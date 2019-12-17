Snowflake Earnings: The Bottom Could Be In

Dec. 01, 2022 4:17 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)1 Comment
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Marketplace

Summary

  • Snowflake's wanted to stem the sell-off in the stock. So they pulled out all punches.
  • Snowflake came out with its next year's revenue guidance and even guided for revenues all the way out to fiscal 2029.
  • Having had a sell rating on the stock going into this earnings call, I now upwards revise this to a hold rating.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Allen And Company Annual Meeting Brings Business Executives, Media Moguls, And Politicians To Sun Valley, Idaho

Kevin Dietsch

Investment Thesis

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) reported results that weren't disastrous. That's the best way to describe the state of affairs.

SNOW ratings

Author's work

Having been consistently bearish on this stock for the majority of 2022, I now upwards revise my rating to a hold. There's no point selling out of Snow at this point in time.

On the Road to Hope

Tech stocks are starting to bifurcate. Although tech has been a challenging place to be in for more than 12 months, companies that are able to show investors that they have stable GAAP profits are getting nicely rewarded.

But companies that are significantly unprofitable are being left behind. And then we are left with the middle group. Stocks that are showing slowing revenue growth rates, but are not significantly unprofitable.

Companies with alluring narratives, that the market hasn't quite yet figured out. That is where there's a battleground if you will.

Given that Snowflake has already lost more than 60% of its valuation in the past 12 months, I don't believe that bears are going to be too heavy on it going forward.

Snowflake's Near-Term Prospects

Snowflake is a data warehouse platform. The appeal of its platform is that data doesn't operate in silos, but in one central platform. There's a network effect on the platform.

And in certain sectors, where sharing data can be beneficial, such as financials, Snowflake is performing very strongly. And as more companies share their data, the data becomes more valuable, thus more customers in turn use the data.

Furthermore, given that the business model is a usage-based revenue stream, that means that a few customers on the platform can use the platform substantially, to tick revenues higher.

And that's why we see these impressive net retention rates, which are nothing short of astounding.

SNOW Q3 2023

SNOW Q3 2023

So even though the total number of customers joining the platform was relatively unimpressive, once customers are on the platform, through their usage of the platform, they get charged. And charged a lot.

SNOW Q3 2022

SNOW Q3 2022

That being said, recall that 2 quarters ago, total customers were up 40% y/y, followed by last quarter, where total customers were up 36% y/y.

Thus, given that for this quarter total customers were up 34% y/y, there appears to be a trend, that getting more customers onboard is slowing down.

On this front, Snowflake's CFO Mike Scarpelli said,

It's not really the quantity. It's the quality of new customers. We tend to focus very much on the largest enterprises and Global 2000 is one of the metrics that we give. But it's not just Global 2000, it's large public sector clients as well as a lot of the big private companies in the world as well, too.

And given what we've already discussed this makes sense. It's all about getting a handful of customers, using the platform viciously.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Slowing Fast

SNOW revenue growth rates

SNOW revenue growth rates

The problem though as it appears to me, is that Snowflake's revenue growth rates are slowing down. This time last year, Snowflake was growing at triple digits. Today, its revenue growth rates are approximately half the rate of last year.

With this in mind, I question whether it's worthwhile paying up such a high premium for something so cyclical? When the economy is doing well, there are triple digits growth rates, but as the economy slows, growth rates also slow down significantly.

Given that question being on everyone's mind, Snowflake wanted to get ahead of that and already guide for next year. And can you blame them? They put out guidance that was high enough to assure investors. But low enough that they can then upwards revise as the quarters unfold. It's a tough needle to thread.

And even went so far as to guide all the way to fiscal 2029.

Highly Profitable (Not Including SBC)

SNOW Q3 2023

SNOW Q3 2023

For Q3 2023, Snowflake's free cash flow margin was positive 12% and reached $65 million in the quarter. Of that figure, stock-based compensation was $235 million.

Put another way, after stock-based compensation, Snowflake is still substantially a money-losing endeavor.

SNOW Stock Valuation - Difficult to Quantify

Personally, I have to admit that I don't know how to value a company with decelerating revenue growth rates, where the bulk of its profits goes to the management team.

More specifically, 42% of Snowflake's revenues go to the management team, as compensation. On the other hand, I recognize that this stock has the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) seal of approval, which perhaps adds to the overall investor confidence.

The Bottom Line

Snowflake is supposed to benefit as more and more customers join its platform. After all, there's a viral aspect to data sharing. And yet, its growth rates are unquestionably slowing down.

All that being said, I don't see enough here to put a sell rating on the stock. I believe that with the stock already down 60% from its highs, a lot of derisking has already taken place.

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

    • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
    • Check out members' reviews.
    • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
    • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
39.92K Followers
Offering high potential upside versus the broad market
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

We are all working together to compound returns.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.