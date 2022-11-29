A version of this article was published on Dividend Kings on Tuesday, November 29th.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Do you know what I love? Safe ultra-yield blue-chips.
During bear markets like this one, the yields you can lock in can change your life, save your family, or even change the world.
But do you know what's even better than ultra-yield blue-chips in a bear market? Ultra-yield anti-bubble world-beater aristocrats with strong medium-term return catalysts.
These create what Warren Buffett calls "fat pitches," blue-chip opportunities that can deliver incredible medium to long-term returns from slapping you in the face obvious opportunities.
Wait for a fat pitch and then swing for the fences." - Warren Buffett
That's what 6.5% yielding British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) represents today, and I wanted to share with you why its future potential 35% dividend hike makes it one of the best ultra-yield anti-bubble blue-chip bargains on Wall Street today.
One that could help you lock in a 12.3% yield on cost in a few years.
Let's take a look at the three reasons why you might want to buy BTI today, before everyone else does.
You might think that my enthusiasm for BTI might be due to how well it's doing this year. While BTI longs certainly appreciates the growth to value rotation, that's not why I'm recommending BTI today.
You might think it's because BTI continues to trade at its lowest P/E in 20 years, which has been the approximate P/E during this multi-year bear market.
While that's certainly the reason I continued to recommend BTI for so many years, it's not why I'm recommending it today.
How about BTI's 45% growth in reduced-risk or RRP products?
Or the fact that BTI now has more RRP users than Philip Morris, making it the world leader in RRPs as measured by users?
BTI was expected to generate about 7.5% of sales from RRPs by 2025 at the start of 2022.
In the first half of 2022 RRP sales reached almost 15% of revenue.
BTI's exceptional execution of its smoke-free plans does not actually put it ahead of PMI in terms of the post-tobacco transition.
Where it counts, BTI is still #2 in RRPs but gaining fast.
As we'll talk about in the growth section, BTI's growth consensus of 10.4% CAGR long-term growth is the highest it's been in 20 years.
The last time BTI's valuation and growth were so mismatched, investors earned Buffett-like returns for the next 17 years.
From its 2000 lows (the value bear market + Tobacco Master Settlement), BTI delivered 30X returns over the next 17 years.
However, there are two concepts we can hold to with confidence: • Rule number one: most things will prove to be cyclical. Rule number two: some of the greatest opportunities for gain and loss come when other people forget rule number one.” - Howard Marks (emphasis original)
BTI has been a coiled spring for several years. And smart long-term income investors who are comfortable with the risk profile have earned solid 9% annual returns by buying it at the same bargain-basement valuation for several years.
While many investors have been frustrated by BTI's bear market, as Howard Marks would say, this bear market has been a gift.
As long as a company's fundamentals are intact and sales, earnings, cash flows, and dividends grow, it's never a value trap.
Let me give you an example to show you why.
Consider two companies, A and B.
Both start out 35% undervalued, just as BTI is today.
Imagine this company, like BTI, yields a very safe 6.5% and is growing at 10.4%.
But if it does return to long-term historical market-determined fair value (13 to 14 PE for BTI), then over 5 years, the return potential is:
Now imagine two scenarios.
In the first, company A returns to fair value in year one.
It then trades at historical fair value the rest of the time, earning investors close to 17% annual total returns.
In scenario two, company B has traded at the same bear market valuation as BTI now for four years.
As BTI investors have done, investors earn good returns, but it doesn't return to fair value until year five.
Which is the better scenario for long-term investors looking to maximize retirement income?
In scenario two, you can spend 4 years buying this world-beater ultra-yield blue-chip and reinvesting the dividends.
For four years, you can verify that management's long-term growth plans are working.
In scenario one, you feel like a stock market genius right away.
In scenario two, you feel like an even bigger stock market genius in year five.
The longer the bear market, the more money and income you'll ultimately make, all else being equal.
Now, do you see why I'm 100% focused on BTI's fundamentals, not its price?
And if all this wasn't enough, now we have another potential profit catalyst for long-term BTI investors to profit from.
BTI's dividend growth streak is at least 22 years.
It's a global aristocrat by S&P standards.
But because it pays dividends in Pounds, the U.S. dividend is variable over time.
Due to Brexit, the current recession, and the UK's silly "mini-budget" fiasco, the pound hit a record low against the dollar this year.
The chaos caused Liz Truss to be the shortest acting Prime Minister in UK history (42 days).
The Pound has now recovered to 1.2 dollars/pound.
The blue-chip consensus is that the Pound will eventually recover to its post-Brexit/pre-crisis average of about 1.43.
By 2024 economists, expect the pound to recover to 1.3.
Here's BTI's consensus dividend in British Pounds.
Now, do you see why I'm so bullish on BTI? Why it's my favorite ultra-yield, Ultra SWAN aristocrat?
BTI's big rally in 2022 could be the beginning of a 10 to 20-year bull market that could make income investors rich.
But you don't have to wait years or decades to make good money with BTI.
If BTI grows as expected and returns to historical mid-range fair value by 2024, it could double in two years.
If BTI grows as expected and returns to historical fair value by 2028 it could more than triple delivering 21% annual returns.
BTI is a potentially excellent and reasonable Ultra-Yield Ultra SWAN aristocrat opportunity for anyone comfortable with its risk profile. Look at how it compares to the S&P 500.
BTI trades at 8.4X forward earnings and 8.4X cash-adjusted earnings.
That means it's an anti-bubble blue-chip priced for -0.2% CAGR long-term growth.
Here are the growth analysts actually expect.
|Metric
|2021 Growth
|2022 Growth Consensus
|2023 Growth Consensus (Recession Year)
|2024 Growth Consensus
|
2025 Growth Consensus
|Sales
|7%
|-4% (Currency Effects)
|9%
|4%
|8%
|Dividend
|3%
|6%
|9%
|8%
|1%
|EPS
|-3%
|-3% (Currency Effects)
|14%
|10%
|10%
|Operating Cash Flow
|9%
|10%
|21%
|8%
|4%
|Free Cash Flow
|-2%
|-4%
|20%
|4%
|NA
|EBITDA
|6%
|-5%
|10%
|5%
|NA
|EBIT (operating income)
|4%
|-3%
|9%
|8%
|NA
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)
Does this look like a dying company to you? Does it look like a value trap?
The median long-term growth consensus from all 20 analysts covering BTI is 10.4% CAGR.
How accurate are analyst forecasts (based on management guidance)?
Smoothing for outliers, historical analyst margins of error are 20% to the downside and 10% to the upside.
BTI's historical growth rates range from 3% to 8%, and management says it can keep delivering that in the future on the back of strong RRP growth.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|British American (Analyst Consensus)
|6.5%
|10.4%
|16.9%
|11.8%
|9.5%
|7.6
|2.48
|British American (Management Guidance)
|6.5%
|8.0%
|14.5%
|10.2%
|7.8%
|9.2
|2.12
|REITs
|3.9%
|6.1%
|10.0%
|7.0%
|4.7%
|15.4
|1.58
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|3.5%
|8.5%
|12.0%
|8.4%
|6.0%
|11.9
|1.80
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.6%
|8.5%
|11.1%
|7.8%
|5.4%
|13.2
|1.70
|S&P 500
|1.7%
|8.5%
|10.2%
|7.1%
|4.8%
|15.0
|1.60
|Nasdaq
|0.8%
|11.8%
|12.6%
|8.8%
|6.5%
|11.0
|1.88
(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar, Ycharts)
Analysts think that BTI can deliver close to 17% long-term returns and management guidance is for 14% to 15%.
|Time Frame (Years)
|8.0% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P 500 Consensus
|8.8% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus
|12.2% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted BTI Management Guidance
|Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted BTI Management Guidance And S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,468.65
|$1,526.66
|$1,775.76
|$307.11
|10
|$2,156.93
|$2,330.70
|$3,153.31
|$996.39
|15
|$3,167.77
|$3,558.19
|$5,599.52
|$2,431.75
|20
|$4,652.33
|$5,432.16
|$9,943.39
|$5,291.05
|25
|$6,832.64
|$8,293.08
|$17,657.04
|$10,824.40
|30 (Retirement time frame)
|$10,034.74
|$12,660.73
|$31,354.62
|$21,319.88
|35
|$14,737.50
|$19,328.67
|$55,678.20
|$40,940.70
|40
|$21,644.21
|$29,508.37
|$98,870.97
|$77,226.76
|45
|$31,787.72
|$45,049.33
|$175,570.84
|$143,783.12
|50
|$46,684.97
|$68,775.14
|$311,771.20
|$265,086.23
|55
|$68,563.78
|$104,996.45
|$553,629.97
|$485,066.19
|60 (investing lifetime)
|$100,696.06
|$160,294.18
|$983,112.44
|$882,416.38
|100 (institutional time frame, multi-generational wealth, Perpetual charitable trust)
|$2,179,486.17
|$4,730,019.35
|$97,201,280.76
|$95,021,794.59
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Using management's guidance, which is for 12.2% long-term inflation-adjusted total returns, you can see how BTI offers potentially life-changing and even world-changing wealth creation.
Assuming the PE never improves from 8.4r, BTI is a potential 31X inflation-adjusted return over a retirement time frame and a potential nearly 1,000X bagger over an investing lifetime.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted BTI Management Guidance/Aristocrat Consensus
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted BTI Management Guidance vs. S&P consensus
|5
|1.16
|1.21
|10
|1.35
|1.46
|15
|1.57
|1.77
|20
|1.83
|2.14
|25
|2.13
|2.58
|30
|2.48
|3.12
|35
|2.88
|3.78
|40
|3.35
|4.57
|45
|3.90
|5.52
|50
|4.53
|6.68
|55
|5.27
|8.07
|60
|6.13
|9.76
|100
|20.55
|44.60
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Over the next 30 years, BTI could potentially triple the market's returns (just as it's done since 1985) and, over an investing lifetime, deliver about 10X better returns.
For my goals of a perpetual charitable trust that aims to eventually donate $1 trillion in inflation-adjusted wealth to eliminating poverty?
BTI offers the chance to change the world.
For 20 years hundreds of millions of income investors have consistently paid 13 to 14X earnings for BTI, outside of bubbles and bear markets.
|Metric
|Historical Fair Value Multiples (all years)
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|13-year median yield
|4.17%
|$70.50
|$62.67
|$62.67
|$72.42
|$78.90
|25-year Average Yield
|4.29%
|$68.53
|$60.92
|$60.92
|$75.76
|$76.69
|Earnings
|13.33
|$59.72
|$57.99
|$64.92
|$72.92
|$79.05
|Average
|$65.90
|$60.46
|$62.79
|$73.67
|$78.20
|$62.66
|Current Price
|$40.42
|
Discount To Fair Value
|38.67%
|33.15%
|35.63%
|45.13%
|48.31%
|35.49%
|
Upside To Fair Value ( Including Dividends)
|63.05%
|49.59%
|55.35%
|82.26%
|93.46%
|61.48%
|2022 EPS
|2023 EPS
|2022 Weighted EPS
|2023 Weighted EPS
|12-Month Forward EPS
|12-Month Average Fair Value Forward P/E
|Current Forward P/E
|
Forward Cash-Adjusted PE
|$4.35
|$4.87
|$0.25
|$4.59
|$4.84
|12.9
|8.4
|8.4
I conservatively estimated BTI is historically worth about 13X earnings, the low end of its historical fair value range.
Today it trades at 8.4X earnings and 8.4X cash-adjusted earnings.
|Rating
|Margin Of Safety For Very Low Risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN Quality Companies
|2022 Fair Value Price
|2023 Fair Value Price
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Potentially Reasonable Buy
|0%
|$60.46
|$62.79
|$62.66
|Potentially Good Buy
|5%
|$57.44
|$59.65
|$59.53
|Potentially Strong Buy
|15%
|$51.39
|$53.37
|$53.26
|Potentially Very Strong Buy
|25%
|$43.08
|$47.09
|$46.99
|Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|35%
|$39.30
|$40.82
|$40.73
|Currently
|$40.42
|33.15%
|35.63%
|35.49%
|Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends)
|56.04%
|61.81%
|61.48%
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, BTI is an anti-bubble, Buffett-style "fat pitch" Ultra Value buy.
There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
BTI's Risk Profile Includes
How about BTI's transition risk in terms of timing? Does BTI have enough time to transition from tobacco to RRPs and cannabis fully?
The example of Australia gives some insight into how such a kink in the demand curve might occur. Since 2011, a series of Draconian anti-cigarette measures in Australia have led to the introduction of plain packs and tax increases that caused the doubling of the retail price of cigarettes in just six years, which in turn has led to the smoking rate falling from 16% to 13% over the same period, and to significant trading down between price segments. A pack of 20 cigarettes (equivalent; a standard pack contains 25 sticks in Australia) now costs roughly $26, well above the $17.80 retail price for a premium pack in the U.K., $6.50 in the U.S., and around $5.50 on average globally, according to the World Health Organization. Assuming the Australian experience is applicable to price elasticity in other markets, it appears a great deal of headroom remains for price increases globally. At 4% real pricing (based on 6% nominal price/mix and 2% global inflation), this crude calculation suggests that it will be 2051 before global pricing reaches levels at which price elasticity increased in Australia." - Morningstar (emphasis added)
Morningstar estimates BTI has approximately 30 years left before its legacy business model begins to fail.
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
See the risk section of this video to get an in-depth view (and link to two reports) of how DK and big institutions measure long-term risk management by companies
DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.
The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of how a company's risk management compares to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.
S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:
BTI's Long-Term Risk Management Is Tied For The Best In The Master List (100th Percentile In The Master List)
|Classification
|S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile
|
Risk-Management Interpretation
|
Risk-Management Rating
|BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL
|100
|Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world)
|Very Low Risk
|Strong ESG Stocks
|86
|
Very Good
|
Very Low Risk
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|77
|
Good, Bordering On Very Good
|
Low Risk
|Ultra SWANs
|74
|Good
|Low Risk
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average (Bordering On Good)
|Low Risk
|Low Volatility Stocks
|65
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Master List average
|61
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Dividend Kings
|60
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|59
|Average, Bordering On Above-Average
|Medium Risk
|Dividend Champions
|55
|Average
|Medium Risk
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|41
|Average
|Medium Risk
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
BTI's risk-management consensus is in the top 80 of all companies S&P rates.
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and BTI is exceptional at managing theirs according to S&P.
When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in BTI (I'm not a market-timer).
Ultra SWAN quality does NOT mean "can't fall hard and fast" in a bear market."
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about BTI.
Can I guarantee that BTI will raise its dividend 35% by 2024? Of course not. That depends on it achieving its expected growth rate and the Pound recovering to 1.3.
However, what I can tell you is that BTI is a global aristocrat that's been raising its annual dividend for decades through:
Given how well its smoke-free transition plans are going and how BTI keeps under promising and overdelivering, I'm more confident than ever in my favorite high-yield blue-chip recommendation.
There is no other company on Wall Street offering a very safe 6.5% yield growing at double-digits.
There is no other "fat pitch" trading at the best P/E in 20 years with the best growth prospects in 20 years.
The last time BTI was this undervalued, it delivered 30X returns over 17 years.
From 50% undervalued to 50% overvalued, with the same risk profile.
In 2000 it seemed insane to think that BTI would ever trade at 13X earnings again, much less 20X.
In 2017 it seemed insane to think it would fall back to 13X earnings.
And yet that's what happened and has been happening with BTI for the last 120 years.
Blue-chip bear markets and bubbles can last a long time, much longer than most people realize.
But if you can recognize the difference between value traps and deep value opportunities, then you can truly achieve financial miracles.
Buying world-beaters like BTI when the market is ignoring fundamentally excellent fundamentals is exactly how you can achieve Buffett-like returns from blue-chip bargains hiding in plain sight.
It's how you can take charge of your financial destiny and retire in safety and splendor, no matter what the economy or stock market throws at us in the coming decades.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
Access to our 10 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)
my correction watchlist
50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)
real-time chatroom support
real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys
numerous valuable investing tools
Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns BTI in our portfolios.
Comments (2)