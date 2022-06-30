Here at HBI, we are uniquely positioned at various points along the healthcare value chain in our broad healthcare exposure. Specifically, we are long healthcare stocks all the way from services, product sales, manufacturing, and even supply chain. With respect to the latter, we're here today to discuss our latest findings on Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC), a stock that benefitted tremendously from the effects of Covid-19 on healthcare supply chains.
We'd first note that PINC has re-rated heavily to the downside in FY22 [see chart below], and the question now turns to whether this is an exciting time for entry or not. We can now buy PINC at 13.7x trailing adjusted EPS and a 8.75% trailing free cash flow ("FCF") yield, whilst our calculations suggest further EPS upside ahead. Net-net, we rate PINC a buy on valuation and forward earnings growth, seeking a price objective of ~$40.
PINC 24-month price evolution [weekly bars, log scale]
Turning first to the latest quarter, we noted a reversion of PINC's P&L back towards longer-term averages. Note, PINC is currently in its Q2 of FY23', with its annual report completed on June 30, 2022.
Total revenue of $313.9mm came in 14% lower YoY on adjusted EBITDA of $104.1mm, down 10%. It brought this down to net earnings of $43mm, or $0.36 per share, down from $0.99 per share a year ago.
The decrease was driven primarily by a 21% decrease in turnover from its supply chain services division, as both demand and pricing for personal protective equipment ("PPE"). Moreover, we noted higher logistics costs and a $mm YoY increase at the SG&A line eroded margins vertically down the P&L.
A comprehensive look-back at PINC's operating performance is observed in Exhibit 1. Note, whilst numbers have tightened, investors can still buy PINC at a c.8.75% trailing FCF yield. This represents strong value in our estimation.
Exhibit 1. PINC Quarterly operating walk through, FY17–date. Investors can still buy PINC at a ~8.75% trailing FCF yield.
It's also worth noting the company settled its transaction in purchasing "key assets" from TPRN Direct Pay and Devon Health ("TPRN") in October. It acquired these assets through its Contigo Health ("Contigo") arm on a $177.5mm valuation. We should note the acquisition includes contracts involving >900,000 providers across 4.1mm locations in the US, per the company.
This earmarks PINC's mobilization into adjacent markets, will build on Contigo's growth route, and is expected to generate $40–$60mm in incremental revenue on an annual basis. Management also reckon it will bulk roughly 40–50% to the company's adjusted EBITDA margin once at scale. Moreover, it is expected to be accretive of $0.01–$0.02 of EPS in FY23.
We should also advise PINC is pushing ahead on its new out-of-network wrap offering through Contigo, known as ConfigureNet. Per CEO Mie Alkire on the earnings call:
"[ConfigureNet] is expected to help improve access to health care and reduce the cost to patients as it will provide health plan payers and their health plan members medical claim savings through pre-negotiated discounts with the network providers.
In addition, through this asset acquisition, Contigo Health will expand its customer base to include national health plans, specialized insurance providers and other network companies."
Turning to the divisional and operational highlights, there were mixed results throughout the P&L across PINC's core offerings. To list a few:
Exhibit 2. PINC return on capital currently in-line with WACC hurdle, whilst FCF continues to lift sequentially.
Management reaffirmed its FY23 guidance ranges on the earnings call. It continues to project net revenue in a range of $1.38–$1.45Bn, on adjusted EBITDA of $510–$530mm, a 36.5% margin at the upper bound. We should note it expects EPS of $2.63–$2.75 on this number, calling for 24.4% upside at the upper range.
We are aligned with managements forecasts and see the company growing EPS sequentially into the end of calendar year 2023 [Exhibit 3]. Note, this corresponds to PINC's H2 FY24.
In that vein, we remain constructive on the stock, given the propensity of this EPS upside downstream.
Exhibit 3. PINC FY22–24' EPS assumptions [quarterly, internal estimates].
Note: Data is presented in calendar year format. Hence, Q3 FY2022E corresponds to the 3 months ending December 30, 2022, and so on.
With these growth percentages in mind, we believe the stock has potential to re-rate to the upside. We should first advise that consensus values PINC at 12.7–16.7x forward earnings [non-GAAP–GAAP respectively]. This appears to be an appropriate range based on our calculations of a 15.2x fair forward P/E [Exhibit 4]. The stock also trades at 1.75x book value and 8.5x trailing CFFO.
Rolling our FY23 EPS assumptions forward and applying the 15.2x multiple derives a price target of $40.05, or ~20% return potential. This confirms our bullish thesis.
Exhibit 4. FY22 EPS est $2.63 x 15.22 = $40.05.
Net-net, we rate Premier, Inc. a buy on valuation and forward earnings growth. Whilst the company missed consensus estimates last quarter, we'd note these estimates were incredibly bullish and perhaps didn't factor in known market data such as reduced demand for PPE and pricing reductions associated with the same. Nevertheless, we see upside value for Premier, Inc. to a price objective of $40.05, hoping to capture ~20% upside before re-evaluating the position.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PINC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
