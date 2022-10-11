Boring Nokia Needs More To Boost Stock Price (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • Nokia's forward-looking guidance shows relative strength in both profit and revenue. This is quite encouraging as the company offers its confidence and growth potential, including its stock price.
  • This company's lackluster product lines and poor messaging for competitive advantages are some disadvantages. On the other hand, Nokia re-engineered itself quite well after Microsoft's debacle takeover.
  • Nokia has shown to be able to tightly manage its downside risk based on this year's stock market decline.
Nokia 3310 Mobile Phone

lenscap67

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)(OTCPK:NOKBF) is a cellular network infrastructure provider focusing on next-generation communication. It also has a consumer division of other commodity-based electronics. After surviving its Microsoft takeover, it emerged as a potential industry leader. However, this company has some drawbacks, including the need for more exciting messaging for leading industry-competitive products.

Recent Fundamental Strength with Unclear Direction

Ratios

Nokia has grown very little over the last five years but has strengthened significantly since 2019. As a result, current and quick ratios have risen slightly in the previous three years.

Metric

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Period

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

Current ratio

1.559

1.295

1.394

1.549

1.619

Quick ratio

1.275

1.003

1.078

1.288

1.353

Cash ratio

0.578

0.444

0.490

0.590

0.553

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Growth

It seems 2020 was not kind to Nokia as significant losses were taken for net income growth and revenue growth. One concern is how long it will take Nokia to recover from this underperforming year.

Metric

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Period

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

Revenue growth

-0.020

-0.025

0.033

-0.063

0.016

Gross profit growth

0.081

-0.076

-0.014

-0.016

0.078

Ebit growth

1.015

-4.688

9.220

0.825

1.438

Operating income growth

1.015

-4.688

9.220

0.825

1.438

Net income growth

-0.950

0.772

1.021

-360.429

1.645

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Data

As one can compare Nokia against other companies, it has performed relatively well with minimal losses over the last 200 working days according to its simple moving average. One encouraging sign is how it has strengthened over the previous 20 days as the stock market seems to recover.

Metric

Values

SMA20

5.66%

SMA50

7.41%

SMA200

-1.90%

Source: FinViz

Enterprise

Nokia's stock price seems to have declined and then recovered since the low point of 2019. At the same time, market capitalization has grown over 20 plus percent in approximately year over a year.

Metric

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Symbol

NOK

NOK

NOK

NOK

NOK

Stock price

4.960

6.570

3.960

4.560

5.720

Number of shares

5.652 B

5.588 B

5.600 B

5.612 B

5.630 B

Market capitalization

28.033 B

36.713 B

22.176 B

25.593 B

32.204 B

Enterprise value

20.225 B

28.767 B

18.246 B

21.300 B

26.344 B

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Estimate

Nokia's revenue between 2022 and 2025 appears to grow by 35% approximately. Earnings price per share may double over the same time. These are encouraging signs based on the network infrastructure product Nokia offers. They offer some competitive advantage by focusing on 5G advanced and 6G network products.

YEARLY ESTIMATES

2022

2023

2024

2025

Revenue

23,588

25,036

28,826

35,297

-

-

0.00

-

Dividend Yield (in %)

-

-

-

-

EPS

3.51

3.64

4.72

5.97

P/E Ratio

21.87

21.10

16.28

12.87

EBIT

6,297

6,748

8,396

11,175

EBITDA

7,781

7,483

8,844

11,253

Net Profit

-

-

7,311

-

Net Profit Adjusted

-

-

7,573

-

Source: BusinessInsider

Technical Analysis Indicates Short Lived Upswing

Fibonacci

In terms of initiating market orders for Nokia, it appears they are very close if one wants to take advantage of any upcoming momentum in this stock price. Nokia, over last year, has had a quick, short-lived spike but dropped back in February.

fibonacci nokia

fibonacci nokia (custom platform)

Bollinger Bonds

As for the current stock price of Nokia, the upper band of the Bollinger was able to stay ahead of the price action. This may indicate that momentum is very short-lived.

bollinger nok

bollinger nok (custom platform)

MACD

When any investor views the compressed price line of MACD, it is pretty rangebound but minimizes any collapse in the stock price this year. However, many companies did suffer from this, which shows the tight management control Nokia appears to have. On the upside, Nokia is not precisely participating in sexy product lines like it once did when making cellular phone handsets.

MACD Nokia

MACD Nokia (custom platform)

RSI

As with the current relative strength indicator, Nokia's latest price action might not have room to increase the stock price; however, as said earlier, it appears there's not enough momentum for this to be achieved, so it will continue to be rangebound as it has been since early last year.

rsi Nokia

rsi Nokia (custom platform)

Prediction via AI

Monte Carlo

One encouraging sign for Nokia is that predictive paths generated from this Monte Carlos simulation show higher potential for stock price upswings. Even better, the normalized distribution overwhelmingly shows higher stock price potential, which is encouraging.

monte carlo nokia

monte carlo nokia (custom platform)

Regression

Despite what the normalized distribution chart shows, the forecasted 30-day regression price line indicates Nokia will have a subdued stock price outlook.

regression Nokia

regression Nokia (custom platform)

Risky Selling Recommendation for This

Insider Stats

As usual, it is beneficial to see how their executives feel about the future of Nokia’s stock price. As one can see, for November, some are selling off stock which is not encouraging for Nokia. This helps hint at the future direction of the stock price despite other contradicting analyses.

Insider Activity

Date

Shares Traded

Shares Held

Price

Type

Option

Insider

Trade

2022-10-11

10,425.00

130,028.00

57.45

Sell

No

WOLIN HARRY A

-10425.0

2022-11-13

3,000.00

158,232.00

75.22

Sell

No

KUMAR DEVINDER

-3000.0

Source: BusinessInsider

Recommendation

Based on other market analysts, there is a strong recommendation for selling. When you overlay this and what executive insider activity shows, it only hints that Nokia can expect downward momentum.

Interval

RECOMMENDATION

BUY

SELL

NEUTRAL

One month

STRONG_SELL

1

17

8

One week

SELL

4

13

9

One day

NEUTRAL

8

9

9

Source: Trading View

Sustainability

If Nokia could boost its stock price over the long run, it is wise for the company to focus on raising its sustainability rating. This could give Nokia a competitive edge over Asian-based competition as large institutional investors could be compelled to invest in Nokia.

Metric

Value

Social score

13.11

Peer count

172

Governance score

11.82

Total esg

26.68

Highest controversy

4

ESG performance

AVG_PERF

Percentile

50.69

Peer group

Banks

Small arms

False

Environment score

1.75

Source: Yahoo Finance

Conclusion

Based on the lackluster product line, Nokia will need to focus on higher profile products to garner attention as it once did with its cellular handsets. Also, Nokia should focus on market messaging to explain its competitive advantage over other players in the same space. As it stands, few market analysts are watching this stock, and there is little momentum in the stock price. It is encouraging to see guidance estimates showing some decent growth, but more is needed to boost the stock price. In summary, it might be wise to put Nokia on hold until certain competitive advantages are established.

Quantlabs.net is a quantitative trading website managed by Bryan Downing that focuses on quantitative analysis, trading models and high-frequency trading (HFT) algorithms and tutorials using open source code projects including R, QuantLib, Marketcetera, and others. With an emphasis on practical quant training and teaching, Quantlabs.net helps new, experienced, independent and professional quant traders quickly get up to speed on key techniques, strategies, and software shortcuts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

