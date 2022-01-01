Major Asset Classes | November 2022 | Performance Review

Dec. 01, 2022 12:00 PM ETSHV, BND, TIP, VWO, EMLC, BWX, PICB, WIP, VNQ, VNQI, IHY, JNK, GSG, VTI, VEA, SPY, USO, GLD, UUP
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.78K Followers

Summary

  • The rebound in global markets strengthened and broadened in November, building on October’s rebound.
  • Stocks in emerging markets led November’s winners.
  • The Global Market Index recovered and continued to rebound, posting a second monthly gain.

Words Performance Review and open marker on checkered paper

Alla Morozova/iStock via Getty Images

The rebound in global markets strengthened and broadened in November, building on October's rebound. Only commodities lost ground last month. Otherwise, all the major asset classes posted gains, based on a set of proxy ETFs.

Stocks in emerging markets led November's winners. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund (VWO) surged 14.3% last month, the ETF's first monthly gain since May. Despite an unusually strong rally in November, VWO remains deep in the red for the year to date via a loss of 16.1%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Several other markets also posted strong returns last month, including foreign real estate (VNQI) and developed-markets stocks ex-US (VEA). Both funds enjoyed double-digit gains in November.

US stocks (VTI) and bonds (BND) also rose, although the rallies were relatively modest.

The only loser in November: commodities (GSG), which eased 1.2%.

Asset classes ranked by 1 month % total return

The Global Market Index recovered and continued to rebound, posting a second monthly gain. This unmanaged benchmark (maintained by CapitalSpectator.com), which holds all the major asset classes (except cash) in market-value weights, increased by a strong 6.8% - the benchmark's biggest monthly advance in two years. For the year to date, however, GMI is still nursing a steep loss of 14.5%.

Comparing GMI's performance to US stocks (VTI) and bonds (BND) over the past year shows that multi-asset-class portfolios continue to rally in line with the recent gains for equities and fixed-income securities.

Wealth Indexes: GMI vs. US Stock & Bond Markets

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.78K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.