By Daniel Prince, CFA

Key Takeaways

Staying the course isn't easy in times like these, but history shows making a plan and sticking to it could be critical to long-term investing success.

Even missing just a few of the market's best days can make a huge difference in your long-term returns.

Keeping close tabs on management fees and minimizing taxes can also be big drivers of investing performance.

The iShares Core ETF suite can help investors pursue their long-term goals, no matter the market climate.

Ten years ago, I was single, living in a one-bedroom apartment and very focused on my next trip to the mountains. Life today is quite different, with my focus split between my partner, our children, and the ups and downs of homeownership. Just as "adulting" was a life goal 10 years ago, so was the long-term performance of my investments.

As our iShares Core franchise marks its ten-year anniversary, here are three of the top lessons I've learned in the past decade of investing (and life).

Make A Plan And Stick With It

It is important to create a game plan for reaching your financial goals. As baseball legend and folk wisdom sage Yogi Berra, once said: "If you don't know where you are going, you might end up someplace else."

Building an investment plan early, and sticking to it over the long term, has helped me. But staying the course has not always been easy. Market noise is hard to ignore, especially as inflation and falling stock prices have dominated headlines in 2022. But think about this: The S&P 500 has experienced an average intra-year drop of nearly 15% in the past 20 years yet delivered positive annual returns in 15 of those years.1 (Figure 1)

Figure 1: Despite ending up in most years, the S&P 500 has averaged a double-digit intra-year decline in each of the last 20 years

Index performance does not reflect any management fees, transaction costs or expenses. Indexes are unmanaged and one cannot invest directly in an index. Index performance does not represent actual iShares Fund performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Chart description: Bar chart showing the S&P 500's annual performance from 2002-2021 as well as its intra-year declines. (Morningstar. Calendar year returns for period 2002 to 2021. Intra-year drawdowns represent the peak to trough decline within each calendar year.)

The Best Days Make All The Difference

Investors may find it difficult to stick to their financial plans while staring at a double-digit decline but staying invested is critical to long-term performance. After all, some of the worst days in the market can occur in close proximity to the best days.2

Over the past 20 years, an investor who maintained exposure to the S&P 500 would have significantly outperformed an investor who sat out just the best five days of U.S. equity market performance.3 The difference would have been approximately $20,500 on an initial $10,000 investment (Figure 2).4

Figure 2: Hypothetical $10,000 investment in the S&P 500 index over the 20 years ending 6/30/2022

Growth of 10k

Index performance is for illustrative purposes only. Index performance does not reflect any management fees, transaction costs or expenses. Indexes are unmanaged and one cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Index performance does not represent actual iShares Fund performance. Chart description: Chart showing the difference in performance of a hypothetical $10,000 investment in the S&P 500 from 2002-June 2022 when staying invested vs. missing the index's best five or 20 days. (BlackRock and Morningstar. Data covers period 12/31/1989 to 12/31/2021. Using total return which assumes the reinvestment of dividends or capital gains, no fees were deducted.)

Watch Fees And Focus On Keeping More Of What You Earn

When it comes to expense ratios, you get what you don't pay for.

Our flagship Core U.S. Equity ETFs, IVV, IJH, and IJR have outperformed their peers over 10 years and lower fees have played a part in that.5 Lower expense ratios mean lower hurdles for investors looking to reach their goals. These three ETFs are at parity with or cheaper than 98% of their actively managed counterparts.6 Over the past ten years, we've added value for investors by lowering fees across our Core platform more than 20 times; as a result, we've saved investors more than $237 million.7

Our commitment to lowering expenses and providing investors a full complement of options continues as the iShares Core ETF portfolio enters its second decade. On October 24, 2022, we announced a management fee reduction for the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) and renamed it to the iShares Core Dividend ETF. DIVB is now part of the iShares Core ETF franchise and is the lowest-cost dividend ETF in the U.S.8

Our U.S. listed Core ETFs' AUM have grown as our costs have fallen

Chart showing the downward trajectory of fees on the suite of iShares Core ETFs juxtaposed by the simultaneous increase in their assets under management. (BlackRock, as of Aug. 31, 2022.)

While the flagship iShares U.S. Core Equity ETFs have exhibited strong pre-tax performance, after-tax performance is what matters most - it's what you keep. While often overlooked, tax costs can matter more than fees: in 2021, the tax costs of the average active U.S. equity mutual fund were more than double the expense ratio.9

Our Core ETFs seek to track broad market benchmarks, which means they trade less frequently than most active strategies, historically resulting in fewer capital gains distributions than most active funds. In addition, ETFs generally don't need to sell securities to raise cash to meet redemptions. Whereas 90% of active U.S. equity funds made a capital gains distribution in 2021, none of our Core equity ETFs have distributed capital gains in any year from 2017-2021.10

Conclusion

For many investors, creating a long-term plan starts with determining an asset allocation, or the mix of stocks and bonds that provides the balance of growth and safety aligned with their goals. Our lineup of Core ETFs may enable investors to put their plans to work in a convenient and simple way. Using just a handful of tickers, you can create a low-cost, diversified portfolio tailored to your specific goals and objectives.

iShares launched the Core suite of ETFs 10 years ago and has since expanded the offering to provide investors with building blocks for a diversified portfolio. Over the last 10 years, iShares Core ETFs have offered competitive performance while keeping cost and taxes low.11 Investors have taken notice, and we've seen assets grow more than tenfold over this period.12

We believe playing the long game is critical to successful investing. Maintaining a long-term mindset is key to helping investors create value, especially during turbulent market times. Consider iShares Core ETFs as a way to establish a foundation of a thoughtful investment plan.

© 2022 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved.

