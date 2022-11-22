Platinum is a rare industrial and precious metal. Platinum’s density and characteristics make it a metal that cleans toxins from the environment in its application in catalysts. Platinum is also a financial asset that, for many years, market participants considered “rich person’s gold.” That moniker disappeared in 2014 when the price fell below gold and never returned to a premium to its yellow cousin.
Platinum is a thinly traded precious metal. Each NYMEX contract contains fifty ounces of metal, compared to the COMEX contract’s one hundred ounces of gold. On November 30, the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX platinum futures market stood at 67,790 contracts or 3,389,500 ounces. At the $1,055 level, the total value of open interest was $3.576 billion. On the same day, gold open interest stood at 429,283 contracts or 42,928,300 ounces. At $1,812 per ounce, the gold contract’s open interest value was $77.79 billion, over twenty times higher than platinum’s open interest value. Gold is a liquid market, while platinum suffers from low volume and open interest. Typically, less liquid markets experience far greater volatility. However, while gold reached a new record high in March 2022 at $2072 per ounce, platinum only reached a high of $1197.00 this year, $1,111.80 below its $2,308.80 per ounce record peak from 2008.
Platinum has been a weak link in the precious metals sector over the past few years, but the potential to awaken from its slumber remains high as we move toward 2023. The Aberdeen Physical Platinum Shares product (NYSEARCA:PPLT) is the most liquid platinum ETF.
In 2008, the global financial crisis pushed precious metals prices to significant bottoms. Over the past fourteen years, the prices have moved significantly higher, but platinum has been the laggard of the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures exchange:
Meanwhile, of the four metals, platinum is the only one that made a lower low than the 2008 bottom during the global pandemic. Nearby NYMEX platinum futures dropped below $600 per ounce in March 2020. By any measure, platinum has been the weakest link in the precious metals arena for years.
Since 2020, the $1,000 per ounce level has been platinum’s pivot point.
The chart shows that $1,000 has been like a magnet for platinum over the past years. Each time the price tried to rally, the pivot point pulled it back below, and each correction resolved with a rally back above the pivot point. Platinum has been in a long-term consolidation pattern around the level.
While platinum has been stuck in a range, the potential for price appreciation remains high. The following factors favor platinum in late 2022:
Meanwhile, low liquidity in the NYMEX platinum futures market and the over-the-counter market could cause a significant and violent rally. A limited forward market in platinum leads to no liquid put and call options for platinum because of its limited forward market.
While platinum has lagged the other precious metals over the past few years, 2022 has been an exception.
After years of underperformance, platinum has moved to the upside in 2022, bucking the trend in precious metals and most assets.
The most direct route for investment or a risk position in platinum is via bars and coins offered by dealers. The NYMEX futures market provides a delivery mechanism, leading futures prices to converge with physical prices during delivery periods. The Aberdeen Physical Platinum Shares product provides an alternative to the physical and futures arenas.
At $96.24 on December 1, PPLT had over $1.1 billion in assets under management. The ETF trades an average of nearly 95,000 shares daily and charges a 0.60% management fee. PPLT's fund summary states:
PPLT holds physical platinum bullion. The recent rally took the price of nearby platinum futures from $801.20 on September 1 to $1,074.10 on November 11, a 34% increase.
PPLT has moved from $76.09 to $97.50 per share, or 28.1%, over the period. PPLT only trades during U.S. stock market hours, so it can miss highs or lows in platinum during European or Asia trading hours. Meanwhile, the ETF does an excellent job tracking platinum.
Platinum is long overdue for a significant rally, considering the price action in gold, silver, and palladium. Investors looking for value could turn to platinum, and the low liquidity could magnify rallies when the metal finally decides to move.
Andy spent nearly 35 years on Wall Street, including two decades on the trading desk of Phillip Brothers, which became Salomon Brothers and ultimately part of Citigroup.Over the past two decades, he has researched, structured and executed some of the largest trades ever made, involving massive quantities of precious metals and bulk commodities.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.
The author is long platinum
