will be a solid investment, but the question begs, when is the long term? The global energy needs compel the sector to grow and the total planet model makes it capable of capturing more of the upside.

ETF Investment Opinion

We rate RNRG as a short-term hold, because we believe that even as more and more money is being burned by fossil fuels, at the same time renewable R&D is making the technology more affordable, and primed to eventually overtake fossil fuels as the primary energy producer.