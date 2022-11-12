Some members from our market service asked if now is the time to start buying Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) as it appears to be at a discounted valuation now as you can see from the following chart. We have been cautioning our readers that the stock has been extremely overvalued for a long time. And recently, due to the substantial corrections, its PE and PS ratios are now both below their historical averages as seen.
Thus, this article takes a closer look at things. And my conclusion is, unfortunately, that there is no obvious discount yet. The above PE and PS discounts relative to the historical averages are largely the result of the extreme overvaluation in recent years (e.g., PS multiple peaked at 15x). Such extreme valuations have biased the averages.
In the remainder of this article, I will examine its segments more closely (as summarized in the chart below). Note that its FY calendar is shifted by one quarter. The chart below shows its most recent CY Q3 results (i.e., its FY Q4 results). And from here on, I will refer to the calendar quarter consistently. Based on such examination, two simple sums of the parts (SOTP) analyses will be performed: one based on the segment revenues and one on earnings. The results from both approaches are remarkably consistent, both showing its current market price is within ~3% of its fair value.
Let’s first look at its Productivity and Business Processes segment. The segment suffered a YoY decline in Q3 on both lines. To wit, revenues declined by 11.5% to $16.6B and operating income declined by 11.0% to $7.23B. The main cause is the weakening of the global PC demand. However, on a TTM basis, the segment posted healthy growth rates on both lines. On a TTM basis, the total revenue for this segment reached $63.3B, translating into an annual growth rate of 17.5%. And the operating income reached $29.6B, translating into an even higher annual growth rate of 21.9%.
Now, for the SOTP analyses in the reminder of this article, I will value its parts based on the following assumptions:
Under these assumptions, you can see that its Productivity and Business Processes segment is worth 8.41x PS multiple or $533B based on revenues. Based on earnings, it is worth 21.9x PE or $650B.
The next segment, also the large segment, is the intelligent cloud segment. This is not only in the large segment but also in the most exciting segment. And many investors expect it to be the driver of future growth. As you can see from the chart below, indeed, the segment has been growing much more quickly than the other segments over the past year. To wit, on a TTM basis, the segment revenue reached $75.2B, translating into an annual growth rate of 25.3%. And its operating income reached $26.1B, translating into a similar annual growth rate of 25.2%. However, note that as of now, the more “boring” Productivity and Business Processes (“PBP”) is still the cash cow in terms of margins. The operating margin for the PBP is about 46.8%, more than 200 basis points above the intelligent cloud segment.
Under the valuation assumptions made above, the cloud segment is worth 12.1x PS multiple or $912B based on revenues. Based on earnings, it is worth 25.2x PE or $826B.
finally, we come to the smallest segment: More Personal Computing. This segment is not only the smallest but also has the lowest operating margin among all the segments. its operating margin in recent years hovers around 35%, more than a whole 10% below the PBP segment mentioned above. This segment also is the slowest-growing segment as you can see from the chart below. Although, its growth is still a robust 10.3% on the top line and 7.9% in terms of operating income over the past twelve months.
As a result, of its lower margin and lower growth rate, it's only fitting to assign a lower valuation multiple. Under the PSG and PE assumptions made above, this segment is worth 4.94x PS multiple or $294B based on revenues. Based on operating earnings, it is worth 15x PE or $314B.
Now we sum up all the parts. And as you can see, based on revenue, the total worth of the parts is $1.74 trillion. And based on operating income, the total worth of the parts is $1.79 trillion. Its current market cap is $1.80 trillion as of this writing. Therefore, its current price represents a small overvaluation: a 3.4% premium based on revenue, or a 0.6% premium based on operating income. The results from both approaches are remarkably consistent (within 3% of each other), confirming the assessment and also reminding me of the wisdom to always go back to basics when in doubt.
To conclude, the bad news for potential MSFT investors is that I do not see a discount yet. The apparent PE and PS discounts shown in the first chart are largely caused by the extreme overvaluation in recent years, which biased its average valuation metrics. Although the good news is that MSFT’s valuation is close to fair valuation after recent market corrections. I see most of the valuation risks are gone by now. And for long-term investors, it is always better to buy a great business at a fair price than a fair business at a great price.
As you can tell, our core style is to provide actionable and unambiguous ideas from our independent research. If your share this investment style, check out Envision Early Retirement. It provides at least 1x in-depth articles per week on such ideas.
We have helped our members not only to beat S&P 500 but also avoid heavy drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in BOTH the equity AND bond market.
Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too.
This article was written by
** Disclosure: I am associated with Sensor Unlimited.
** Master of Science, 2004, Stanford University, Stanford, CA
Department of Management Science and Engineering, with concentration in quantitative investment
** PhD, 2006, Stanford University, Stanford, CA
Department of Mechanical Engineering, with concentration in advanced and renewable energy solutions
** 15 years of investment management experiences
Since 2006, have been actively analyzing stocks and the overall market, managing various portfolios and accounts and providing investment counseling to many relatives and friends.
** Diverse background and holistic approach
Combined with Sensor Unlimited, we provide more than 3 decades of hands-on experience in high-tech R&D and consulting, housing market, credit market, and actual portfolio management. We monitor several asset classes for tactical opportunities. Examples include less-covered stocks ideas (such as our past holdings like CRUS and FL), the credit and REIT market, short-term and long-term bond trade opportunities, and gold-silver trade opportunities.
I also take a holistic view and watch out on aspects (both dangers and opportunities) often neglected – such as tax considerations (always a large chunk of return), fitness with the rest of holdings (no holding is good or bad until it is examined under the context of what we already hold), and allocation across asset classes.
Above all, like many SA readers and writers, I am a curious investor – I look forward to constantly learn, re-learn, and de-learn with this wonderful community.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (1)